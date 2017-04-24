17% Dividend Makes CEFL Still A Buy

Performance of CEFL and the 2x Leveraged High Yield ETNs and the Rationale for Holding Them

For at least five years, 2x Leveraged ETNs have been a good way to take advantage of ultra-low short-term interest rates. Over the last year, even though the era of ultra-low short-term interest rates was seen by many to be coming to an end, 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs have done well. Many thought that the 2016 election results would usher in a period of higher interest rates. Rates have risen somewhat since the election. However, 2x Leveraged ETNs have done well since the election. Some have done significantly better than others. The UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL) has definitely been the laggard among 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs that I have focused on. Those were in addition to CEFL, UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: MORL) and the UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA: BDCL). Previously, I have discussed the advantages of diversifying one's holdings of 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. MORL and BDCL) have done considerably better than CEFL for at least a year.

Table I. The Post-election Performance of Selected 2x Leveraged ETNs 11/8/2016 12/8/2016 Change Price Change % 4/21/2017 Return* from 11/8/2016 BDCL 16.77 19.08 2.31 13.77% 21.01 34.30% MORL 15.08 16.07 0.99 6.56% 17.91 28.90% CEFL 16.14 16.7 0.56 3.47% 17.82 17.95% *Includes BDCL dividend of 0.7393 with 1/9/17 ex-date, 0.7728 with 4/10/17 ex-date *Includes MORL dividend of 0.0324 with 12/9/16 ex-date, 0.7375 with 1/24/17 ex-date, .0325 with 2/8/17 ex-date, .0325 with 3/9/17 ex-date, 0.693 with a 4/10/17 ex-date *Includes CELF dividend of 0.2479 with 12/9/16 ex-date, , 0.3709 with 1/24/17 ex-date, .1027 with 2/8/17 ex-date, .2426 with 3/9/17 ex-date,0.2527 with a 4/10/17 ex-date

In the month after the election, BDCL did much better than MORL and CEFL. The outperformance of BDCL has continued and it returned 34.3% from 11/8/2016 to 4/21/2017. This compares to the 28.9% and 17.95% returns of MORL and CEFL respectively, all after their dividends are included, but not including any reinvestment of dividends or any gains or losses on reinvestment of dividends.

The pattern is similar when year-over-year total returns are considered. For the one-year period ending April 21, 2017, CEFL had a total return of 25.3% based on a purchase April 21, 2016, at the closing price of $16.68, the April 21, 2017, price of $17.82 and the 12 monthly dividends of $3.0919. This does not include any reinvestment of dividends or any gains or losses on reinvestment of dividends. It does not also include my projected May 2017 CEFL dividend of $0.2119. The total return of 25.3% is not bad, and is much better than some were expecting. However, CEFL has definitely been the laggard among 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs I have focused on for the one year period.

For the one-year period ending April 21, 2017, all of the 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETNs have done well, even though short-term interest rates have risen. However, some have done significantly better than others. For the one-year period ending April 21, 2017 MORL has returned 65.3% based on a purchase on April 21, 2016 at the closing price of $12.8, the April 21, 2017 price of $17.91 and the 12 monthly dividends of $3.246. This does not include any reinvestment of dividends or any gains or losses on the reinvestment of dividends. It does not also include my projected May 2017 MORL dividend of $0.0953.

For the one-year period ending April 21, 2017 BDCL has returned 50.2% based on a purchase on April 21, 2016 at the closing price of $15.96, the April 21, 2017 price of $21.01 and the 4 quarterly dividends totaling $2.952. This does not include any reinvestment of dividends or any gains or losses on the reinvestment of dividends.

I was originally drawn to MORL as a vehicle to take advantage of my macroeconomic outlook that interest rates would stay much lower for much lower than many market participants believed. In A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs, I explained my view that interest rates were not likely to rise in the intermediate future and the mREITs were a good way to benefit, if my outlook proved correct. Furthermore, MORL would provide a very high yield, in excess of 20%, because of its 2X leverage which involved implicitly borrowing at the 3-month LIBOR rate. This would generate a large positive carry.

As I explained in the article 30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITs: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory, a security or a portfolio of securities is more efficient than another asset if it has a higher expected return than the other asset but no more risk, or has the same expected return but less risk.

