O'Reilly: Buying Opportunity

The auto parts stores such as O'Reilly (NASDAQ:ORLY) have been all the rage of late as peak auto has reared its head again. With peak auto sales finally upon us again, it is believed that new auto sales will continue a steady decline while the consumer begins to purchased used cars or even drive their existing cars to the ground. In a recent earnings report by Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) and Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) the trend seems to be manifesting itself with a pickup in used cars and tools. I'd like to focus on the read-through from these two earnings reports and what it means for my holdings in O'Reilly.

It has been believed of late as well that used car sales are also under pressure implying that the consumer prefers driving their existing cars more than buying a used car. But when Lithia reported their earnings report it seems to have rebuffed the notion as use car retail sales increased by 5.9%.

More importantly for owners of O'Reilly is the report that Genuine Parts Company issued which caused their share price to spike 2.5% after reporting. The company stated that automotive net sales increased by 3.4% during the first quarter to $2B. This is important because it also proves that Americans are choosing to repair their cars instead of purchasing new ones.

Because of these two earnings reports investors saw it as a positive move for the entire theory of driving older cars for longer. Because of this good news from both companies the shares of O'Reilly moved up 1.2% in kind on the same day. Though O'Reilly seems to operate in an oligopoly there is the looming threat of one of their customers in the form of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), backward integrating to sell auto parts directly to the consumer.

I currently do not see this as a big threat as my belief is that the consumer wants their auto parts right then and there to fix a problem they are currently having. They are not going to wait a few hours for it to be delivered to them by Amazon. This is an industry where instant gratification is essential. In addition, the auto parts retailers such as O'Reilly offer services to the consumer that Amazon never could, such as helpful personnel to assist in diagnosing the issue with the consumer on the spot. I believe this is a competitive advantage which will help O'Reilly and the like going forward if they have to compete against the likes of Amazon.

I actually initiated my position in O'Reilly in late February and have been pretty unhappy with the purchase thus far. I will only be purchasing shares if they are below $267 because I believe that is where it offers additional value. I've selected $267 because it is my average purchase price. I believe that shares also offer value till at least $270 as that is the midway point of the 52-week range.

I swapped out of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) for O'Reilly during the 2017 first-quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (15.6% or 21.4% annualized) and wanted to lock in those gains. Since the swap I have lost out on gains. For now, here is a chart to compare how O'Reilly and EA have done against each other and the S&P 500 since I swapped the names.

When it is all said and done, it matters what the stock has done in an investor's portfolio. For me, O'Reilly is one of my mid-sized positions and has been doing poorly, as I'm down 1% on the name, while the position occupies roughly 5.2% of my portfolio. I own the stock for the growth portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now.

My portfolio is up 17.2% since its inception while the S&P 500 is up 12.9%. For 2017 my portfolio is up 6.7% while the market is up 4.9%. Below is a quick glance of my portfolio and how each position is performing. Thank you for reading and I look forward to your comments!

Company Ticker % change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) 18.2% 10.0% AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) 9.3% 4.0% Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) 7.1% 3.9% PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) 6.0% 3.9% 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) 2.3% 3.7% O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. -1.0% 5.2% SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) -1.4% 7.2% General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) -3.0% 8.7% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) -2.9% 10.4% Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) -5.4% 3.5% Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) -17.9% 18.6% VFC MAY 19 2017 52.50 PUT (NYSE:VFC) -61.7% 0.2% Cash $ 20.64%

