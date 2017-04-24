Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Heads For The Hills

Spot VIX, as well as F1 and F2 got wrecked over the weekend; the deep end of the term structure has taken a hit as well, though not as dramatic.

Risk assets are up following the results of the first-round French elections.

CNBC: 9:00 EST

US stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) are up 1% in the overnight, with ES futures gapping 20+ points higher on the open after results from the first-round of the French elections came in. With 97% of polling stations reporting, centrist Emmanuel Macron has taken round one, to square off with far-right candidate Marine Le Pen on May 7. Here are the final results:

Investors appear to be taking these results as good news; traders are stepping up to buy risk assets during the Asian session with strong follow-through into this morning's open. Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) futures are down 1.52%, crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) futures up over 0.50%, and the yen has sold off over 1% against the dollar. Both spot VIX as well as front-month futures have been absolutely pummeled; spot is down over 22% after being sent back down into the 11-handle.

Source: Investing.com

In a relatively light week for scheduled news events, April Consumer Confidence hits wires tomorrow morning, with weekly oil inventories to follow on Wednesday. Pending Home Sales and Durable Goods Orders come in Thursday morning, with Q1 GDP potentially moving markets around Friday.

CNBC: Friday Close

Stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA) closed the week lower last Friday, led by a 1% decline in financials (NYSEARCA:XLF). While industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) did move higher, utilities were the only sector to make "meaningful" gains.

Source: Sector SPDRs

For the entire week, stocks were pulled higher by roughly 2% gains from both the consumer discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) sector as well as the industrials. Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) stocks logged the worst performance of the S&P sectors, as crude oil futures posted two of their worst days in over a month.

Shout-Out

As always, there have been substantive articles published on Seeking Alpha over the last few days. We very much enjoy featuring the work of other SA contributors, and will continue to do so in the future.

Today we'd like to highlight an article featured on CNBC yesterday evening, after French election results came in. It is worth noting that while we do not use CNBC for heavy research topics, they do often publish interesting articles.

In a very quick read, the author discusses how the latest election results out of France are received as the latest blow to the traditional left-leaning parties which typically perform well in Europe. As the Socialist candidate, Benoit Hamon put it after failing to qualify for the run-off round in May, this was a "historic blow" to his party.

"The British Labour Party - Britain's second-largest - lost 26 seats in the House of Commons in 2015 elections, while the center-left Liberal Democrats dropped 49 seats. The Conservative Party - already Britain's largest, and containing both global and populist elements - gained 24 seats. In the Netherlands this year, centrist Prime Minister Mark Rutte kept his job ahead of far-right Geert Wilders and the Party for Freedom. Media coverage focused on Wilders' defeat, and it largely ignored what happened to Dutch liberals: The country's mainstream left Labour Party dropped 29 seats in the parliamentary elections. In a March, Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Christian Democrats won a regional election in Germany's Saarland state, while the center-left Social Democrats saw their vote share dip slightly from the area's last election in 2012. The result by the Social Democrats was by no means catastrophic, but some saw it as a possible bellwether for the national election later this year."

It certainly seems (to us anyway) that markets may be expecting a repeat of the Dutch election from earlier this year as we head into the second round of the French election. As mentioned above, centrist Mark Rutte ultimately kept the PM seat in convincing fashion, even after polling showed expectations for a much closer race. In France, after close polling, Emmanuel Macron has come out victorious in the first-round of voting, though by a much tighter margin. Given potential expectations of a second-round win for Macron, markets may be setting themselves up for an unpleasant surprise if far-right candidate Marine Le Pen comes away with a May 7 triumph.

Thoughts on Volatility

No, that wasn't a typo earlier; spot VIX is down well over 20% in the overnight session after results from the first-round of the French elections came across. It currently sits at 11.29 just before market open. F1 (May) futures are down over 10%, trading at 12.85, while F2 (NYSEARCA:JUNE) futures change hands for 13.45.

Compared to just two weeks ago, the VIX futures term structure is back to showing near-term ease, albeit within a reasonably tight range. As mentioned in our weekend piece, the absolute gap between the F1 low of 12.85 and the F7 (December) high of 16.45 are making for a very tightly-bound VIX curve - only 3.5 points contains the entirety of the curve!

At certain times over the last several months, we have seen periods where the F1-F2 contango was close to this much.

