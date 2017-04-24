The Evolution Petroleum Conundrum

Once the uncertainty surrounding the future Denbury Resources is resolved, then Evolution Petroleum stock would be expected to appreciate to better represent future prospects.

Evolution Petroleum (EPM) has actual profits. In fact it has had actual profits through the industry downturn. Normally the market would attach a premium valuation to such a situation. But the stock appears to refuse to cooperate.

Source: Evolution Petroleum April, 2017, Corporate Investor Presentation

The company has a debt free balance sheet, rising production and margins to die for. The cash balance approaches 10% of the share price. Plus a new natural gas processing plant is starting up that marks the end of capital expenditures for a big project. The new plant should add revenue and also help to increase production in a number of ways. So what is the problem?

The problem is that Evolution Petroleum management does not operate the main assets producing all of these wonderful results. Another company, Denbury Resources (DNR) is the operator. The two could not be more polar opposites in terms of financial health

.Source: Denbury Resources February, 2017, Corporate Presentation

Some of these numbers will be updated with the release of the first quarter report, but the basic situation remains the same. Denbury Resources has a lot of debt as shown in the first slide. Readers of past articles have gone down this pathway before and it is not pleasant.

The interest paid from the second slide is a very sizable competitive handicap. Cash flow no longer funds the capital budget. So the company must either sell assets or budget a declining cash flow that is already inadequate. Banks do not lend money if the lending results in a covenant violation or worse, so the banks may be leary of approving additional draws on the credit line shown above. The days of companies such as Linn Energy (LINEQ) and Sandridge Energy (SD) drawing down the credit lines and then filing bankruptcy are probably gone for good. There is a good chance that part or all of the bank liquidity shown may not be available when needed by the company.

Covenants right now have been complied with. Debt is not due for awhile. But then again the president is going to retire. The fourth quarter cash flow was about $60 million annualized. That cash flow is nowhere near satisfactory for the amount of debt (about $2.8 billion) outstanding. Presidents tend to retire or leave in situations like this and allow the successor to deal with the situation. So the management transition could be an early sign that the debt will need to be dealt with soon.

Large companies, such as Conoco Phillips (COP) can put off the lenders for a little while without much harm to the debt rating. Plus lenders tend to be patient with larger companies. But even with Conoco Phillips, the debt rationalization process has now begun. Quite simply, cash flow from operations needs to be at least one-third of debt or bank lenders usually want out. So Denbury Resources will either have to increase cash flow to an annual rate of about $900 million, sell assets, be bailed out by sustained higher commodity prices, or reorganize one way or another. This article will attempt to deal with these future possibilities.

Current Situation Summary

Evolution Petroleum is financially healthy. The cash flow is fantastic. Production is rising and expected to rise further. A major capital projection is done that will reduce future cash requirements so cash flow should increase still more from the rising production and reduced capital budget. A new gas processing plant should add revenue, cash flow and profits to an already bright picture.

Denbury Resources is a much larger company. Evolution Petroleum posted cash flows from operations of nearly $6 million. Even if Denbury's share of the cash flows were to increase $3 million as a result of all the improvements and increased revenue. That increase would not be of much help. Denbury needs more annual cash flow of about $650 million (from the fourth quarter figure), a debt reduction of about $2 billion or some combination of the two to escape the current financial predicament and resume production growth.

Future Options Include

Denbury needs to increase cash flows at least another $160 million quarterly to avoid serious long term financial trouble. Or management can sell enough properties to reduce the debt level down to acceptable levels. There is an outside chance that oil prices return to $90 for a barrel of oil and stay there. But really for planning purposes that is a lottery ticket chance. Should this happen, Evolution Petroleum stock would sky rocket and shareholders would really have no worries. The cash would roll just roll in and Denbury could dig itself out of financial trouble in a number of ways.

Asset Sales By Denbury

Assuming that oil prices are far more likely to remain near where they are now or lower (or at least not rise enough to solve the current financial situation). Denbury could try to sell enough assets to dig its way out of the current debt situation. Penn West (PWE), Paramount Resources (OTCPK:PRMRF) and Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) all managed this process successfully. Denbury Resources, though has average operating costs that are a full $5 BOE higher than the costs shown by Evolution Petroleum. So the most salable asset appears to be the joint venture with Evolution Petroleum because operating costs of the joint venture are below the Denbury corporate average. Some of the other assets are definitely high cost and therefore not worth much under current market conditions. A sale is not likely to be accretive.

Such a situation implies that Denbury could be looking at future impairment charges and that Denbury Resources reserves could be revised downward should current conditions persist. Like many companies with a banking relationship, the current credit line is reviewed every six months. So the chances of an unfavorable outcome are higher with a high cost producer such as Denbury Resources. Denbury has sold assets recently to reduce debt, but management needs to pick up the pace considerably. Should management be successful in this endeavor, a big uncertainty would be removed from the future of Evolution Petroleum and the stock would respond accordingly. Based upon history and operator average operating costs, this outcome does not appear likely though.

Some Form Of Reorganization

Debt swaps for equity by Denbury Resources are certainly possible. Approach Resources (AREX) is the latest to try this successfully. The market is still out on this one. The company materially improved a lot of ratios though they are still tight. However, the company is probably out of immediate danger and can at least try to further improve operating results to reassure the market.

