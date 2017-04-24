Luby's - Wall Street's Disdain For This Eatery Is Perplexing

Luby's (NYSE:LUB) just reported its second quarter results, and it was the same old thing. Weak sales, higher costs and more excuses. This time they blamed it on a highly competitive restaurant environment. Management regurgitated the same old rhetoric, that they are confident their plan is working and they will continue to focus on guest satisfaction. How about for once, focusing on shareholder satisfaction?

A Little History

At times I have been a staunch critic as well as powerful apologist. In the last 15 years, management has made some brilliant moves, followed by some "not so" brilliant moves. When Ramius Capital tried to exert their force on the company nearly ten years, ago (urging it to monetize its real estate), they lost their proxy fight with management. Back then, the shares were nearly $10, so there was still plenty of confidence in the Pappas regime. Today, the stock has the dubious distinction of hitting a new 14 year low, despite one of the most robust stock market periods, in history. With that said, I don't think management is in the position to flex their muscles, in any challenge of their performance. One thing for sure, the company is quite vulnerable to a siege by a corporate raider, looking to exploit, its very oversold position.

More History

The company made a genius move by acquiring the Fuddruckers chain for $60 million (out of chapter 11) and establishing a culinary service division, to service hospitals and other institutions. On the negative side, there were two big blunders, one was creating six combo units at a cost of $40 million (only two of its six locations saw sales gains, in the most recent quarter) and the other, was the purchase of Cheeseburger in Paradise (with a name like that, they should of run the other way).

Second Quarter Results

Although there were plenty of lowlights, there were a few highlights, worth mentioning too. Franchise revenue rose 7%, while culinary service profit margin grew from 10.20% to 10.50%. In addition, the company mentioned that 89 out of its 90 cafeteria locations were profitable on a store level (I should think so, they all possess free rent). The company was also successful in lopping off $800,000 from its SG&A costs (from 10.7% to 10.4%) and trimming food costs from 28.50% to 27.90%.

On the dire side, payroll costs rose by 150 basis points to 36.10%, while same store sales crumbled 3.8%. To add insult to injury, Luby's saw its occupancy costs rise from 6.40% to 6.60% and its "other operating expense bucket", jump from 15.90% to 17.00% The eatery described a $5.9 million asset impairment charge, in anticipation of closing 13 under performing locations, and revealed it is interested in refranchising several company owned fuddrucker locations, to bolster franchise revenues.

The Metrics

Due to the recent crushing of its shares, it is now selling at 1/6 of annual sales, and 1/2 of book value. Price to EBITDA tallies in, at just 5.77. These are crazy value metrics that Mr. Market is completely and uttlery oblivious to, apparently still deeming its shares as "uninteresting" and non-relevant. With a little financial engineering , this company could indeed make sense again. Besides the implementation of a reverse stock split, management taking it private, or the solicitation of a bid, to sell the whole enchilada to a Private Equity firm or restaurant competitor, the best laid plan of mice and men, would result in the following simple and logical steps:

(1) close down all Luby's Cafeterias

(2) sell all company owned fuddruckers locations to Franchisees (estimated proceeds $65 million)

(3) sell Cheeseburger in Paradise and Bob Luby's Seafood Grill

(4) sell all company owned real estate (estimated proceeds $135 million)

(5) establish a one time special cash dividend to absorb the real estate proceeds, of $4.00 per share

(6) Concentrate solely on the Franchise and culinary service divisions. This alone could generate earnings of $10 million a year, with all the new franchise income, and with a multiple of 10, a market cap of $100 million.

If this recommendation (much of this was lifted from fellow Seeking Alpha author, "Safety in Value") was implemented, I assure you that the stock would rise 100% or more, because if you do the math, the pieces are worth significantly, more than the whole. How bout dat!

Radical change has to occur urgently, or shareholders could be totally ruined. The Board should recognize the noble action Ruby Tuesday (NYSE:RT) recently took. They too, own a nice real estate portfolio and announced they are seeking to explore strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value, when they hired UBS as their financial advisor. Mr. Market gushed on the news, and RT's shares are now 60% above their 52 week low. The Board of Ruby Tuesday did the right thing. They sit on the Board to look after their shareholders best interests. They have a fiduciary obligation to do this, and so does the Board of Luby's. As a large shareholder, I strongly recommend, they seriously consider this action too. Maybe it will have to come down to me, sending them a letter, complemented by a news service release. You know what they say, if you want something done right, do it yourself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.