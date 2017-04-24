Free Market Capitalist March Dividend Income

March was the first full month that my wife and I switched to our 80/10/10, spending/saving/investing budget that we talked about in our previous article. In March we were able to invest a grand total of $316.00 - much better than the $72 that we had invested back in January of this year. Being disciplined about spending and making savings a higher priority does pay off. We were able to add just over $14 this month alone to our yearly dividend totals. We are getting oh-so-close to breaking the $100 mark. Then hitting the $200 mark will be easier than getting to the first $100.

Our reinvested dividends are starting to produce dividends of their own. General Electric (NYSE:GE), Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI), and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are three of our companies that are producing compounding dividends. It's very nice to see this happening.

Background

Our (my wife and I) investing strategy is to only buy dividend paying companies to create a passive income for retirement and financial independence. Investing is a major passion of mine, with 14 years of experience. We buy small- to large-cap companies with promising futures. A company's commitment to dividend growth is our most important measure followed by capital growth. We have a long term investing view. We buy our stocks through a low-cost taxable brokerage account. Our goal 28 years from now is to have at least 14% yield on cost. We believe we have created a very strong portfolio capable of achieving this goal.

In search of Safe Yield and Dividend Goals

In this low yield environment we are fortunate that our yield is at 3.6%. Currently, six of our companies yield more than our yield on cost. They are AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) 3.91%, Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI 8.03%, Realty Income (NYSE:O) 4.20%, AmeriGas Partners (NYSE:APU) 8.01%, AT&T (NYSE:T) 4.83%, and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) 4.64%.

End of March 2017 Dividend Yield on Cost 2045 Dividend Yield Goal 3.75% 14%

2016 Dividend Total End of March 2017 Dividends Received 2017 Dividend Total Goals 2045 Yearly Dividend Total Goal $60.21 $18.34 $123.80 $64,400.00

March 2017 Income Results

From January 2nd, to the end of March our portfolio was up 3.18%. For the month of March, our portfolio was down slightly at -0.61%. Below is a chart of December 2016 dividends vs March 2017 dividends. We re-invest the dividends back into the same company that paid them. March dividends decreased –16.2% from December. The negative growth is only temporary as we have been buying Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) back.

December EMR $0.78 March EMR $0.87 +11.5% Dec. JNJ $0.47 March JNJ $0.47 +0.0% Dec. MMM $0.64 March MMM $0.75 +17.2% Dec. MCD $0.58 March MCD $0.66 +13.8% Dec. LMT $2.01 March LMT $0.00 NA Dec. BDX $0.26 March BDX $0.27 +3.8% Dec. O $0.88 March O $1.12 +27.2% Dec. MSFT $0.39 March MSFT $0.55 +41.0% Dec. XYL $0.03 March XYL $0.03 +0.0% March PEP $0.34 NA December Stock Dividends $6.04 March Stock Dividends $5.06 -16.2%

March Stock Purchases and Why We Bought Them

Our Buy of the Month was Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI). Pattern Energy is a new holding for us, picking up 1.5493 shares at $20.01. As of April 21st, PEGI was trading at $21.43, representing a 7.1% gain. We were not necessarily looking to add another energy company but found the idea of a adding a wind power company very appealing. Wind power will be growing for many years ahead. According, to the U.S. Department of Energy Wind Vision Report states that wind could supply 10% of the nation's of power needs by 2020, 20% in 2030 , and 35% in 2050. Wind power could be used in all 50 states by 2050. California has a mandate that states half of the energy produced to come from renewable sources by 2030. Pattern's 8% and growing dividend yield help also.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS): General Mills has seen its stock price slide since September 2016, downwards to a fresh 52-week low. From the 52-week high of $72.95, the stock has returned –20.9%. We think General Mills could fall a little farther, but not much more as the dividend yield approaches 3.5%. General Mills has plenty of cash on hand and net income to weather the short term revenue decline. This dip is a good buying opportunity for us.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY): On February 24th, Royal announced its next dividend payment payable in May will be increased to Canadian $0.87 a strong 5% increase. Currently, one Canadian dollar equals $0.74 US Dollar. On the same day Royal posted 2017 1st quarter net income of $3,027 billion an increase of 24% year over year. Diluted earnings per share rose 24.7% to $1.97 year over year. The dividend is safe and well covered. Royal in one of the strongest banks you can buy. The dividend yield is currently 3.6%.



General Electric (NYSE:GE): GE posted earnings on April 21st. Net Income was $619 million compared to a loss of $61 million year over year. Revenue was flat versus a year ago at $27,660 billion. GAAP diluted EPS came in at $0.07 which is a improvement from ($0.01) loss from a year ago. The $2 billion in cost cuts is much needed to help improve profitability. Backlog of orders grew 3% to 324 billion. We believe that GE will be performing better as time goes on and we are still long.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV): Year-to-date AbbVie's share price has been pretty much been flat. Starting the year at $62.41 and trading at $63.65 as of April 18th. We are taking advantage of this flatness to pick up more shares before the strong pipeline of new drugs begin to propel the share price higher. AbbVie increased the dividend by a strong 12.3% for 2017. According to AbbVie's website 482 million patients are living with that our pipeline aims to treat, from cancer and Alzheimer's disease to chronic immune-mediated conditions.

