Why A Flattening Yield Curve Is A Good Sign For Equities And The Economy

What about the yield curve? The yield curve has been flattening recently, but that isn't necessarily a bad sign, is it? The first chart is that of the 10-year minus 2-year Treasury. We can see even at current levels of 1.03%; the curve is still pretty steep from historical measures.

Continuing with the chart above, we can see since the late 1970's it wasn't that long the spread was trading at some of its widest points.

The flattening of the yield curve is what we want to see, it a sign of economic growth to come. Huh? Yeah.

Let's take a walk back in history and see what has happened to the curve since 1989.

In the chart above from 1989 to 1999, we can see the yield curve was essentially flattening from 1989 and 1990.

GDP

We entered recession in the third quarter of 1990 and emerged out in the second quarter of 1991. In the chart above of the yield curve, it clearly shows the yield curve was steepening, as the short-end of the curve moved lower. Conventional wisdom would say it is because the markets were pricing in future growth. However, the yield curve shows, the spread was steepening, not because the long-term rates were rising, but because short-term rates were falling, until bottoming in 1994. So why did the short-end of the curve fall until 1994? If the yield is derived from inflation expectations, was the market saying that inflation was going to continue to decline in the short-term?

Well, inflation did fall until 1992, and then stabilized and stayed level until the late 1990's. The 3-month Treasury was trading below the rate of inflation, as measured by the CPI for a time in 1993 and 1994.

The chart above clearly shows that the yield curve began to flatten in 1992, and we entered a period of strong economic until around 1999, with stable inflation.

In 2001 the short-end of the curve inverted, which did signaled a recession to follow. The front end of the curve fell significantly which of course caused the yield curve to again steepen.

The yield curve began flattening again, as it was the short-end of the curve moving higher. Then around 2008, the yield curve inverts, and we enter the recession, which of course was immediately followed by a yield curve which began to steepen again as we were in the middle of the financial crisis in 2008.

The next chart shows GDP growth with recession. I circle the present time in red to identify were we are in the cycle.

The the next chart I circle the periods as we enter recession in red and years of growth in green.

You can see the yield curve steepening as we entered each recession and flattening during periods of growth in each case.

Look at how steep the curve has been since the financial crisis. Now the front-end of the curve is once again starting to rise.

According to recent history, we saw a steepening yield curve as we entered recession in the early 1990's, and as we returned to growth years, it flattened. In 2001 the yield curve inverted before the recession and the began to steepen in the midst of the downturn and flattened as we began to growth. The curve once again inverted in 2008 and began to steep in the middle of the recession.

Why is this happening? That part is easy because the Fed drives rates lower when we are in a recession, pushing the front of the curve lower. When we come out of recession, the Fed raises rates, bringing the short end of the curve up flattening the curve. This is because the front end of the curve can move much faster than the long-end.

The recent flattening of the yield curve is not because the market sees the economy headed towards recession. The current flattening of the curve, is because the Fed is raising rates because the Fed believes the economy is improving. Therefore it can be said that market believes that too and therefore is expecting inflation and growth to return.

The chart below shows us the yield over the past several months.

I got news for you, the curve is going to continue to flatten as long as the Fed keeps raising rates. The front end of the curve is going to move up at a much faster pace than then long end of the curve. Which is going to cause to the curve to continue to flatten as the economy continues to improve.

What Does It All Mean?

A flattening yield curve tells us the short term inflation expectations are rising because the growth is returning. The Fed controls the short-end of the curve, thus when the Fed raises rates it push the curve higher, causing flattening.

I got news for you the curve is going to continue to flatten, as its was done during period of growth in the 1990's and 2000's. Get ready for it to continue to flatten too.

Economic growth will the equity markets higher as well.

