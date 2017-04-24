A Tough New Competitor Exxon Mobil Should Be Concerned About: Schlumberger

For decades, assisting National Oil Companies ("NOCs") in financing and managing large development projects has been the core business for International Oil Companies ("IOCs" or "Oil Majors"), such as Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX). Oil Majors' value proposition has typically included several critical elements:

massive balance sheets and creditors' trust that provided access to capital;

technology;

experience in managing complex projects; and

political backing by Western governments that effectively reduced political risks.

In certain situations, these strengths continue to provide Oil Majors with a quasi-monopoly on new projects, particularly those with long payout horizons and implemented in risky political environments. However, Oil Majors' monopoly has suffered noticeable erosion. National Oil Companies have evolved into capable, sophisticated competitors. Extraction technology is increasingly developed and carried by Oil Service companies on behalf of the entire industry, whereas complex construction projects are often sub-contracted to EPC companies on a turn-key basis.

Most importantly, the success of North American shales has sharply reduced the share of new capital being directed to massive developments with decade-long execution horizons. Very few final investment decisions that involve multi-billion Deepwater or Harsh Environment projects are anticipated this year, whereas exploration in those areas has come to a near-halt. The result: Oil Majors' strengths are needed less, whereas their corporate overheads remain extensive, taking a toll on returns, decision-making agility and overall competitiveness.

The evolving complexion of the global oil industry also enables the entry of new powerful competitors who can displace or disintermediate Oil Majors, taking on the functions that have traditionally been IOC's exclusive domain. Oil Service companies are, arguably, among such competitors.

In a notable development last week, Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and YPF (NYSE:YPF) agreed to form a shale oil Joint Venture in Bandurria Sur Block in the Vaca Muerta shale play in Argentina. The agreement involves a $390-million investment by Schlumberger to obtain a 49% stake in the 88 square mile Bandurria Sur concession. The two companies will jointly develop a two-phase shale oil pilot project. The block will continue to be operated by YPF whereas Schlumberger will invest the full amount on an in-kind basis (in the form of services at market price). The commitment foresees the execution of various technical studies, the drilling of 26 pilot wells, and the construction of new infrastructure.

Even though YPF is formally the operator, it is clear that Schlumberger is taking on the role similar to that played by Oil Majors, such as Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and Total (NYSE:TOT), in similar joint ventures in the Vaca Muerta. It is also clear that Schlumberger has an opportunity to demonstrate that it is better equipped to lead an unconventional oil project to success than Oil Majors. After all, Oil Majors have limited (and mixed) track record as it relates to oil and natural gas shales and often struggle to run this type of operations on a cost-competitive basis.

Schlumberger has emphasized that its participation in the Vaca Muerta joint venture with YPF serves the primary purpose of creating a market for its services. However, the announcement also illustrates Schlumberger's ability to compete successfully against Oil Majors in international projects of this nature and may inspire other Oil Service companies, such as Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Weatherford (NYSE:WFT), to follow along the same path.

International oil shales are a major untapped source of global oil and natural gas supply that may emerge in full force in the next decade. Many countries, including major oil producers such as China and Mexico, are endowed with extensive unconventional resource bases. Some of these countries have taken steps to create more attractive environments for foreign investment. Oil Service companies are potentially well positioned to compete in those markets against Oil Majors and E&P Independents for project management roles and equity upside in projects.

The Vaca Muerta joint venture is a small undertaking in the context of Schlumberger's global business. However, it may be providing a glimpse into the future of the global oil industry where international oil shales will likely play a prominent role. Schlumberger is a powerhouse in North American shales. It also is the most international of all oilfield service companies. Schlumberger is obviously well aware of the massive, potentially disruptive opportunity that international shales present and is likely actively working on its business strategy in this area.

The significance of the Vaca Muerta resource play is that it may prove to be the "International Bakken," i.e. the first large-scale success in shales outside the United States and Canada, marking the arrival of the Shale Era to the international arena. As such, the Vaca Muerta, which is finally gaining momentum and is showing improved operational metrics, may also be a harbinger of the next "gold rush" in global oil.

Oil Service companies have an opportunity to play a bigger role in the international shale game than they have traditionally been able to play in the hyper-competitive North American market. However, an adjustment to the business model would likely be required. At the moment, the customer's cost is the oil service provider's revenue. Reconciling this natural conflict of interest is not easy. Equity participation in the project may be the path to an economic compromise.

It is no coincidence that Schlumberger has nominated a former Latin American energy CEO Miguel Galuccio for election to its 12-member board. Mr. Galuccio had worked 13 years for Schlumberger before taking the CEO role at YPF in 2012.

Oil Majors also have an early advantage in international shales due to their legacy presence in international markets and limited competition from Independents. However, Oil Majors have many reasons to worry. International oil shales cannot become a major source of supply without costs being reduced to a highly competitive level. Low costs require intense competition and wisdom on the part of the host governments to create a business- and competition-friendly environment. In those situations where all the critical elements are in place, competition will arrive.