After UBS came out with CEFL, a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN, I pointed out in 17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees? that those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and in particular a leveraged baskets of mREITs such as MORL could particularly benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was highly correlated to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY), as mREITs were not very correlated to SPY.

In my article BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool, I said that BDCL is highly correlated to the overall market, but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate sensitive instruments. All leveraged ETNs have interest-rate risk since their dividends fluctuate inversely with the borrowing costs implicit in their leveraged structure. However, MORL has much greater exposure to interest rates than CEFL, and CEFL has more interest rate risk than BDCL. In the continuum from mostly interest-rate risk to mostly equity market risk, MORL is the most interest-rate sensitive and BDCL is the most equity market sensitive. CEFL is between the two and has some interest-rate risk and some equity market risk.

The reason for the difference in relative sensitivity to interest rate and equity market risk amount the three 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs is due to the composition of the indexes upon which they are based. MORL is based on an index of mREITs. Interest rates impact mREITs in two ways. Higher long-term rates are a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs like Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY). Higher long-term rates reduce the value of their mortgage portfolio and thus the book value of the shares. The other side of the two-edged sword is that higher long-term rates and lower prices of mortgage securities provides an opportunity for mREITs to reinvest the monthly principal payments they receive in higher yielding mortgage securities. A highly leveraged mREIT with, say, 9 to 1 leverage and CPR of 11% would be generating new cash available for reinvestment from prepayments of principle each year approximately equal to the entire equity of the mREIT.

Higher short-term rates generally mean smaller spreads between what a leveraged mREIT earns from its portfolio and the interest it pays to finance the securities bought with borrowed funds. When short-term rates get high enough the yield curve can actually become inverted. That is why most of the hedging done by leveraged m REITs involves swaps, swaptions and Eurodollar futures positions which attempt to mitigate the effects of a possible increase in short-term interest rates.

CEFL is based on an index of higher yielding closed-end exchanged traded funds. Some of the closed-end exchanged traded funds contain common stocks, usually the high dividend paying variety. Many of the closed-end funds in the index that CEFL is based on contain high-yield bonds. These junk bonds are considered to have some equity-like characteristics. However, to the extent that those bonds are longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates, they are impacted by declines in the overall bond market like that which has occurred since the election. In contrast, it is highly unlikely that any of the business development companies that comprise the index upon which BDCL is based would hold any longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates. The only debt securities that business development companies would normally hold in the course of their business would be loans to the companies that the business development companies have invested in. Those debt instruments would usually be convertible into equity and have adjustable interest rates.

Since CEFL yields not that much less than MORL, this suggests that a portfolio consisting of both MORL and CEFL would have close to the yield of a portfolio with only MORL, but considerably less risk. My article explained why adding BCDL to such as portfolio could result in a more efficient risk/return profile. The post-election performance of three UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged ETNs: MORL, CEFL and BDCL illustrates the advantages of diversification. All three have very high yields. However, a portfolio consisting of all three would have almost as much yield as a portfolio consisting only of any single one but considerably less risk.

Analysis of the May 2017 CEFL Dividend Projection and Outlook

We are more interested in the outlook for future returns than CEFL's prior returns. As I indicated in: CEFL Still Attractive With 16% Dividend Yield, Despite Coming February Dividend Shock, there has been a significant change in the composition of the index as a result of the rebalancing that occurred in the beginning of 2017. On balance the dividend yield on the closed-end funds that comprise the index is somewhat lower than prior to the rebalancing.

Since 27 of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL and unleveraged Yieldshares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA: YYY) is based pay monthly dividends, there is a seasonal factor involved with the CEFL dividend. In some months some of the quarterly payers have ex-dividend dates and that boosts the next months' dividends. Only the Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE: EDD), Templeton Emerging Markets Inc Fund (NYSE: TEI)) and Liberty All Star Equity Fund (NYSE: USA) now pay quarterly dividends. None of the quarterly payers have ex-dates in April 2017, so they will not contribute to the May 2017 monthly dividend. This makes the May 2017 CEFL smaller than most other monthly dividends.

There was some minor changes in the dividends paid by the closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL is based. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEMKT:EVV) reduced its dividend to $0.0806 from the prior $0.0867. First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) increased its dividend to $0.1232 from the prior $0.1219.

