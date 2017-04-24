Sphere 3D: Let Us Spoil The Earnings Surprise For You

Earnings will likely just be more losses and a continued management narrative that should be growing very thin with shareholders.

Share count has doubled since our last article warning of dilution, up 400% over the last 3 years.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) is a company we have been following for the last couple of years, and one we believe is caught in a toxic financing cycle that is pushing the company's stock infinitely lower. As you can see from the below chart, shares have plummeted, yet investors commenting on message boards and on social media seem to be holding out hope.

ANY data by YCharts

The company announced last week it will report its earnings May 11. We wanted to go ahead and ruin the surprise for analysts and ANY shareholders: You're probably going to see more losses, more burnt cash, and more of a narrative that simply hasn't worked out for benefit of shareholders so far.

Sphere 3D has been unable to perform as a public company in any manner that would resemble a legitimate cash-generating operating business. The company's only promise was supposed to come from its Glassware 2.0 product, which was supposed to help create virtualization environments in order to run applications of different types, designed for various platforms, on any platform. Glassware has failed to materialize commercially and has yet to be adopted on a large scale.

Over the last couple of years, the company has relied on issuing stock in order to fund its operations. As the share price drifts lower, the dilutive effect of these financings get worse and worse, as you can see in the chart below. Outstanding shares have gone up nearly 4x in the last 4 years. That means every dollar you had is now worth $0.25. And given the 97% share price decline, that $0.25 is now worth about $0.01.

ANY Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

We don't think the next few quarters are going to be anything different for the company, and we don't really see any type of significant revenue prospects for the company on a go forward basis.

ANY Cash from Operations (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

At the same time, the company has $17.47 million in cash over the last 12 month period, money that is coming directly out of shareholders' pockets as they pay the price through the dilutive effects of equity offerings the company keeps putting forward.

The last article we wrote on Sphere 3D questioned whether the company would be able even to stave off bankruptcy. The company's only option to fund itself now remains dilutive equity financings, and we expect the quality of these financings will continue to get worse as time progresses. This is a perfect prescription for numerous reverse splits and continued destruction of shareholder value.

Don't be fooled by the fact of the stock has already fallen significantly. Many shareholders think that because the stock is already down more than 90% that it doesn't have much more downside to go. However, through the miracle of reverse splits and math, anyone is capable of suffering an almost 100% loss, no matter what their entry point is — especially in a company that doesn't generate cash and isn't profitable.

Something has to give in a company that isn't generating cash. Either the company needs to issue shares to generate cash to fund operations, which is a negative for shareholders, or the company must map out a path to becoming cash-flow-positive. ANY is the furthest thing from cash-flow-positive.

If you remember, late last year we stated the following about the company:

We think the more likely scenario is that the company is either just going to give up or it will have to issue equity. The question then becomes how do you issue equity in a private placement for a stock that is trading at $0.60. Usually, from our experience, those types of deals come with dilution of derivatives such as warrants for convertibles that will hammer and already ugly share structure. They also sometimes come with reverse splits that cause shareholders to wake up one morning with a fraction of the shares they once owned.

Since then, the outstanding share count has almost doubled.

Either way, whether it's dilution or just outright business failure, we still expect ANY's share price to move even lower from here.

We don't believe there is any reason to get worked up for earnings. The company is going to continue to announce losses and provide a short narrative that should be running very thin with investors who have put their trust in this company and its management team along the way. We believe that the only way that this story ends it with more dilutive stock offerings or bankruptcy. We just don't see ANY being a viable business at any point in the future.

We believe the prudent thing to do for any shareholders is to take their ball and go home. While many have suffered catastrophic losses already, there is seemingly no chance of significant upside, especially the upside needed to make up for a huge loss, in the company's future. Well we will listen to the May 11 conference call and read the press release with an open mind, we are simply expecting more of the same: a drubbing for shareholders while company insiders continue to pay themselves and fund a failing business.