AT&T (NYSE:T): AT&T just dipped below $40 for the first time since early December. Pushing the dividend yield up to a safe and strong 4.9%. At this price it's hard to pass up. We believe the selloff was due to a selloff in large cap companies, not because of an issue at AT&T. We believe the Time Warner merger will get approved and HBO will be a strong asset for AT&T.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT): From new F-35's, King Stallion helicopters, and eventually helium airships Lockheed continues to sell, sell, sell. Since the beginning of this year Lockheed's shares price is up 6%. We believe Lockheed is the strongest of all the defense companies even though they have taken some criticism over their fighter jet prices. The dividend was increased by 10.3% for 2017. Lockheed yields 2.7%

Realty Income (NYSE:O): Worries over interest rates, nor retail after retail store closing does not appear to hurting Realty. At the end of December 2016, apparel stores only accounted for 1.8% of total rental revenue. Realty is very well diversified across 47 different industries. The recently announced dividend payable on May 15, 2017 will be Realty's 562nd consecutive monthly dividend. Realty is as close as a must-own dividend payer as any company out there. Realty yields 4.1%



AmeriGas Partners (NYSE:APU): Within the next week AmeriGas should be announcing its 13 consecutive yearly distribution increase. We expect the quarterly distribution to be increased by $0.01-$0.02. That would put the new quarterly distribution at $0.95-$0.96. AmeriGas is our preferred energy company. On May 1st AmeriGas will announce its 2nd Quarter 2017 earnings after the closing bell. The distribution yield is 8.07%.

The chart below list what companies and how many shares we purchased in March. We are bullish on all the companies we purchased and are very happy to have more of each company.

ABBV .4571 Shares O .5355 Shares APU .6550 Shares RY .4140 Shares T 1.0000 Shares GIS .5008 Shares GE .2006 Shares PEGI 1.5493 Shares LMT .3386 Shares

Current Portfolio Positions

We believe that by picking superior individual companies we can achieve greater returns than just picking a market matching ETF or mutual fund. So far this year we are beating the S&P 500 by a good amount. We are bullish on every company we own; if not, we would not own them in the first place.

We stay 100% invested in equities at all times. We do not invest in bonds because there is no growth in a bonds yield. Our cash level always stays around 0-1% of the portfolio. As a man of action, I'm not going to have money sitting around in the money market sidelines. The more income we can produce now will mean more income well into the future.

Company # of shares Avg. Share Cost Yearly Income % of portfolio Income AbbVie 1.5107 $62.72 $3.86 4.2% Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) 2.0859 $40.31 $2.21 2.4% Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) 1.1188 $87.49 $2.55 2.8% AmeriGas Partners 2.8731 $42.71 $10.80 11.7% Becton, Dickinson (NYESE:BDX) .3647 $153.74 $1.06 1.1% Clorox (NYSE:CLX). .7242 $118.88 $2.31 2.5% Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) 2.3019 $52.66 $4.23 4.6% Emerson (NYSE:EMR) 1.8286 $52.73 $3.51 3.8% FarmLand Partners 15.9134 $11.08 $8.11 8.8% General Electric 14.1983 $29.28 $13.63 14.8% General Mills 1.6204 $60.07 $3.11 3.4% Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) .5920 $108.24 $1.89 2.0% Lockheed Martin .3386 $268.75 $2.46 2.7% McDonalds (NYSE:MCD) .7054 $113.87 2.65 2.9% 3M (NYSE:MMM) .6406 $162.10 $3.01 3.3% Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) 1.4229 $57.98 $2.22 2.4% Realty Income 5.8760 $57.09 $14.86 16.1% Pattern Energy 1.5493 $20.01 $2.57 4.0% PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) .4573 $102.00 $1.36 1.7% Royal Bank of Canada .4140 $72.46 $1.02 1.1% Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) 1.7102 $47.40 $2.25 2.7% AT&T (NYSE:T) 1.2572 $41.41 $2.46 2.7% Xylem (NYSE:XYL) .1926 $52.24 $0.14 0.1% Yearly Stock Retirement Dividends $92.27

In 2014 the portfolio had a return of 8.86%. For 2015 our portfolio returned 6.08%. Last year in 2016 we had a 15.02% return. Looking at the past year from 03/31/16 to 03/31/17 a 10.99% return. As a long term investor, I'm looking to hold all these companies for the next 10, 20, or 30 years from now.

Conclusion

Our new approach to be able to invest more really paid off this month and our yield on cost went higher this month. Staying on track and disciplined is really important. The pause in the rally of large cap stocks is creating some good buying opportunities. Next month's article is going to be pretty special as we will be celebrating one year on seeking alpha.