The ex-dates of all of the components can be seen in the table II. below along with the weights, prices, dividends and contributions to the index. One caveat is that the weights of the components of the index are as of February 3, 2017, the latest available on the UBS ETRACS website. The other high-yield UBS 2x Leveraged ETNs show the weights of the components of the index upon which they are based as of the previous day. That was the case for CEFL until February 3, 2017. I have spoken to people at UBS in charge of the ETRACS and they said they are aware of the problem, which they attribute to possibly the purchase of the index by NASDAQ. They told me that they are working on the problem and expect to have it fixed shortly. They also said that since CEFL only rebalances once a year in January and there have been no corporate actions since January 2017 that could have changed the composition of the index, the February 3, 2017, weighting should be very close to later dates since then.

The slightly lower dividend yields on balance resulting from the January 2017 rebalancing may be offset in the eyes of some, by the reduction in the proportion of the dividends that represent a return of capital. Some CEFL shareholders were glad to see GGN go since the entire GGN dividend had been from return of capital for more than a year. Paying a relatively large share of dividends out of capital in many instances can be a precursor to dividend cuts. That was the case for GGN.

The combination of the January and February effect described in CEFL Still Pays High Dividends Above 17%, But Diversification May Be Advisable resulted in the CEFL monthly distribution falling from the seasonally boosted January level of $0.3709 to the seasonally depressed February level of $0.1027. My projection for the May 2017 dividend is $0.2119. The method of computing an annualized monthly compounded yield for a monthly paying ETN was previously to use the most recent three-month period. A trailing three-month period would address the seasonal factor which arises because some of the components of an index upon which the ETN is based, pay dividends monthly while others pay quarterly. Over a three-month period all of the components would have paid their dividends. Given the January and February effect for CEFL and the significant rebalancing that occurred in January 2017, it makes sense to use a 5-month period to estimate yields based on an annualized monthly compounded basis.

Some of the dividends paid by the components of CEFL include return of capital. That can be a source of concern. Because of significant changes in the composition of the index, comparisons of the shares of dividends from return of capital to previous levels may not be very meaningful. Using data available as of April 20, 2017, indicated that only 9.5% of the CEFL dividend consisted of return of capital. My calculation using available data as of December 28, 2016, before the rebalancing indicated that 17% of the CEFL dividend consisted of return of capital. It had been even higher in previous months.

I am still cautiously bullish on CEFL despite the price increases over the past year. However, some of the factors that made me bullish previously are not as pronounced as before. Closed-end funds typically trade at either discounts or premiums to book value. On balance, there is a slight bias towards discounts. Because of significant changes in the composition of the index, comparisons of aggregate discounts to book value from previous years may not be very meaningful. Using data available as of April 20, 2017, the average discount to book value of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL and its unleveraged version YYY is based, was 6.28%. As of January 27, 2017 it was 9.28%. As of December 28, 2016, before the rebalancing it was 9.5%. It was 6.9% on July 28, 2016. This compares to the record 13.8% discount to book value for CEFL on September 18, 2015. Much of the price increase in CEFL since then has been due to the reduction on the discount to book value that the components were trading at.

Equity and Fixed-income Market Considerations

Equity markets have been buoyant since the election in part because of the expectations of tax reforms and/or tax cuts. Many expect lower corporate taxes. There is also optimism by many that tax reform and/or tax cuts will increase economic growth. Keynes taught us that lower taxes result in higher growth. Lowering taxes would increase economic activity. However, some politicians still call for a revenue neutral tax reform plan. This could be accomplished by offsetting lower taxes with lower spending. Keynes also described the balanced budget multiplier concept. That is that an increase in government spending matched by an increase in taxes results in a net increase in GDP by the same amount. Likewise, and relevant in this instance, decrease in government spending matched by an decrease in taxes results in a net decrease in GDP by the same amount.

