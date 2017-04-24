Impac Mortgage Moves On 2017 Strategy

Back in December 2016, several shareholders sent an open letter to Impac Mortgage (NYSEMKT:IMH) asking for change. Since then, the company has taken steps to move forward on some strategic plans and now we, as investors, are due for a new analysis.

A key move was the company's sale of $56 million worth of stock in a private equity offering. Management should also be applauded for using a private equity offering to raise cash. As long as the current price to earnings multiple of the stock is low, it doesn't make sense to reward outside shareholders with cheap stock. Insiders are being given a first opportunity to buy sizable amounts of stock at low prices.

Joe Tomkinson, Impac's CEO, sums up the offering in this comment:

"The new capital will be used to continue to expand the growth of our servicing portfolio and assist us on our anticipated return to the securitization market with our rapidly growing NonQM production. Additionally, this capital gives us the ability to continue to expand into diversified income platforms and take advantage of strategic opportunities presented to us."

The private offering was dilutive to the company's earnings per share. The forward P/E ratio increased from about 3.0 to 3.75. However, you may expect the earnings portion of that equation to grow more than previously forecast, as the cash injection came at just the right time for the company to make an acquisition, grow the non-QM mortgage business, or retain solid mortgage servicing rights.

Another strategic move was the repayment of the operating loan with Macquarie. This repayment allowed the company to extend the duration of the loan with a different lender. In addition, we noticed that some of the terms in the loan changed. For instance, in the debt section of the old agreement, preferred stock dividends were not mentioned. However, in the new agreement (February 2017), the following wording was added (see the bold and underlined text).

""Debt" means with respect to any Person at any time (without duplication), (a) all obligations of such Person for borrowed money; (b) all obligations of such Person evidenced by bonds, notes, debentures, or other similar instruments; (c) all obligations of such Person to pay the deferred purchase price of property or services, except trade accounts payable of such Person arising in the ordinary course of business that are not past due by more than ninety (90) days; (d) all capital lease obligations of such Person; (e) all Debt or other obligations of others guaranteed by such Person; (f) all obligations secured by a Lien existing on property owned by such Person, whether or not the obligations secured thereby have been assumed by such Person or are non-recourse to the credit of such Person; (g) any other obligation for borrowed money or other financial accommodations which in accordance with GAAP, or other method of accounting acceptable to Bank, would be shown as a liability on the balance sheet of such Person; (h) any repurchase obligation or liability of a Person with respect to accounts, chattel paper or notes receivable sold by such Person; (i) any liability under a sale and leaseback transaction that is not a capital lease obligation; (j) any obligation arising with respect to any other transaction that is the functional equivalent of borrowing but which does not constitute a liability on the balance sheets of a Person; (k) all payment and reimbursement obligations of such Person (whether contingent or otherwise) in respect of letters of credit, bankers' acceptances, surety or other bonds and similar instruments; and ((l)) all obligations of such Person to purchase, redeem, retire, defease or otherwise make any payment in respect of any equity interests in such Person or any other Person, valued, in the case of redeemable preferred stock interests, at the greater of its voluntary or involuntary liquidation preference plus all accrued and unpaid dividends."

Future Growth in Non-QM Lending

Non-QM lending essentially refers to any loan that doesn't meet the standards of a conforming mortgage that can be purchased by Fannie, Freddie, or FHA. Those loans typically have strict underwriting guidelines for credit scores, documented income, and loan to value ratios. On the margin, certain borrowers fall out of the credit box. Common examples would be a business owner or a high net worth borrower. Many of these borrowers are highly creditworthy.

As the non-QM market grows, the types of loans fitting this market will change. At the moment, the market has been relatively vacant, held back by low interest rates and tight regulations from the previous political climate. Many observers say that 2017 will be the year that non-QM makes a comeback. Market leaders suggest that about 10% of mortgage originations should come from non-QM in a healthy market.

In the 4th Quarter of 2016, total U.S. mortgage originations were $470 billion. Impac's slice of that total activity is fractional, but even more important is the fact that much of that $50 billion in non-QM loan demand is being unmet by the overall market. Impac says that they expect to increase non-QM production to about $100 million per month. This leaves plenty of room for growth in the nationwide market.

Mortgage Servicing Rights

After several years of homeowner stimulus through the Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP), the time has come for the program to finally expire. It was extended multiple times throughout the Obama Administration, but signs clearly point to this program ending on September 30, 2017. This program allowed homeowners with conventional mortgages to refinance without jumping through many of the hoops of a traditional mortgage application. The impact of the program may have already diminished, but in the past ten years, it increased the prepayment of mortgages at the same time that rates were hitting record lows.

Additionally, the Federal Reserve expects interest rates to rise further throughout 2017. Assuming that this happens, mortgage servicing rights might actually be a truly solid stream of cash flows.

It's simple, when rates drop, more people refinance their mortgage. The servicing cash flows surrounding the mortgage are dependent upon steady payment and the longer a borrower makes a payment without paying off the mortgage, the more valuable that servicing right. Mortgage Servicing Rights being created right now, will be more valuable if interest rates normalize.

Undervalued Stock

If you plot out the growth of book value per share, over the period beginning January 1, 2014, against the share price appreciation, you will notice a trend. Book value per share has grown 421.9%, but the stock price has only risen 138.7%. There is a tremendous value gap forming in the equity.

In addition, this book value figure does not include the massive Deferred Tax Asset (DTA) that the company carries with a valuation allowance against it. Per the recent 10K filing,

"As of December 31, 2014, the Company had net deferred tax assets of approximately $295.2 million which the Company recorded a full valuation allowance against."

Some of this DTA may not be utilized. We expect that Impac may recognize as much as $100 million of this DTA in 2017, increasing book value by as much as $5 per share. The further expected appreciation of equity book value is not reflected in the stock price.

Is this value gap limited to the common alone? No. In fact, the common and preferred stocks have traded in a strong correlation during this period and due to the preferred stock's liquidation preference over the common, the preferred stock is actually trading at about 1/5th of book value at this time.

Dividends may be a possibility in 2018

By the end of 2017, the company may even have a 10% equity capital base. At this capital level, one might expect dividends to be reinstated. This is especially true given the revised wording of some key debt agreements that came along in February.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IMH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long IMPHO preferred shares.