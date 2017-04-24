Examining A Low-Cost Dividend ETF

The quality tilt of this dividend ETF and its low cost may make an attractive addition to portfolios of dividend-focused investors.

I have published numerous articles on the Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL, SDY) and a low volatility, high dividend strategy (SPHD). Both strategies have produced higher absolute returns than the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) with lower variability of returns. A common question I get from readers is how these funds have performed relative to the ultra-low cost Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF replicates the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. The starting universe for that index is the Dow Jones U.S. Broad Market Index, which includes the 2,500 largest U.S. stocks based on market capitalization. Notably for dividend investors, REITs are excluded from the index universe. To be included in the Dividend index, stocks are screened for dividend payments consistency (minimum 10 consecutive years of dividend payments), size (minimum market cap of $500 million), liquidity (3-month average daily trading volume of $2 million) and relative fundamentals.

The last piece of the inclusion criteria might be the most interesting. The eligible securities are ranked by four metrics: cash flow-to-total debt, return on equity, indicated dividend yield and five-year dividend growth rate. These rankings are combined to create a composite score, and the top 100 ranked stocks are included in the index. The index constituents remain in the index as long as they are among the top 200 based on composite score on the year-end analysis. Stocks are weighted based on a modified market capitalization approach that caps single stock weights at 4.5% and industry weights at 25%.

The replicating ETF has been around since October 2011 and carries an attractive expense ratio of just 0.07%. The three funds I will be discussing in this article all have post-crisis inception dates, but have managed to attract more than $11 billion of assets under management.

While some may be tempted to examine their relative performance since their respective inception dates, I believe a more meaningful depiction of relative performance of these three funds is to examine the underlying index data. The graph below shows the cumulative total return, including reinvested dividends, of each index for the longest jointly available dataset.

(Source: Standard & Poor's, Bloomberg)

All three indices strongly outperformed the S&P 500, which returned just 5.63% per annum over this time horizon.

The indices seem to move together, so I calculated the correlation coefficient of monthly returns. Below I depict the correlation with the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend and the S&P 500 respectively.

While that correlation is very high, the top ten holdings of SCHD have no overlap with those of SPHD. SCHD and NOBL only share one top ten constituent - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

There weren't any notable risk skews among the dividend-focused strategies. As one would expect, each had lower variability of returns than the S&P 500. All of the dividend-focused strategies had relatively better performance in their worst month (October 2008) in the dataset than the broad market. Despite the fundamental factor tilt of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend strategy, it had a marginally higher standard deviation and marginally worse performance in the crisis than the other dividend strategies.

The outperformance of these dividend strategies over this time horizon should come as no surprise to my long-time readers. The explicit low volatility tilt of SPHD, the dividend growth requirement of NOBL and the fundamental inclusion rules of SCHD all served to capture the Low Volatility Anomaly, another one of my "5 Ways to Beat the Market." In this dataset, which featured two large downturns (tech bubble and financial crisis), the higher-quality stocks that populate these indices produced outsized returns. In delving into SCHD, I thought its broader inclusion rules might capture the size effect as well, but the weighted average market capitalization of its holdings is actually larger than NOBL and SPHD and only slightly smaller than SPY.

For investors looking for an ultra-low cost, dividend-focused ETF, SCHD certainly has merit. There is a large degree of overlap with the other two dividend ETFs I described given the strong historical correlation, but you can enter SCHD at a much lower running cost. While I believe steady dividend payers should outperform over long-time intervals, the relative outperformance of this 19-year period may prove outsized relative to forward periods.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHD, NOBL, SDY, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.