There are some who claim that distinct from the simulative impact any reduction in total taxes, there could be an increase in economic growth from tax reform. There are changes in the tax code that could increase growth. However, many arguments for specific tax law changes that proponents assert will increase growth are false or dubious. This is particularly true regarding corporate taxes. The corporate income tax, whose incidence falls entirely on the owners of corporations, has been criticized as too high by members of both political parties. The biggest falsehood in today's discussion of taxes is that corporations do not pay income taxes, but rather their customers and employees do. Corporations pay the income tax, more importantly the impact of the corporate income tax falls solely on the owners of the corporations. To the extent that poor and middle class people are owners of the corporations, the incidence falls on them too.

There is an important difference between tax code changes that will increase economic growth and those that will be beneficial to the financial markets. Shifting the tax burden from the rich to the middle class would initially increase prices of financial assets like stocks and bonds. As was described in: MORL Still Attractive With 21.6% Dividend Yield, However, Uncertainty Is Increasing

"The shift of the tax burden in the United States from the rich to the middle class has been a major factor is creating the glut of savings which has supported higher prices for financial assets. This has been a world-wide phenomenon. There were minor moves during the Obama administration to shift the burden back to the wealthy. These included reinstatement of the estate tax and some increase in the tax rates for higher incomes including as part of the Affordable Care Act. As these are reversed and the tax burden is further shifted away from the rich the glut of savings will grow. Thus, savings and investment/ supply and demand of loan-able funds factors will become increasing more powerful drivers of higher prices for financial assets. As the supply of loan-able funds increases faster than the demand from borrowers interest rates will be pushed down..."

Higher prices for financial assets can increase growth. However, shifting the tax burden from the rich to the middle class can reduce economic activity since the rich have a much lower marginal propensity to consume than the non-rich. Furthermore, increasing wealth inequality tends to result in overinvestment and subsequent financial crises. As was described in A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs

"In free-market capitalism, capital generates income for the owners of the capital which in turn is used to create additional capital. This is very good. Sometimes, it can be actually too good. As capital continues to accumulate, its owners find it more and more difficult to deploy it efficiently. The business sector generally must interact with the household sector by selling goods and services or lending to them. When capital accumulates too rapidly, the productive capacity of the business sector can outpace the ability of the household sector to absorb the increasing production.

The capitalists, or if you prefer, job creators use their increasing wealth and income to reinvest, thus increasing the productive capacity of the business they own. They also lend their accumulated wealth to other business as well as other entities after they have exhausted opportunities within business they own. As they seek to deploy ever more capital, excess factories, housing and shopping centers are built and more and more dubious loans are made. This is overinvestment."

The reduction in corporate income tax receipts as a percentage of GDP has been the primary cause of the shift of the tax burden to the middle class from the rich. Today the top 3% of households pay 50% of Federal income taxes and the rest of the 97% pay the other 50%. In 1969 the top 3% of households paid 75% of Federal income taxes and the rest of the 97% paid only the other 25%. In computing those figures the government correctly attributes the corporate income tax payments to the households who own shares in the corporation. Since 1966, there has been a tremendous shift in the tax burdens away from the rich on onto the middle class via the corporate tax code. Corporate income tax receipts, whose incidence falls entirely on the owners of corporations, were 4% of GDP then and were 1.77% in 2016. During that same period, payroll tax rates as a percent of GDP have increased dramatically from 3.27% in 1966 to 5.95% in 2016.

Some who acknowledge that reducing taxes on the wealthy will increase inequality still argue that reducing corporate income tax rates will spur growth. In fact, reducing corporate income tax rates is the least effective way to stimulate growth. That is because for profit maximizing corporations, decisions regarding output, wages and prices that maximize pre-tax profits are the same as those that maximize after-tax profits. Thus, changes in the corporate income tax rate will not have any impact on output, wages and prices.

For example, if a profit-maximizing corporation was selling something at $2 when corporate taxes were 20%, they will not raise prices if corporate taxes were increased 40%. The $2 price resulted in higher pretax profits then either a price of $1.99 or $2.01 would. If that were not the case, they would have raised prices earlier and increased their profits. Corporations set prices, wages and output based on competitive and cost considerations, where marginal revenue equals margin costs. Corporate income taxes that are a percentage of pretax profits do not impact marginal costs. Thus, they cannot influence output, pricing or wage decisions. Some adjustments to corporate taxes like accelerated depreciation can bring activity forward into earlier periods than it otherwise would have occurred. However, that usually is at the expense of activity in future periods.

