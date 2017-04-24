Banyan Tree: Asset-Light Strategy Of Asia's Boutique Hospitality Company Bolstered By New Alliances

Company Introduction

Banyan Tree Holdings (OTCPK:BYNEY) (OTC:BYNEF) is an international developer and operator of luxury resorts, hotels, residences, spas, retail galleries, and golf courses. Its primary listing is on the Singapore Exchange with ticker code B58 and at the last trading price of SGD0.535, it has a market capitalization of SGD407.35 million (USD291.6 million). The company's namesake flagship brand "Banyan Tree" has been around for more than two decades and is well-recognized in Asia for its high-end premium resorts located in places with picturesque sceneries. A sister brand, Angsana, was launched in 2000 for properties priced at a lower tier and has also become a household name. The holding company also owns a 65.75% stake in Laguna Resorts and Hotels Pcl which is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (ticker code BKK:LRH) with a market capitalization of THB4.71 billion (USD137 million). At the current valuation, Banyan Tree's stake in the company is USD90.1 million, almost one-third of Banyan Tree's market value. In a later section, I will elaborate on the undervaluation of Laguna Resorts and Hotels and the implication for Banyan Tree Holdings.

Ownership/Shareholder Structure

Banyan Tree Holdings was founded by husband and wife team, Ho KwonPing and Claire Chiang, who now hold a combined 39.7% stake in the company. The next largest substantial shareholder is the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) which owns 27.1% of the company. QIA, which began its investment in 2008, appears to be a passive investor, given the apparent lack of involvement gleaned from past company announcements and publications. It also does not have any board presence despite owning more than a quarter of the company's outstanding shares. Ho KwonCjan, the brother of Ho KwonPing, holds a separate 6.5% stake and has been an integral member of the design and project teams since the early days of the company. Claire Chiang was instrumental in starting the company's retail business and she focuses on the human resources of the company. Before you dismiss Banyan Tree Holdings as another family-controlled business, note that apart from Ho KwonPing, the Executive Chairman, and Ariel Vera, the Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director who also serves as the Group Managing Director, there are six other independent directors appointed to the board of directors. Similarly, out of the 18 members of the management team, only two (Claire Chiang and Ho KwonPing) are related to the Executive Chairman.

What Misfortunes Have Befallen Banyan Tree Holdings?

In a presentation prepared for the fourth quarter 2013 results announcement, the company guided for 57 hotels with 8274 (rooms) keys under the "Banyan Tree" and "Angsana" brands by 2016. Eventually, based on the 2016 Q4 presentation, the company only managed to achieve 4613 keys in 2016 or just 56% of what was anticipated. Two new brands (Cassia and Dhawa) helped offset the discrepancy somewhat, contributing 745 keys to the total count (5358 keys) for the company. Nonetheless, the shortfall remains staggering wide. What had happened?

Lack of Control over New Projects

As explicitly stated in the title of this article, Banyan Tree Holdings has been executing on its asset-light strategy. Therefore, in growing the number of rooms, the company has chosen to do so largely by managing without injecting any equity interest. In the top left-hand corner of the chart shown just above this paragraph, the table evidently shows the progress made by the company - moving from owning two-thirds (66%) of the total number of managed rooms to just 49% currently. In the year 2020, the company expects the ownership of the rooms under management to fall to just one-third (33%) of the total rooms. This is primarily attributable to new rooms belonging to third-party ownership. As the additions increase, the base of company-owned rooms inevitably becomes smaller. The direct consequence of this strategy is that the company has little to no control over when the owners of new properties decide to complete the construction and hand over the management to Banyan Tree Holdings. Reasons cited for delays as stated in the quarterly update presentations include:

slower than projected construction progress on site,

non-compliance by owner on the design and brand standards (presumably of Banyan Tree Holdings),

owner's revised schedule pending confirmation of funding,

delay in planning permit approval by authorities, and

re-design and rephasing of construction works.

While delays in construction, getting approval, and re-designs (as circumstances dictate) would have occurred even for projects wholly owned by the company, it could still decide if it wants to inject funds for corrective measures to keep within schedule. As for alterations required as stipulated by Banyan Tree Holdings due to non-compliance with its standards, it is comforting to note that the company does not sacrifice quality and risk its reputation in its expansion drive. Regardless, the aggressive growth plan of the management has been kept in check and revenue growth, unfortunately is capped at the slower rate of expansion.

