Eagle Ford Rising

If you want to know what the future holds for domestic oil production, one of the single largest areas to keep a watchful eye on are the four big onshore oil-producing regions covered by the EIA (Energy Information Administration) in its Drilling Productivity Report. In the past, I have written pieces about the Permian Basin, which is responsible for the largest amount of crude production and I focused significantly on some rig count trends to show whether or not the market should worry about what is taking place there.

Now, however, I'm going to look at the Eagle Ford and give my thoughts on the impact that it could have on the oil production industry in the months and years to come. I will also look at all of this data and more and give my thoughts on what it should mean for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

A worrying trend

In my article on the rig count trends in the Permian, my general consensus is that increases in the region are a concern but they aren't as large as some investors might have feared. This is due, quite simply, to the fact that oil production from the region is abysmal on a per-rig basis. If you look at the chart below, for instance, you can see that, if the EIA is correct about what the picture will look like for each of the major regions in May of this year, production that comes about for each rig in the Permian totals just 662 barrels per day. The Bakken is the next-worst but at 1,068 barrels, the divide between the two areas is significant. Meanwhile, Niobrara comes in next at 1,301 barrels, and the best is the Eagle Ford at 1,448 rigs.

*Created by Author

In essence, this means that not all rigs (or I suppose I should say regions) are created equal. To put all of this in perspective, having one rig added to the Eagle Ford, keeping all else the same, is the equivalent of adding nearly 2.2 rigs in the Permian Basin. Now, in all fairness, it should be stated that the decline rate in each region differs as well. As you can see in the chart below, the Permian's monthly decline rate stands at 5.5%, which is second only to the Bakken at 4.4%. The Eagle Ford comes out to 6.3% per month, while the Niobrara is the worst at 8.7%. So, even though the Permian may not produce as much per well, its output will last longer in the event that rigs come offline again.

*Created by Author

In the article that I wrote about the Permian, I warned that investors should keep an eye out on the other regions, particularly the Eagle Ford, because a change there or someplace like the Niobrara could be problematic for the oil recovery. To see whether or not this is the case, I decided to create the graph below, to show rig counts in each area since the start of January of 2016 and ending in March of this year.

*Created by Author

What you can see here is that, while the Permian has roared back on an absolute basis, the Eagle Ford has been rising too. On a percentage basis, it should be said that the uptick in the rig count has been smaller than any other region so far at a rate a 106.1% from the bottom. The Bakken comes in very close at 109.5%, while the Niobrara and Permian saw percentage increases of 163.3% and 180.4%, respectively. Nominally, though, the Eagle Ford's growth stood second only to the Permian, with increases from the bottom of 48 units and 173 units, respectively. The Niobrara's base was low so its increase was just 21 units, while the Bakken's stood at a 17 unit rise.

To put this in perspective, consider the following: with current production numbers per rig, the increase in the Eagle Ford's will lead to extra output per day of 69,504 barrels per day compared to 27,321 barrels per day from the Niobrara, and 18,156 barrels per day coming from the Bakken. Even though the Permian's uptick in the rig count was more than three times as large as the Eagle Ford's, it's aggregate production should grow by 114,526 barrels per day, or about 1.6 times the amount that the Eagle Ford should see. The other problem here is that the Eagle Ford's production per rig has continued to grow most every month, as you can see in the chart below.

*Created by Author

One piece of information that is bittersweet here, though, is that the monthly improvement rate seen from the Eagle Ford is the lowest amongst its group, while the Permian's is the highest. According to the EIA's numbers, the monthly improvement rate in productivity per rig in the Eagle Ford is about 2.52%. The Permian's is a rather hefty 3.62% growth each month. You can see the disparities between the four regions in the chart below.

*Created by Author

Personally, I believe that rig productivity improvement rates may have topped or nearly topped. Or, at the least, that the rate of improvement will drastically shrink per month now that more drilling is taking place. That said, if this thesis is incorrect and if the actual case results in us realizing the historical monthly improvement rate from each region, the Eagle Ford's production per rig will remain dominant until sometime in June of 2018, at which point the Niobrara should surpass it.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems quite clear to me that, while the Permian wasn't too much of a concern, the Eagle Ford is. Recent rig count additions, combined with how much production the area comes out with on a per-rig basis, suggests that we need to be very, very watchful of what transpires in the Eagle Ford. If similar upticks continue to take place, we need to account for this accordingly, because there is a measurable chance that this could throw a wrench in the oil recovery. This does not change my overall feelings regarding this space at the moment, but it does signal a warning in my head that we need to be cognizant of different risk areas and this is, beyond any doubt, a meaningful risk area.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AREX, LGCY, WLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own LGCY and LGCYO

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.