The falsehood that corporations do not pay income taxes, but rather their customers and employees do, has been repeated many times by those who do not understand economics and by some who epitomize Upton Sinclair's famous statement that "It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it!" The false belief that reducing corporate tax rates would spur economic growth more than other tax cuts, could easily lead to overestimating the impact on growth of reducing corporate tax rates on tax revenues and thus cause higher federal deficits and debt. This could hurt financial markets, see: The Market Multiple On the S&P 500 Can Be Explained: P/E Ratios are Inversely Related To Future Federal Spending.

From the late 1970s until, arguably 2007, the Federal Reserve used monetary policy to dissuade politicians from profligate fiscal policy. The term "bond market vigilantes" referred to financial market participants who voted with their money against the inflationary impacts of government policy. Leon Cooperman, then at Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) referred to bonds as "certificates of confiscation". However, it was the Federal Reserve that took on the role of punishing politicians when it considered fiscal policy too inflationary. A repition of such punishment by the Federal Reserve is the worst case scenario for the financial markets.

The present composition of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee is probably disinclined to engage in any punishment unless there is actually significantly above target inflation and it is clear that such inflation can be directly attributed to actions of politicians. There also may be some shift away from the perception that higher interest rates are both inevitable and desirable among some policy makers and market participants. Janet Yellen has insinuated that the current target rate for federal funds is not that far from where it will ultimately be under normal neutral conditions.

It may be dawning on many that there are important lessons to be learned from the results of policy choices made over the last 8 years. We know that unemployment has gone from over 10% to 4.5%. That was accomplished primarily through monetary policy. The same reduction in unemployment could have been accomplished primarily through fiscal policy. However, if that had been done some things now would be different.

Both monetary and fiscal policy can be used to stimulate the economy and thus reduce the unemployment rate. Stimulative monetary and fiscal policy both work by shifting the aggregate demand curve to the right. This results in an equilibrium where unemployment is lower. There is certainly some amount of additional fiscal stimulus that would have brought unemployment to where it is now, even if there had been much less stimulative monetary policy. Whether from tax cuts or additional government spending, relying primarily on fiscal policy over the past eight years would have resulted in significantly higher deficits and thus levels of Federal debt.

Using mostly fiscal policy rather than monetary policy to promote the recovery from the 2008 economic crisis would have meant that interest rates would have been higher over the last eight years than was actually the case. The higher interest rates would have increased deficits and thus levels of Federal debt, separate from the impacts on the deficits that higher spending and/or lower taxes. Higher interest rates increase deficits and debt, as interest expense is an important part of government expenditures. See: Long-Term Federal Budget - It Is Worse Than You Think

We saw two months of negative retail sales in February and March 2017 and estimates are that the real rate of growth in the first quarter of 2017 might be only 0.5%. In addition to the recent moderating economic growth, there could also be a more subtle factor that may inhibit further increase rate increases. Possibly, the net positive results of using low interest rates for the last 8 years, rather than fiscal stimulus, may cause some policy makers to reconsider that advisability of returning to normal interest rates. This could allow a much longer period of lower interest rates than many believe to be possible. Long periods of low interest rates seem to be the normal case now for Japan and a similar situation may be developing in Western Europe. That said, much stronger GDP growth, especially accompanied by higher inflation would likely increase interest rates.

Higher interest rates would typically hurt the stock market. However, higher interest rates due primarily from stronger real economic growth could be accompanied by higher equity prices. The biggest threat to the stock markets now would appear to be the threat of possible protectionism in the form of tariffs and/or a border adjustment tax from the Trump Administration. There can be no doubt that tariffs and/or a border adjustment tax would be very inflationary. This could force the Federal Reserve's hand into raising interest rates, especially at this point in the business cycle with unemployment now at 4.5%. This would have deleterious impacts on the Federal Budget. These would be negatives for most financial assets.

There is still a real possibility that a Border Adjustment Tax could be included in coming tax legislation that the Republicans will begin working on. Many market participants seem complacent about the possible impact of protectionism in terms of disruption of global supply chains and other negative effects. Senator Reed Smoot and Representative Willis C. Hawley probably did many things in their careers, but history only remembers them for the Smoot-Hawley tariff of 1930 which remains today as the prime example of the damage that protectionism can do. Protectionism is the progressivism of fools.

