Home Capital: Impressive Results, But Another Issue Emerges

Last week was a rather eventful one for Home Capital Group (OTC:HMCBF) and its shareholders. After the market had closed on Wednesday, the OSC (Ontario Securities Commission) accused the company of making "materially misleading statements" to shareholders. Investors responded by pushing shares of Home Capital down more than 20% on Thursday.

However, on Friday morning, in what turned out to be a successful attempt to calm shareholders, the company pre-announced preliminary first-quarter results and issued a statement by the chairman of the Board (Kevin Smith). The stock rallied approximately 9% on the news.

This article will briefly discuss the preliminary results and the statement, but will also focus on what might be a large potential risk for the company that has not been given nearly as much coverage as Home Capital's greatest risk (a significant correction in Canadian housing prices).

Home Capital Group trades more actively on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol HCG. The earnings per share figures in this article are quoted in Canadian dollars.

Preliminary Q1 Results

The company's first-quarter preliminary results were certainly positive - above what analysts were forecasting, and higher than the previous quarter's numbers. On an adjusted basis, the firm projects earnings of $1.02 per share, compared to $0.96 in its first quarter last year and $0.98 in the fourth quarter of 2016.

In addition, non-performing loans are just 0.24%, down from 0.34% one year ago and 0.30% in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Home Capital plans to release its full Q1 results as originally planned on May 3rd, but issuing these preliminary numbers last Friday was a smart decision, given the thrashing the stock suffered the previous day.

Message from the Chairman of the Board

As one might expect, this letter contained little substance and several phrases every MBA student learns, such as "We view these challenges as opportunities," and "We strongly believe that our focused strategy set(s) us up for continued long-term success."

Don't expect the OSC complaint to be resolved quickly; the chairman of the Board warned in the letter that the "OSC process may take some time," and that the firm continues to focus on "profitable growth" (doesn't every firm focus on that?).

A Negative Development

Also on Friday, a potentially important development went relatively unnoticed. "Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) stopped offering GICs and investment savings accounts (ISAs) from Home Trust, a subsidiary of Home Capital, across all of its platforms," according to an article in the Globe and Mail. Home Trust is the main source of deposits for Home Capital Group, and if Bank of Nova Scotia is no longer confident enough in the company to offer its GICs and investment savings accounts, it eliminates a source of funding that Home Capital can lend out.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) also removed Home Trust GICs and investment savings accounts from its approved products shelf in Canada last week. If other banks and investment dealers follow in the lead of Scotiabank and Raymond James, Home Capital will have a difficult time sourcing deposits. In its 2016 annual results, the company made a point of explaining that nearly 29% of its deposits are from what it calls "diversified sources," which includes Oaken Financial, a direct-to-consumer business.

However, the remaining 71% of deposits comes from what the company calls "investment dealers and deposit brokers." If these institutions are getting cold feet, Home Capital could face a shortage of deposits. For a firm that originated $9.2 billion in new mortgages in 2016, difficulty securing deposits is obviously a significant potential risk.

Jaeme Gloyn, an analyst with National Bank (OTCPK:NTIOF), believes this development to be "negative," especially if more banks follow Scotiabank's move and remove access to Home Trust's GICs and investment savings accounts.

This is something to watch for in the coming days and weeks. If additional financial institutions choose to stop working with Home Trust, it could meaningfully reduce Home Capital Group's ability to originate new mortgages moving forward.

Conclusion

My view on Home Capital Group remains the same as it has been for months: the shares are cheap for several legitimate reasons, and the risks are too significant to justify buying shares at this time.

As a Canadian, I do not have as negative a view on my country's housing market as some, which is why I do not recommend shorting Home Capital Group either. I view Equitable Group (OTC:EQGPF) as a better investment at this time - similarly inexpensive, but without as many headline risks.