We believe the significance here is that the shape of the curve may soon going to change a lot more frequently. To be clear, these changes do not necessarily favor either volatility bulls (NYSEARCA:VXX) or volatility bears (NASDAQ:XIV). What it means (to us anyway) is that volatility is going to wrestle back and forth a lot more than either side has been used to since say mid 2012.

If we are correct, it also means that positions that have done very well (say XIV) will have to become less "positions" and more "trades"… something that you don't just hold onto and watch it gather value.

What a difference an in-the-bag French election can be, right?

Organic at-the-money S&P vol is down smartly in overnight trade. The French election apparently had the market very nervous, and so now we can all rest well again.

Naturally, we say this in a tongue-in-cheek manner. Some of this beat-down in VIX really is warranted, especially for the one-week contract. Still, 9.2 for the one-month seems quite low to us. After all, there still is a run-off election on May 7, and any number of other factors could move markets around in the upcoming weeks.

That said, contango (look down column two above - it's all at-the-money, and as such more or less represents contango in VIX futures) is relatively muted. As just mentioned, the large decline in weekly vol makes total sense. The giant mark-downs in monthly and even quarterly vol are more surprising.

If we are returning to the traditional pattern of steep contango in volatility that we have seen in ES options for the last year or so, then buying at-the-money time spreads (say short the weekly, long the monthly or short the monthly, long the quarterly) could be quite a reasonable play.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

We wrapped up a sim trade last Friday, and detailed the outcome (gain of $2.60 on the spread) over the weekend.

Today we will begin a new trade to track. Specifications as follows.

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on Apr 24 at trade initiation - read to see what our thoughts were on entry)

At least for the time being, S&P bulls have broken through the resistance they had been facing for several weeks at ES 2370.

We set out our new strategy just after the first round of the French election.

At-the-money vol looks quite tame at the weekly, monthly, and quarterly time frames. We assert that the weekly vol makes decent sense, but the monthly and quarterly were dragged down too low.

To test this claim, we will short near-dated vol against longer-dated vol.

Our thesis will prove wrong if realized volatility turns out to be quite high over the next several days.

As we initiate this trade, the ES stands at 2375, after following global risk-on assets smartly higher to begin the final week of April.

Tactics:

To open, we will sell one straddle and buy another

Sell the Apr28 2375 straddle

Buy the May12 2375 straddle

Source: Interactive Brokers

Above is the payoff diagram on this spread.

Max gain on one of these is just what you put into the trade (your debit), and even that is only for rather extreme outcomes. As such, this is not a high-exposure trade.

The options exposures display that this spread is really about gamma, vega, and theta. We'll discuss this in greater detail over the next several trading sessions. For now, just take a quick glance over the exposures for the current level of ES, as well as for larger moves up or down.

We will update this Greek table over the next several sessions, as it will change but for no other reason than the passage of time.

Mechanics

We'd look to get this trade done at $20.50 - the mid. There's a couple ways this could happen. First, any kind of real move (temporary or otherwise) off 2375 would accomplish this.

Also, if May12 vol ticks down(up) by more(less) than Apr28 vol, there's a solid chance we get the fill.

Any of these scenarios are highly possible as ES decides how it wants to behave going into the new week. Does it want to chase other indexes higher, or will the former resistance at 2370 provide reason to hesitate?

Closing Thoughts

Thank you for reading Market Volatility Bulletin, and we remind you that these trade ideas are really for educational purposes. They are not so much about making "sim money", and more about showing you how trades can play out, and giving you the reader a framework for understanding how to work with options Greeks, spreads, and the like.

More importantly, they show you how to divide your ideas into Strategy, Tactics, and Mechanics. Investors spend way too much time in our opinion fixated on strategy, and not nearly enough on tactics or mechanics of how to carry out an idea.

Our belief is that investors are going to need to think more like traders in the coming months and years. Buy-and-Hold is a dead man walking due to: low interest rates; slow economic growth; unsustainably low vol; high degrees of household, corporate, and government debt; slowing and aging demographics; and rarified P/Es.

Of course we are not recommending panic or immediate liquidation. But we are arguing that a different skill set will be required to succeed over the next ten years than what was needed over say the last thirty. Times really truly have changed.

Now is not the time to panic. Now is the time to learn.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We really enjoy reader comments, and post strong comments from our readers with regularity. We appreciate that.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.