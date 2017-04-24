Lloyd's: Last Chance To Buy

Now that the UK government owns less than 2% of Lloyd's Banking Group (NYSE:LYG), and has recovered £20 billion of the £20.3 billion 2009 bailout, is it finally time for Lloyd's stock to match the progress of the overall business?

Over the past 3 years, Lloyd's stock has lost almost 20% of its value excluding dividends, yet pre-tax profit has surged from £415 million in 2013 to an estimated £7.1 billion in 2017. On top of that, Lloyd's dividend has risen from zero to 3.6p per share, which yields 5.8%. So why on Earth has the stock fallen 20%?

Back in 2009, the government took control of 41% of Lloyd's stock, with the pledge to sell it back over a period of time when the bank recovered. The problem for investors, is that the sheer volume of stock available to purchase on a frequent basis was extremely high, and therefore simple supply and demand has artificially suppressed Lloyd's stock for 3 years now. The government has recouped roughly £20 billion of the £20.3 billion investment thus far, and with a stake of just under 2% remaining, a profit of roughly £700 million will be made including dividends. Not a great return considering the average of 3% inflation in the UK since 2009, meaning £20.3 billion in 2009 is £25 billion in today's money, but we'll gloss over that.

The government may have technically made a loss, but their loss is our gain, because Lloyd's is ripe for picking at today's price of 64p (or $3.32 for the ADS share). Some analysts are predicting a 4.9p dividend in 2018, which given that the £1 billion PPI provision made in 2016 should cease to exist from now on, is easily possible given current payout ratios. Furthermore, Lloyd's is expected to grow EPS to around 10p by the end of next year, meaning the stock is incredibly cheap at around 6.5x next year's earnings.

The company is not without its problems though; given the lack of European headquarters, Lloyd's has picked Brussels as it's EU subsidiary following the Brexit vote, which involves moving jobs from London and hiring extra staff, which will increase cost and uncertainty.

However, let's not forget the effect of rising interest rates on the bank's net interest margin, which has already risen to 2.71% from 2.63% in 2015. As interest rates rise, the difference between the cost of borrowing for the bank and the reward for lending increases, meaning more profit is made on each and every loan. Interest rates will slowly increase as the economy grows in strength and central banks worldwide increase their rates. The Federal Reserve increased rates again last month to 1%, with 2 or even 3 more hikes predicted this year, and it won't be long until the Bank of England follows suit.

Lloyd's is definitely a company that needs to be owned for at least the next 5 years. Cheap valuation and growing dividends are half the story; once government intervention and PPI claims are out of the way, and interest rates creep a bit higher, Lloyd's stock can do nothing but go significantly higher, and while we wait, the dividend yield is almost twice that of the S&P 500 or the FTSE100.

