Wi-Lan: More Than Just An Acquisition

Formed in 1992, Wi-Lan Inc. (WILN) has focused in recent years on monetizing its substantial portfolio of intellectual property and continuing to expand that library through targeted acquisitions. Wi-Lan has accomplished this through licensing agreements, litigation and representing third-party license holders. Several other companies, such as Acacia Research (ACTG), Network-1 Technologies (NTIP) and FORM Holdings (FH) have engaged in a similar business, with varying degrees of success. Wi-Lan has tinkered with their model over the years. Rather than only chasing the “white whales” like Apple (AAPL) or Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Wi-Lan has consistently hit singles and doubles, signing 32 license agreements in fiscal 2016 alone. It has also partnered with NGOs, such as universities, to help them monetize their IP portfolios as well. Wi-Lan has set up contingency arrangements with its lawyers, which has reduced the upfront costs and aligns the goals of its legal team (to maximize return) with Wi-Lan. Wi-Lan has not been afraid to litigate, with over 60 active litigations, including an expanded reach into China, Germany and Canada. I detailed the business in greater detail in my PRO article here.

This has been a very profitable business for Wi-Lan:

Year Revenue EbITDA 2014 $98.3m $58.7m 2015 $102.9m $59.6m 2016 $92.9m $53.7m

Source: Company Disclosures

Wi-Lan has accumulated $143.1m ($107.7m USD) in cash on hand as of year-end 2016. It has continued to enhance its portfolio in acquiring additional patent portfolios from Freescale and Quimonda.

This performance has not translated into a fair valuation of the company. With a market cap of $308.2m earlier this week, the EV for Wi-Lan’s patent business was just $165.1m or 2.8x EV/2016 EbITDA. This is not unique to Wi-Lan; other NPEs like ACTG, NTIP and FH have had similar low valuations. This is partly due to the perceived variance in financial performance that these entities can have, though Wi-Lan has been pretty consistent due to its business approach. There have also been signs in the US patent environment that there could be less support for these types of patent entities, which is also likely depressing the valuation of the company.

Wi-Lan has made a fairly bold move to try to rectify this business with its announcement on April 17, 2017, that it was changing its business into a diversified holding company specializing in the Internet of Things (IoT). The company kicked off this process with an all-cash purchase of International Road Dynamics (OTC:IRDYF) for $63.5m. In fiscal 2016, IRDYF had revenues of $65.4m and EbITDA of $4.9m with revenues growing at over 12% annually. Its Q1 2017 was a little soft, which could give some investors pause; but this wasn’t a deal made for its most recent quarterly performance.

Wi-Lan has correctly assessed the fact that the NPE business model is not being rewarded by shareholders, no matter how effectively it is being done. Wi-Lan has tried a yield-focused strategy in returning substantial capital to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks; it currently has a buyback in place and a $0.05 dividend, which gives a 1.7% yield for shareholders based on its closing price of $2.91 on April 21, 2017. In the past, it was significantly higher but the potential ebbs and flows of the business did not make Wi-Lan a good high yield investment, as a result. When it was forced to reduce its dividend in 2015, shareholders pounded the stock which management well recalls.

There is very little integration benefits as IRDYF is an operating business, compared to Wi-Lan’s more passive patent business. There is a chance that some public company costs will be avoided, as well as the potential for Wi-Lan to monetize IRDYF’s 80 patents that protect its current business. The benefits to this strategy are more in unlocking Wi-Lan’s underlying value than in operational synergies.

Cash Balances. With the patent business alone, it was difficult for Wi-Lan to regularly return capital to yield-starved investors; it has continued to do so on a limited basis to ensure the operations remained cash flow viable and management recommitted to the dividend during the conference call on its business change. The large cash balance has not provided much value to the company in the current interest rate environment; utilizing to find a business with a ROIC of 8% currently is a much better use for shareholders; it could turn into a significantly better business if it continues to grow at double-digit rates.

