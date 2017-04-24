Norfolk Southern: Buy Before Earnings

Even if we slash the dividend growth rate by 50%, our growth model shows a total return of 44% on the shares to 2020.

I think that Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) represents good value for investors in spite of the fact that shares have risen about 27% over the past twelve months. The fact is that the company still trades at (an unjustified) discount to peers, and has had a fairly decent operating result in spite of facing some significant challenges.

I'll support my bullish stance here by writing about the recent operating performance, I'll provide a dividend forecast, and I'll compare Norfolk Southern to its peers. The bottom line is that this is a company that's managed a challenging environment well, that has room to grow its dividend, and is trading at a discount to peers. Norfolk Southern is a buy in my view.

Operating Performance

Norfolk Southern proves that capital intensive businesses can be quite dynamic. For instance, in spite of the fact that revenue declined approximately 6% from 2015 to 2016, net income actually increased over the same period by about 7%. That's a sign to me that the company has the capacity to reduce expenses (in this case materials cost) relatively quickly to counter the negative impacts of a decline in revenues. Additionally, NorfolK Southern seems to be a shareholder friendly organization. For instance, from 2011 to 2016, the company has returned about $9.6 billion to shareholders from a combination of dividends ($3.9 billion) and stock buybacks ($5.6 billion). This latter activity has dropped share count at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2011 to now.

While I'm troubled by the growing debt load, I must remember that this a capital intensive business, so some debt should be expected. It's also worth noting that the timing on this debt isn't terrible. For instance, 75% of long term debt is due after 2022, and 58% of lease payments are due after 2021. Thus, there's little risk of a credit crisis on the horizon anytime soon.

Modeling Future Prices

When I flatter myself enough that I'll try my hand at prediction, I like to isolate one variable that I think drives value and hold everything else constant. In this case, I will assume a dividend growth rate and hold the yield constant, and in this way I can infer what I think is a reasonable price going forward.

In spite of the fact that coal continues to plague this business, the dividends have grown at a CAGR of ~16.6% over the past 15 years. As I model future dividend growth, though, I have to note that the growth rate has slowed recently and, in an effort to be conservative, I must reduce the growth rate dramatically. I'd rather be pleasantly surprised than the opposite.

For the purposes of this exercise, I'm going to model two scenarios. In the first, the dividend growth from now to 2020 is at a rate of 8% CAGR. In the other, the dividend will grow at a CAGR of 5%. When I run this analysis on Norfolk Southern, the total returns for me range between 29% and 44%. These price forecasts assume a very modest rate of dividend growth in my view. With the payout ratio of only 42%, I feel strongly that the company is capable of increasing the dividends by at least this amount.

Relative to Peers

Investing is an inherently relativistic process. As investors, we must always choose between option 1 and options 2 to 10,000. It's with this in mind that I'd like to offer a comparison between Norfolk Southern and the other Class 1 railroads based on current price and yield. At the moment there are two railroads that trade below the mean in terms of PE and above the mean in terms of Yield. They are Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for NSC turned bullish on Friday with a close above $116.00. The price action signaled a bullish breakout from an Ascending Triangle Pattern which we view as a consolidation pattern before the next bullish run. From here we see the shares rising to the $126.00 level over the next three months.

On Monday we will buy NSC Call Options which will provide us with approximately 14x leverage on our LONG trade (for details on the call option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $112.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $126.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe NSC is a solid addition to any Dividend Growth Portfolio.

Conclusion

While it's true that Norfolk Southern generates about 15% of its revenues from coal, we should keep in mind that fully 33% of electricity in the United States is still generated by coal and it's not likely that the number will change anytime soon. Also, the slowing coal business is accounted for in the relative discount (4% below the mean) of the valuation here. Thus, any "news" about the decline of coal is already baked into the price. If we assume that most Class 1s benefit from the same tailwinds involving intermodal traffic, increased trade etc., we should always seek to buy the least expensive in my view. It's with that in mind that I strongly recommend shares of Norfolk Southern at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NSC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.