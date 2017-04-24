Will The Positive Streak Continue For Armada Hoffler Properties?

Several new contracts happened over the quarter and earnings could be affected positively to the news.

In the current streak, FFO and revenues have both been positive since Q12016.

In the last eight quarters the company has beaten revenue and FFO estimates seven times.

Introduction

With earnings season in full effect, I wanted to do a small earnings preview for a company that's been on my watch list for the past year. Often, smaller REITS, like Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH), get looked over for more established REITS like Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O) or Public Storage (NYSE:PSA). Armada Hoffler Properties (click link for a formal company introduction) is a newer public company that had their initial public offering at a market cap close to $350 million three years ago. Fast forward to today, the company has successfully executed their prospectus, their market cap has more than doubled, and lastly their earnings, NAV, dividends and share price have all grown to provide a steady return to investors. Armada Hoffler has been a great small cap REIT since their prior earnings call being up 7.42% since February 9 th; and is up .14% YTD.

(Image source: Google Finance)

In addition, the stock has outperformed the Russel 2000 since its inception three years ago. Since their IPO in May 2013, the total shareholder return (reinvested dividends) was 59% versus 27% for the RMS and 48% for the Russell 2000. Overall, the company has a history of beating revenue and FFO estimates and I believe that the company would have no problem beating their first quarter estimates for 2017.

What Happened Last Quarter

The fourth quarter earnings release had positive results for the company, as the company reported net income of $0.09 per share, which topped consensus estimates by $0.02. The business had normalized funds from operations (FFO) of $13.7 million for the fourth quarter, which outperformed last quarter's normalized FFO of $10.6 million. For the 2016 year, the company had a normalized FFO of $50.9 million, $0.96 per diluted share, compared year over year to $35.9 million, per diluted share of $0.87. In addition, the same store net operating income increased for the tenth consecutive quarter. Plus the core operating property portfolio occupancy increased from 94.3% in 2015 to 95.3% at end of the year.

Where the Bar is set for the Quarter

Estimates for the first quarter are very similar to the prior year's quarter. The company is expected to have total revenues of $26.9 million. Last year the company reported sales of $23.38 million. Overall, the year over year increase was 15.5%. Analysts expect $0.25 FFO for the first quarter. Based on the estimated FFO, this would bring their profits to around $13.79 million and a P/E ratio of 14.58 at the end of the quarter.

Reason Why Estimates Will Beat in the First Quarter

As I said before, I have a bullish stance on Armada Hoffler, and I believe that the first quarter estimates will be greater than the estimated $0.25 FFO due to the following reasons:

Increased level of insider trading during the first quarter

New contracts earned over the quarter.

Increased Level of Insider Trading

I am not going to lie; one of the reasons why I started following Armada Hoffler Properties is due to its proximity to my home. As a Virginia Beach resident, I would constantly see their headquarters located in town center as I drive my route to work.

(Image source: armadahoffler.com)

Based on the company's presence in the Hampton Roads area, it gave me enough of a push to start watching the company. A good indication on how a company is performing is to watch their executive's purchases. I also use this as a barometer during the quarter to judge how the company will produce on their earnings. My reasoning behind this method is that these executives have the most up-to-date information on the company. Before I could "Google" any financial news or new contracts, these executives have already discussed the idea thousand times before committing to the new contract.

Plus, according to Investopedia, insider buying hits it's "sweet spot" due to these two reasons: Executives at smaller companies know more, (Armada Hoffler is a small cap stock). Lastly, key executives such as the CEO or CFO know the future outlook better than directors. (Both the CFO, CIO and CEO have made purchases during the quarter.)

(These figures are based on the SEC filings found here.)

AHH data by YCharts

As you can tell on the chart there is a positive trend in purchases, therefore giving a bullish signal for the quarter.

New Construction Contracts over the Quarter

In addition, to multiple purchases from insiders, the company has won some major contracts during the quarter. While some of these projects have not been completed or started yet, they may still be positive news for the quarter.

The company earned a $100 million dollar student apartment project in downtown Charleston. Armada Hoffler is the major partner in the joint venture. This new complex will be in the heart of the city and house over 600 beds. This new project will break ground on construction later this year.

Armada Hoffler is also involved in developing 1.3 acres of land in Nashville, Tennessee. If the proposal is approved then the company would be involved with building approximately 400,000 square foot officer tower with 20,000 square feet of retail space. In addition, a new parking garage with 1,200 spaces.

Conclusion

To sum it up, I could be wrong about the first quarter earnings. I have no insider knowledge on how the company performed this quarter nor can I tell the future. I can however, tell you that this company has been rock solid since its IPO earning 52% in total shareholder return. In the last conference call I think the CEO says it best on why I am bullish on the company.

"As we have said before, we have never managed our business on a quarterly or even yearly basis. Our goal has been and always will be to build a portfolio of the highest quality real estate in order to create value over the long-term and return that value to shareholders."

This statement alone showed me that this stock is going places.

Armada Hoffler Properties will release their earnings report on May 2 prior to the bell. A conference call will follow shortly after the earnings are released.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AHH, O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.