Regular Cash Flow. If we look at the last three years of Wi-Lan’s performance, it seems very stable in terms of financial performance. This belies the underlying nature of the business and the risks associated with it; some licensing deals can be one-time, some are recurring and some simply fall off the table. Adding an operating company should help to smooth Wi-Lan’s cash flows out going forward. IRDYF specifically has substantial recurring revenue, making up 30% of its 2016 revenues. Wi-Lan management has set this as a goal going forward to support its goal of more regular cash flow from its operating division to offset the variability in the patent business. This regular cash flow will also likely open up the debt markets to Wi-Lan as it was likely difficult or prohibitively expensive to obtain debt backed only by patent revenues, no matter how strong. Wi-Lan will have more options available to them going forward to take advantage of these historically cheap credit markets as they continue to add companies to their portfolio.

Additional Support for the Patent Portfolio. One of the risks to NPEs is the view that although they may possess patents, they may not actually have any potential damages if they were to never use them. The view in some circles is that these types of companies are stifling innovation and that, in some cases, the application of NPE patents has been too broad. This would understandably affect Wi-Lan’s business adversely.

With the acquisition of an operating company and the likelihood to add more going forward, Wi-Lan now has the potential to illustrate that it is utilizing its patents. This may be only truly applicable to the IRDYF patents in the near term, but it does give its legal team the ability to illustrate that it MAY use them. Wi-Lan has not struggled to monetize its portfolio but this certainly doesn’t hurt.

Rerating of Shares through Repositioning. Ongoing businesses, especially in growing sectors like the Internet of Things, will receive a higher stock valuation, though with Wi-Lan’s current multiple, that wouldn’t take much. Wi-Lan paid 13.3x EV/EbITDA for IRGYF but considering its current business is less than 3x EV/EbITDA, the combined company will still be very inexpensive. The market is more likely to look kindly on both businesses as the operating business becomes a greater portion of earnings going forward. It may also bring attention to how well and consistently it has managed the Wi-Lan patent portfolio.

It will also be possible for Wi-Lan to leverage its public listing when acquiring private companies. As private companies are much less liquid, they can potentially be acquired at lower multiples than similar public companies would trade at. In a roll-up type strategy, this can work to the benefit of shareholders with additional revenue driving higher market returns.

Wi-Lan’s pivot here is not without risk. Its current CEO Jim Skippen is resigning as CEO and will handle the Wi-Lan IP business in the short term until a transition can be done. The current CFO will become the interim CEO while the company searches for a permanent one. The new CEO will need to have experience with both the Internet of Things market and with conducting M&A; so there is certainly some personnel and transition risk to be considered by shareholders.

There is also the risk in the identification of the potential acquisition targets. With luck, the new CEO will have strengths here to mitigate this risk, but up to that time Wi-Lan is reliant on the current management group. It did an exhaustive search before closing on IRDYF, with over 100 potential targets evaluated with some quite advanced discussions.

The Takeaway

This is a very smart move by Wi-Lan’s board and management team. With an uncertain patent environment and business that has largely gone unrewarded by shareholders, the diversification into operating businesses helps to hedge the regulatory risk while also taking advantage of its very conservative capital structure.

If we look to a potential valuation for the new revised business, we can consider another IoT company, Photon Control, which is currently trading at an EV/EbITDA of over 15x. Another comparative is IRDYF pre-acquisition, which was at about 8.8x EV/EbITDA. IRDYF will make up about 40% of the combined company’s revenues going forward so if we consider a drag for the IP business in the short-term, a multiple of 6x EV/EbITDA seems to be a reasonable near-term target. At that valuation, we get an EV of 6 x ($4.9+$58.7) = $381.6m. Adding on the post deal cash of $79.6m, we get a market cap of $461.2m or $3.89 per share, up 33.7% from current levels.

The hiring of a new CEO and a further expansion of this business model change with more acquisition will provide some potential catalysts in the coming month which could lead to further multiple expansion. While it will not be easy to transition business models, I believe Wi-Lan shareholders will benefit substantially from this repositioning.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WILN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long through the TSX ticker WIN.TO