As was discussed in The Border Adjustment Tax A Protectionist Wolf in Tax Reform Clothing, the World Trade Organization permits border adjustments for indirect levies such as sales taxes and value added taxes, but not for income taxes. A sales tax or value added taxes tax consumption by the residents of the country which imposes it, but not the residents of other countries. So a Border Adjustment Tax disallowing the cost of imports for tax purposes would violate WTO rules as well as most other free trade agreements signed by the United States. Adopting the Border Adjustment Tax could bring about massive retaliation, trade wars and/or the withdrawal of the USA from the World Trade Organization, any of which could disrupt international supply chains and cause severe reductions in standards of living world-wide.

As I said in: Value Added Tax: A Way Out Of The Trade War Train Wreck?:

"..One of the major arguments for a border adjustment tax from those calling themselves economists is based on a misunderstanding of the purpose and intent of value added taxes. Peter Navarro, director of President Donald Trump's new National Trade Council, argued recently in favor of the border adjustment tax "We as an economy cannot succeed putting our people back to work in Ohio and Pennsylvania, Michigan and Indiana if those countries keep treating us unfairly with respect to that VAT tax system," Navarro said. "The only way to do that is by coming up with some system of border adjustable tax which is flexible." By flexible he meant that, for example, Germany with a high VAT would face a higher border adjustment tax than countries with lower VATs.

Value added taxes are a form of sales taxes with specific procedures to insure that consumption is taxed but not sales of intermediate goods used in the production of goods intended for final sales to consumers. Their purpose is to raise revenue, any impact on international trade is incidental. There is a winery in New York City. If a consumer buys a bottle of wine from it in New York City they pay 8.875% sales tax on it. New York does not collect any sales if the bottle is exported to France. When the New York sales tax was enacted, absolutely no thought was given to the aspect of the tax that may have promoted exports and discouraged imports.

A value added tax can give a country's exporters a boost. There is also a case to be made that taxing consumption rather than income promotes efficiency. The obvious way to alleviate the problem Navarro perceives as" those countries keep treating us unfairly with respect to that VAT tax system," would be to enact our own VAT tax system..."

If one was an extreme optimist in terms of the stock market, they might hold out hope that the trade bluster and Border Adjustment Tax proposal might just be the crisis that enables the USA to replace much or all of the income tax with a value added tax. There would be tremendous benefits of doing so. That would be the ultimate example of turning lemons into lemonade. The alternatives of protectionism and possible worse scenarios are horrendous.

Investment Implications for High-yielding 2x Leveraged ETNs

There is a real possibility that bad policy choices such as protectionism could cause a severe recession or worse. There is also a possibility that economic growth could increase if beneficial policy was adopted. Examples of beneficial policy could be a value added tax could replace a significant portion of the income tax, or deregulation removing impediments to growth. This suggests large fat-tail risks in the equity market. This would lead investors in CEFL or BDCL, who feel that they must have a portion of their portfolios in high-yielding 2x leveraged ETNs like CEFL, to consider adding MORL to hedge against the risk of much weaker economic growth and BDCL to get the potential gain from much stronger economic growth. This would enable them to maintain the income in the high teens that CEFL now delivers. Likewise MORL investors might want to consider adding CEFL or BDCL in order to hedge the against a high real growth scenario.

When choosing between CEFL, BDCL and MORL. The fact that CEFL has been the laggard in terms of total return, for the past year and since the election, could be a reason to give more weight to CEFL. Even though, the average discount to book value for the closed-end funds in the index upon which CEFL is based on has declined from earlier extreme levels, it still is significant. As I discussed in MORL 20.3% Dividend Yield Still Makes It A Buy, the average discount to book value for the mREITs in the index upon which MORL is based on, has recently declined so much that it has almost disappeared. This difference accounts for much of the recent outperformance of MORL relative to CEFL. In terms of relative value as measured by average discount to book value for the components in the index, CEFL looks better than MORL. The discounts to book value are not available on a timely basis for BDCL. However, it can be safely assumed that much of the outperformance by BDCL relative to CEFL was due to increases in the market-to-book value ratio for the BDCL components.