Denbury Resources needs to reduce debt about $2 billion to reassure the markets. That result would bring ratios close to the latest Approach Resources levels. The stock would get absolutely pounded from current levels as a result. Current shareholders would be diluted tremendously.

But Evolution Petroleum stock would rise as an uncertainty would be removed from future consideration. So far, management has not attempted anything like this at a significant level anywhere close to what is needed. Such an event is possible but does not appear probable.

Most likely, Denbury Resources will eventually be forced into some form of more formal reorganization.

Source: Etrade Website, April 21, 2017 Market Close.

Any broker has these quotes, you can go to the broker's site and then request the bond quote or call them. As shown above, the bonds are definitely in high risk territory. But they are not predicting the imminent demise of the company. The presidential retirement and inadequate cash flow cause more immediate concern.

However, the bond prices do bear watching. Should the prices fall dramatically, it would indicate a change in sentiment that would indicate some sort of reorganization would need to occur. A sustained rally would mean that the current concerns are over. So management definitely has some time.

The key to the situation is the lack of cash flow. Either management finds a way to increase production (like Sanchez Enegy (SN) in its deal with a Blackstone (BN) subsidiary) or the continuing cash flow decline with force a more formal reorganization. This is the future that the market most fears and will likely cause a drag on the appreciation of the price of Evolution Petroleum. The market does not like uncertainty and of all the possibilities discussed above, this is the uncertainty that is most distasteful to the market. This uncertainty could at times stop any appreciation of Evolution Petroleum dead in its tracks.

In bankruptcy, contracts can be voided if they are deemed onerous and that includes the joint venture agreement. The bankruptcy court would oversee the implementation of a new "more fair" (to Denbury) joint venture agreement. Whether or not that would actually happen is another matter, but just the remote possibility scares the market.

Bankruptcy courts oversee the disbursal of funds. Evolution Petroleum has both a royalty interest and a working interest in the partnership. Usually royalty interests have priority and no questions are asked. The royalty interest owner gets paid. But again sometimes things go haywire. ATP Oil and Gas had a very messy reorganization, and some of the royalty interests were at least requested to be moved into financing. Furthermore the DIP (debtor in possession) financing became great enough to wipe out all the creditors. No one got anything on their claims except for that one superior lien.

Probably the best hope for Evolution Petroleum shareholders would be a prepackaged bankruptcy. That would remove much of the uncertainty. If the prepackaged deal is done correctly, Denbury Resources would emerge a far stronger entity (along the lines of Sandridge Energy). That would remove all future uncertainty and Evolution Petroleum stock would rise as a result.

But the bankruptcy possibility involves the most uncertainty. Crazy results that are unforeseen happen enough to scare the market about the possibilities. The market hates uncertainty and Denbury Resources currently provides a lot of uncertainty.

Summary

Evolution Petroleum alone is financially healthy, has a great cash balance and the future looks pretty good. But realistic concerns about the company's future revolve around the operator of the joint venture, Denbury Resources.

High risk companies carry with them the risk (or threat) of reorganization. In the case of Denbury Resources, the president is retiring, cash flow no longer covers the capital requirements and debt servicing needs. The bond prices are in high risk territory but they are not in immediate bankruptcy filing territory. So at least for now, Denbury Resources appears to have some time to work out its financial situation. The probable sources of change to that situation is the periodic bank line redetermination and the inadequate cash flow. Future declines in commodity prices could also cause a crisis. So the situation clearly needs to be addressed.

But with any high risk partner, the future of that partner needs to be evaluated so that the partnership prospects can be evaluated. Denbury Resources does not appear to have an easy path out of its current financial problems. There is a risk that Evolution Petroleum could end up with another partner as the operator of the project should part or all of Denbury be acquired. So the continuing financial uncertainty will be a drag on future appreciation of Evolution Petroleum stock.

One possible action of Evolution Petroleum would be to continue to build cash so that at the right time the company could make an offer for the part of the joint venture that it does not own. Becoming an operator would involve some risks, but Evolution Petroleum knows the project and a sizable amount of cash would prevent undue leverage. Plus a good solid distressed sale would benefit the share price immensely.

The biggest risk appears to be a bankruptcy filing followed by a creditor battle. Evolution Petroleum would need to have legal counsel at the bankruptcy proceedings to protect its various interests in the proceedings. The tab for that could easily run into the millions of dollars. Evolution Petroleum could probably defends its interests adequate. But the probably part would scare Mr. Market. Mr. Market wants certainty and bankruptcy is inherently uncertain to all parties.

Plus cash flow from the project could be initially shut off or be erratic until preliminary operating conditions (and payments) are approved by the court. Evolution Petroleum does have the balance sheet to withstand such a preliminary outcome, but the market would just hate it.

So Evolution Petroleum stock is likely to mark time. It could decline sharply should Denbury Resources's finances take an unexpected turn for the worst. Evolution Petroleum management is very likely to hedge their holdings to protect against a precipitous decline. The stock is unlikely to appreciate until financial concerns about Denbury Resources decline. There is no way for an article like this to cover all the possibilities, but maybe touching on some of the expected results as well as some of the extreme results gives the reader a flavor for all the possible outcomes as well as the uncertainty fears.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.