Goldman Sachs: Has Goldman's Trading Prowess Diminished?

The 3-year "average" revenue growth rate for 2017 - 2019 is 4%, well short of GS's 18-year 7% average as public company.

Since 2007, headcount is up 19% while revenue is still 33% below 2007's peak.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) still considered to be "the" white-shoe, investment banking and brokerage firm on Wall Street, reported their Q1 '17 earnings last week, that deviated substantially from the other big banks Q1 '17 trading results.

Goldman's trading results were so different, it was weird.

First, Goldman's EPS of $5.15 was $0.04 shy of the Street consensus estimate of $5.19, which was the first miss of an upside surprise for Goldman since - well - the September 30, 2011, when the SP 500 was en route to falling 20% from late April '11 to early October '11.

Second, Goldman's actual revenue for Q1 '17 missed the consensus estimate as well, and looking at my internal spreadsheet, (which tracks such arcane and mindlessly-numbingly useless data such as this), in the 23 quarters since Sept '11, GS has missed revenue estimates 5 times.

The last time GS missed on both the top and bottom-line EPS estimates was - yes, you guessed it - September, 2011.

Third, there was little reason for the miss. Capital markets in Q1 '17 were pristine: the SP 500 returned 6%, the Agg (Barclays Aggregate or the fixed-income markets primary benchmark) returned 82 bp's, high yield corporates rose roughly 3% - other than the fed funds rate hike in mid-March '17, there was little to no disruptions anywhere that I could see. The Energy sector fell 6% in Q1 '17 and the dollar wasn't as strong as some expected, but neither was really cited as reasons for the miss on the call.

Running through the numbers:

Q1 '17 2019 est EPS $23.64 2018 est EPS $21.22 2017 EPS $19.14 2019 EPS gro rt 11% 2018 EPS gro rt 11% 2017 EPS gro rt 17% 2019 P.E 9(x) 2018 P.E 10(x) 2017 P.E 11(x) 2019 est revenue $34.2 bl 2018 est revenue $33.4 bl 2017 est revenue $32.3 bl 2019 est rev gro rt 2% 2018 est rev gro rt 3% 2017 est rev gro rt 6%

Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates 48 hours after reporting Q1 '17 earnings, internal spreadsheet.

In 2006 and 2007, Goldman generated $37.7 and $46 billion in revenue respectively, so the fact that GS is expecting to get close to mid-2000's is encouraging.

However, looking at GS's headcount (fully disclosed on earnings releases), GS had 34,400 FTE's (full-time equivalents) as of the end of Q1 '17, versus 29,000 in the August, 2007 quarter so headcount has increased by 19% approximately, while 2017 expected revenue is still 33% below 2007's "peak" revenue.

There is no question that after Dodd-Frank and the Volcker rule and the rabid regulators treating trading profits like the devil's currency, and that as we moved through 2016 it seemed as if a Hillary Clinton Presidency would mean at least another 4 years of lackluster returns from the trading firms that still engaged in such activity, the better traders might move on to hedge funds or proprietary shops.

But seriously:

Look again at the forward "expected" revenue growth rates for years 2017 - 2019. 4% is pretty paltry, to say the least.

The average revenue growth rate from 2003 to 2007 just prior to the Financial Crisis, was 23%.

I've modeled GS since it came public: GS's "average" revenue growth rate from 2000 through 2016 was 7%.

Per the Street consensus, which could change with tax reform, Goldman isn't even expected to do "average" for the next three years.

Analysis/conclusion:

There is no question that after 2008, so many Wall Street firms started emphasizing asset management and asset gathering than trading profit, given the change in social mores, the beating expected from Congress and the changes in regulation.

Depending on the changes to Dodd-Frank and the Volcker Rule (and don't expect to either to be completely repealed, nor should either be) Goldman still has an opportunity to right the ship and make money off trading, if only minimally.

With the stock trading at $216 - $217, it is being valued at 1.2(x) book value (BV) and 1.25(x) tangible book, with a franchise that could be restored.

Goldman will likely strive to deliver more stable, consistent results over the next 4 years, but ironically, given the nature of the firm, and the intellectual capital it possesses, of all the Wall Street trading firms remaining, Goldman has the ability to capitalize the fastest on loosening of the regulatory constrictions that fell on the sector post-2008.

The real irony to Goldman's Q1 '17 was that with a Republican President and Congress and a clear intention to lift the regulatory restrictions on Wall Street, and solid and healthy capital markets across most asset classes, the most prestigious firm on the Street just completely wet the bed for what should have been an easy quarter.

Technically, Goldman hit its 2007 high at $250 and the stock has retreated since. The July, 2015 high pre the Chinese devaluation was $218 and change.

Goldman is oversold on the daily chart, and overbought on the longer-term chart.

Any meaningful pro-growth, fiscal reform package out of Congress and the White House will benefit Wall Street.

Clients have a 2% position in GS and we'd add more as the stock gets oversold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GS, MS, SCHW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.