My calculation projects an April 2017 CEFL dividend of $0.2112. The implied annualized dividends would be $2.81, based on annualizing the first five months of 2017. This is a 15.8% simple annualized yield with CEFL priced at $17.77. On a monthly compounded annualized basis it is 17.0%. Aside from the fact that with a yield around 17%, without any reinvestment of dividends, you get back your initial investment in about six years and still have your original investment shares intact. If someone thought that over the next five years markets and interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus CEFL would continue to yield 17.0% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $219,343 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $17,000 initial annual rate to $37,312 annually.

Table II. Holdings of CEFL and YYY - Prices April 20, 2017

Name Ticker Weight Price NAV price/NAV ex-div dividend frequency contribution Doubleline Income Solutions DSL 4.43 20.47 21.4 0.9565 4/19/2017 0.15 m 0.011531 Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund EDD 4.37 7.85 8.73 0.8992 3/29/2017 0.17 q Backstone /GSO Strategic Credit Fund BGB 4.32 16.1 17.06 0.9437 4/19/2017 0.105 m 0.010007 Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend AOD 4.31 8.3 9.36 0.8868 4/19/2017 0.0575 m 0.010606 Calamos Convertible Opp&inc CHI 4.31 11.03 11.04 0.9991 4/7/2017 0.095 m 0.013186 Eaton Vance T/a Gl Dvd Incm ETG 4.3 15.95 16.69 0.9557 4/19/2017 0.1025 m 0.009815 Blackrock Multi-Sector Income BIT 4.28 17.61 18.95 0.9293 4/11/2017 0.1167 m 0.010075 Calamos Strat Tot Return Fd CSQ 4.28 11.27 11.98 0.9407 4/7/2017 0.0825 m 0.011129 Liberty All Star Equity Fund USA 4.23 5.51 6.43 0.8569 2/15/2017 0.13 q Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fundd GHY 4.23 15.04 16.48 0.9126 4/12/2017 0.1 m 0.00999 PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund PCI 4.21 21.67 21.95 0.9872 4/11/2017 0.164063 m 0.011322 Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund EAD 4.2 8.48 9.24 0.9177 4/13/2017 0.05983 m 0.010526 Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund HYT 4.17 11.13 12.08 0.9214 4/11/2017 0.07 m 0.009316 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc RQI 4.14 12.84 13.81 0.9298 4/18/2017 0.08 m 0.009162 BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust BTZ 4.04 13.25 14.59 0.9082 4/11/2017 0.0705 m 0.007635 First Trust Intermediate Duration Prf.& Income Fd FPF 3.94 23.72 24.18 0.9810 4/3/2017 0.1625 m 0.009588 John Hancock T/a Dvd Income HTD 3.68 24.99 26.05 0.9593 4/11/2017 0.138 m 0.007218 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund EVV 3.53 13.95 15.12 0.9226 4/11/2017 0.0806 m 0.007245 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi Sector Income Fund ERC 3.27 13.56 14.38 0.9430 4/13/2017 0.1051 m 0.009003 Western Asset High Income Fund II HIX 3.06 7.32 7.71 0.9494 4/19/2017 0.0525 m 0.007795 Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund Inc AWF 2.8 12.69 13.9 0.9129 4/5/2017 0.0699 m 0.005478 Templeton Emerg Mkts Inc Fd TEI 2.64 11.36 12.9 0.8806 3/27/2017 0.1068 q Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fd ISD 2.43 15.412 16.71 0.9223 4/12/2017 0.1025 m 0.00574 Western Asset High Income Op HIO 2.16 5.23 5.61 0.9323 4/19/2017 0.0305 m 0.004474 Nuveen Pfd Sec Income Fd JPS 1.99 9.69 9.92 0.9768 4/11/2017 0.062 m 0.004523 First Trust High Income Long/short Fund FSD 1.75 16.87 17.96 0.9393 4/3/2017 0.1232 m 0.004539 Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund JPC 1.56 9.99 10.57 0.9451 4/11/2017 0.064 m 0.00355 Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund JQC 1.32 8.88 9.37 0.9477 3/13/2017 0.0525 m 0.002772 Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund NCV 1.16 6.95 6.68 1.0404 4/11/2017 0.065 m 0.003854 Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc DSU 0.91 11.57 12.59 0.9190 4/11/2017 0.0685 m 0.001914

