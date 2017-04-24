GNC: Another Short Squeeze In The Works?

To the chagrin of the shorts, the bull thesis for GNC is starting to play out. On Tuesday, GNC released Q1 results, which beat earnings estimates by .03 and revenue estimates by $17 million. To the GNC bears, this was a surprise, but to the bulls and interim CEO Robert Moran, this was all part of the plan. The following stats are evidence that demonstrate the My GNC turnaround is working:

Transactions up 9.3%

GNC.com business down 7% (compared to 49% in the fourth quarter)

5.4 million my GNC rewards program members

Launched Pro Access membership at the end of March, already have 100,000 members

Revenue down 3.6% Y/Y in Q1 (slower than expected rate)

Q1 same store sales down 3.9% Y/Y (slower than expected rate)

GNC Amazon.com partnership 'exceeded expectations' (no exact figures given)

Management free cash flow of $250 million for 2017

Assuming the turn around of GNC plays out, what then is keeping shorts…well…short?

To find the answer to this question, look no further than GNC's balance sheet. In my previous article, GNC: How To Manage $1,709 Million In Debt With $34 Million In Cash, I argued that GNC would need two story lines to play out in order for the Robert Moran turnaround to work: One, the My GNC business model turnaround would have to work (characterized by transitions from BOGO promotions and reliance on gold card membership sales to My GNC's simpler lower every-day pricing and free rewards loyalty/ProAccess pricing); and two, GNC would have to restructure it's debt.

After the Q1 results were released last week, there is evidence the turnaround is working. Likewise, there is espoused evidence - from management - that the latter storyline may be in the works as well. In other words, GNC may be working out a plan to manage debt maturities behind the scenes. This point was briefly mentioned by CFO Tricia Tolivar during the earnings call.

Below is a breakdown of GNC's indebtedness as of Dec. 31, 2016:

$127 million under revolving credit facility (contract maturity of September 2018)

$1,172.1 million under term loan facility (due 2018-2019)

$287.5 million of outstanding borrowings of Convertible Senior Notes that mature August 15, 2020

With growing interest payments ($60 million, $51 million, and $46.7 million in 2016, 2015, and 2014 respectively) and substantial principal payments coming due, it is obvious that management needs to communicate a debt restructuring plan before the end of 2017 or early in 2018 in order to maintain shareholder confidence. Notice how Ms. Tolivar hinted at this point when responding to Shane Higgins's - Deutsche Bank analyst - question regarding upcoming term loan maturities. This portion of the transcript is below:

In the comments above, Ms. Tolivar clearly states that GNC expects to approach markets in the near term "to address upcoming maturities." I don't think serious GNC investors missed this little hint, and I thank Mr. Tolivar for asking his question because there was no mention of long-term debt management in the prepared statements.

As evidence from the April 18th's earnings release, the My GNC business model is starting to play out, and that scared the shorts, creating a one day short squeeze. It was obvious that many covered their positions before other shorts - seemingly - doubled down on their positions later in the week. If, however, GNC formally releases a long-term plan to manage the 2018-2019 term loan payments, that will likely produce an ever greater short squeeze than the one observed on April 18th. Remember, GNC cannot manage term loan debt from free cash flow alone, so they need a plan to deal with the 2018-19 term loan facility.

If management's 2017 free cash flow estimates are accurate and all off the $250 million is used to pay down loan principal, then that still leaves the following indebtedness at the end of 2017:

$0 in 2018 revolving credit facility (previously $127 million)

$1,049.1 million in term loan facility (previously $1,172 million)

$287.5 million of outstanding borrowings of Convertible Senior Notes that mature August 15, 2020 (unchanged)

The risk on a long GNC bet is that debt markets don't believe in the My GNC turnaround, and GNC defaults on their term loan sometime in late 2018 or 2019. I think this is unlikely, especially if Q2 earnings are trending like Q1. This gives GNC 12-14 months to approach the debt markets and restructure the term facility, not to mention a potential buyout within that same time frame.

Frankly, the short interest seems like a risky bet at this point, given the window of time that GNC has to manage debt maturities. In my view, there is significantly more potential for upside catalysts than short side, especially after Tuesday's Q1 earnings. Plus, GNC management stated that it tends to use free cash flow to pay down long term debt, further reducing interest payments and creating more free cash flow as time passes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.