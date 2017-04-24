Fade The France Rally?

Are the first round results of the French elections enough to sustain these moves?

But the dollar is still at the lows, and today it broke the 200dma.

The markets love the results of the first round in the French elections. The German Dax (NYSEARCA:EWG) is trading at an all time high for the first time in over two years. EURUSD (NYSEARCA:FXE) made a 2017 high and is above its 200dma for the first time since the US election. The S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) gapped above resistance and is nearing 2380. Risk on.

The question now, is should we chase these moves or fade them? What do the technicals, and the 'real world' narrative say?

Risk On, But Risks Remain

The market has been gradually pricing in risks from the French election for some time now. And though the results from the first round are positive, there are still associated risks. Le Pen can still technically win, even if it is unlikely. Brexit and Trump's victory taught us never to rule out the populist vote.

Some participants will be reluctant to put too much money to work with two weeks till the final round. And while the markets may have gapped up today, there is no significant volume as trading hasn't even started in the US. So when the volume picks up, who will be selling and who is buying? Good news gap ups can hang around for a few days to let smart money slowly distribute before price reverses down again.

With the second round due on May 7th, it is simply too early to say if this is a relief rally and short squeeze, or if this news ignites new trends.

One thing to consider is how long equities and EURUSD will continue to move higher together.

Loss Of Focus And Cracked Correlations

The real driver of the equity markets and the US dollar for the past year has been the reflation theme. This was amplified by Trump's election win and the inflationary policies promised. Interest rates, the dollar and equities were rallying together.

However, this narrative has been completely forgotten today. The dollar is moving in the opposite direction of equities.

And even though Trump promised news on tax cuts this Wednesday, it is due to close at a new 2017 low.

Something is not quite right. Sentiment on the dollar trade has moved 180 degrees from the start of the year. The market has moved from expecting too much to expecting nothing at all. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) threw in the towel on its long dollar call last week. HSBC this morning called for EURUSD to reach 1.20, despite calling for a 'strong H1' only two months ago.

Trump told the Treasury on Friday, 'We'll be having a big announcement on Wednesday having to do with tax reform. The process has begun long ago but it really formally begins on Wednesday.'

It's hard to know how serious the market is taking this statement as it came out so late on Friday's session. Today's moves suggest it has been largely ignored.

I find it quite amazing that 2 days before the long awaited tax cuts could be announced, and 2 weeks before the French election, EURUSD made a new 2017 high.

If Trump delivers this time, the dollar is set up for a significant rally and equities will get another boost.

On the other hand, if he again fails to live up to expectations, the dollar will drop further and equities should head back down.

This means one of the following charts is lying.

Technical Picture

The Sunday prices aren't shown on the below EURUSD chart, but a brief 2017 high was made in early trading.

Price gapped over the 200dma and 1.083 resistance and has since re-tested.

The below chart shows the Dax gapping above the down channel resistance and trading through the 2015 all time high.

And here is the S&P500 gapping above resistance in futures trading.

One day does not make a trend or guarantee a reversal, but the three moves shown above certainly have the potential to continue.

Technically speaking they are not a fade, yet. But I think at least one of them will start to move in the opposite direction from the others in the days to come. The market will not fixate on France for long, and Trump will soon be the focus yet again meaning EURUSD will move opposite to equities.

So to answer the question in the title, 'Fade The France Rally?', the answer is yes, but pick your market wisely.

Personally I'm looking for the moves to continue into Wednesday and then will wait to see what Trump announces.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long SPX futures for a short term trade