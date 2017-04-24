Eni Trades At A Premium Valuation To Total

This is the third in a series of articles exploring the relative peer performance valuation metrics between the various Majors. In the first article we discussed the relative performance merits between Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). In the second article we discussed the relative performance merits between Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and BP (NYSE:BP).

This article compares the relative peer performance valuation between the Italian oil company ENI (NYSE:E) and France's Total (NYSE:TOT). The underlying question is can we determine which of the two companies should trade at a relative premium to the other based on a long-term analysis of their fundamental valuation metrics. We based the performance metrics from data presented in the companies' annual 20-F reports. Non-U.S. based companies that trade on U.S. stock exchanges must file an annual 20-F with the Securities Exchange Commission - SEC, in lieu of a 10-K.

The data analyzed is from their 20-F reported in their Supplementary Oil & Gas - FASB 69 disclosure. This disclosure is for upstream operations only and is based on the FASB 69 ruling as required by the SEC. FASB 69 disclosure covers the following metrics:

Proved oil and gas reserve quantities Capitalized costs relating to oil and gas producing activities Costs incurred in oil and gas property acquisition, exploration, and development activities Results of operations for oil and gas producing activities A standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows relating to proven oil and gas reserve quantities

Production and Reserve Growth:

The period examined was over thirteen-years from 2004 to 2016. We looked at the companies' upstream financial and operating performance. See Table below. The results overall gave an edge to ENI. Surprisingly, in nearly all metric comparisons ENI outperformed Total.

Let's drill into the data. From 2004 to 2016, on a compound per annum basis oil growth declined nearly 3% for Total and decreased 1.5% for ENI. Over the same period, per annum growth in natural gas was flat for Total, and increased 2.4% ENI. What is interesting is that oil production peaked in 2004 for Total and 2005 for ENI.

Combined oil & gas production growth per annum decreased nearly 2% for Total and was flat for ENI over the thirteen-year span.

From 2004 to 2016, Total's oil & gas proven reserves - 1P decreased at a per annum rate of 3%; while ENI's oil & gas 1P reserves declined at a per annum rate of 1% over the comparable period. Proven reserves called 1P are reserves that have a 90% probability of coming to production.

Total had a slightly longer oil & gas reserve life as measured by a multiple of reserves to production ratio - R/P. The oil & gas R/P ratio for Total is 11 years, for ENI it is nearly 10 years.

Production Replacement: Ratios and Cost

Next we compared the ability and cost efficiency of each company to replace production through two key metrics:

Reserve Replacement Cost - RRC: is production replacement through exploration or the drill-bit and through reserve acquisition.

Finding & Development Cost - F&D: is production replacement solely through exploration prowess.

On average from 2004 to 2016, ENI had a significantly better oil and gas production replacement ratio through its reserve replacement - RR and F&D replacement metrics than Total. For natural gas, ENI was able to replace production above 100% on an RR and F&D metric. Over the same period, Total's oil and gas production replacement was well below 100%, by either RR or F&D metrics.

On average from 2004 to 2016, ENI had significantly lower production replacement cost metrics on a combined oil & gas barrel of oil equivalent - boe: a six to one ratio of oil to gas based on each hydrocarbon's Btu value.

Financial Metrics:

We compared upstream revenue and production growth, and again ENI outperformed Total.

From 2004 to 2016, on per annum basis oil & gas revenue per boe of production Total recorded flat growth, but ENI inched lower at half of a per cent.

ENI recorded slower growth in production costs on a per annum basis over the comparable period than Total, 6.1% to 6.9%, respectively.

Both companies had roughly the same oil production weighting over the thirteen years in their portfolio at about 58%.

ENI's netback - defined as revenue less production costs between the two companies on average from 2004 to 2016 was slightly higher than Total.

Next we compared each company's ability to generate cash flow to replace production through the recycle ratio or netback divided by RRC. On average from 2004 to 2016, the recycle ratio revealed an edge to ENI over Total, 1.6X to 1.2X, respectively.

On a strict cash flow per boe produced ENI had an edge over Total on average from 2004 to 2016, $23.15/boe to $21.71/boe, respectively.

Return on revenues or sales on average from 2004 to 2016, ENI again had an edge over Total, 21% to 20%, respectively.

Source: Company 10-K

Conclusion:

In the aggregate, it is apparent that ENI's financial and operating metrics surpass Total's.

I looked at several different equity share comparison periods: a ten year, five year, one year, and year to date - YTD durations. Over the last ten years, Total's shares have declined 32% in value to ENI's shares that have lost 55% of its value. In the chart below, ENI is represented in orange, Total in Blue.

However, as we went from ten years to YTD, the equity performance gap between ENI and Total narrowed. On a ten year comparison, Total outperformed ENI by a wide margin of 23 percentage points, but on an YTD comparison the advantage gap of Total over ENI narrowed to roughly a 1 percentage point. Over the last month, the gap has narrowed further between the two companies that within the last week ENI and Total's shares are roughly in a dead heat.

Source: Yahoo Finance.

In the five-year comparison, Total's equity shares outperformed ENI's shares +16% to -21%, respectively. In the chart below, ENI is represented in orange, Total in Blue.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Over a one year comparison, Total's equity share out performance over ENI's shares narrowed to 1.7% at +5.2% for Total and +3.5% for ENI. In the chart below, ENI is represented in orange, Total in Blue.

Source: Seeking Alpha

More recently, on a year-to-date comparison, Total's shares have slightly outperformed ENI. Total's equity performance has been flat while ENI's shares have lost 1%. In the chart below, ENI is represented in orange, Total in Blue.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Based on the fundamental metrics, I would give a clear nod to a premium valuation for ENI over Total; investors appear to be coming to that agreement in 2017.

We will continue with our peer comparisons among the Majors over the next several weeks: Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A), Statoil (NYSE:STO) and Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), Chevron (CVX) and Total.

