When Will Fannie And Freddie Get Labeled As SIFIs?

The FSOC has powers under Dodd-Frank to place institutions under enhanced oversight. How will this change under Dodd-Frank reform?

Fannie would be the #1 SIFI by asset size of $3.2 trillion and Freddie would be #4 by asset size of $1.9 trillion.

Why is it taking so long for Fannie and Freddie to be labeled as SIFI's?

A question on the minds of many FNMA (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) investors is when will FNMA and Freddie Mac get labeled as SIFIs? A systemically important financial institution (SIFI) is a bank, insurance company, or other financial institution whose failure might trigger a financial crisis. They are often referred to as "too big to fail".

A SIFI is a prime concept of the Dodd-Frank Act and of the post-crisis attempts to understand and control systemic financial risk. All banks with assets over $50 billion are automatically SIFIs under Dodd-Frank, and the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) is given power to designate non-bank institutions as SIFIs.

The FSOC has powers under Dodd-Frank to place institutions under enhanced oversight. A company getting the SIFI tag would be required to conform to various requirements including risk-based capital, leverage liquidity, stress-testing, overall risk management, resolution plans, as well as early remediation and credit concentration. Everything could change if the Trump Administration passes a major reform of Dodd-Frank.

The problem is that FSOC does not seem to understand the government itself is a principal creator of systemic risk. So the FSOC has not even designated Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac as SIFIs.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are huge in size, huge in global systemic risk, close to zero in capital (0 at the end of each quarter when the U.S. Treasury does its quarterly net worth sweep) and thus should get SIFI status. I wonder why has this taken so long?

GSEs are very leveraged. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's total assets are bigger than JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC). Based on its $3.2 trillion in assets, Fannie Mae would be the number 1 SIFI, while Freddie Mac would come in at number 4 with $1.9 trillion in assets. Fannie and Freddie are also very leveraged. The tangible leveraged ratio of Fannie Mae is 541 while it is 398 at Freddie Mac.

According to a recent article in The Hill, one memorandum directs Mnuchin to assess the Financial Stability Oversight Council's process of designating banks and financial firms "too big to fail." That label subjects banks to tougher federal oversight, and Republicans claim the designation is applied inconsistently and arbitrarily.

Another memorandum would direct Mnuchin to review and report back on whether the federal government's orderly liquidation authority (OLA) is useful or hurtful to the U.S. economy and in line with administration financial regulatory policy.