Economic Woes in Key Markets

Hotel operations-wise, the company was also beset by economic woes experienced in its key markets such as Thailand, China, and Europe (particularly Russia).

After serious protests between two political camps erupted since late 2013, the tourism industry became badly hit as tourists avoided Thailand as a travel destination. Business meetings, retreats, and conferences were also held elsewhere in the region as executives sought to avoid being entangled in the chaos. The tension came to a climax with the military coup d'etat on May 22, 2014.

China still has respectable growth at 6-7% in the recent few years but that has fallen from double-digits previously and that has impacted consumer affordability for Banyan Tree Holdings' premium offerings. The intensified corruption drive advocated by Chinese President Xi Jinping has also led the wealthy to avoid displaying an ostentatious lifestyle where a stay in the company's resorts and hotels is bound to attract attention when exposed.

For Europe, the region's lackluster economy meant belt-tightening among the target group of the company's resorts and hotels. Greece continued to be plagued by its government austerity program while Russia was already facing an anemic economy even before the crude oil price crash damaged its prospects further.

As a result, revenue declined from 2013, with the exception of 2015 when revenue recognition from property sales boosted the overall number. Unfortunately, an SGD16.3 million provision made in 2015 for delinquent debts (mostly from third-party property owners in China) dealt a big blow to its operating profit that year.

Why Things Have Turned for the Better for Banyan Tree Holdings

Reducing Bad Debt Provisions

Since the huge SGD16.3 million provision taken in 2015, the company made a much lesser SGD2.4 million provision in 2016. Further provisions are expected to be lower due to an improving business climate and reassessment of business dealings with lessons learned in the past years.

New Partnerships

A few months ago, Banyan Tree entered into binding term sheets with French multinational hotel group Accor S.A. (OTCPK:ACRFY) (OTCPK:ACRFF) and major residential real estate developer China Vanke Co. Ltd. (OTC:CVKEY) (OTC:CHVKF). China Vanke has a market capitalization of HKD248 billion (USD31.9 billion using the exchange rate of 1 USD to 7.78 HKD) while Accor is valued by the market at $11.8 billion. The two new partners will be investing a combined USD35 million in Banyan Tree Holdings which amounts to a 10% stake each in the company. The injection of funds would help bring down its leverage where net gearing rose to 0.7x by 2016 from 0.5x in 2014 due to a rapid expansion drive in China.

The press release also noted a proposed sale of assets (book value SGD134 million) into a new entity structure named Banyan Tree China that would be jointly owned (50:50) by the company and China Vanke. Conservatively, assuming no revaluation gain (taking just the book value), the company is expected to net SGD67 million in proceeds from the deal which it can use to pay down debt unless it chooses to pay out a special dividend. The latter is not expected due to the punishing debt interest servicing that the company has been bearing. Debt reduction is of paramount urgency as in the past couple of years, financing costs have caused huge dents in the profitability of the company. In 2016, the entire profit from operations and other gains was wiped out by financing costs. Another positive from the tie-up is that the willingness of Vanke to undertake the investment meant that the properties of Banyan Tree Holdings are genuinely worthy.

Most importantly, the alliance would see Accor S.A. which operates in 95 countries, bring its international expertise and network to facilitate the expansion of the four brands of Banyan Tree Holdings deeper into the global arena. Readers might be familiar with brands of Accor which include Novotel, Sofitel, ibis, Fairmont, and Pullman. Already, last month, Accor drummed up the possibility of bringing the Banyan Tree brand into India. In China where Banyan Tree Holdings already has a long history of operations and proven success in certain pockets of the country, it would still be able to benefit from Vanke's country-wide expertise and vast local management team. It could also tap into Vanke's established relationships with provincial and central government in a country where the proverbial guanxi matters a whole lot.

Improving Macro and Micro Conditions

With the recovery in the crude oil prices, the financials of oil exporting nations have improved substantially and the citizens have similarly recovered their affordability somewhat. This would bring back outbound European (particularly Russians) and Middle Eastern travelers. In Thailand, after King Maha Vajiralongkorn ratified a military-backed constitution on April 6, 2017, strategists are of the view that political risks have abated significantly. The new constitution provides for a controlling stake for the military in any future governments, similar to the arrangement in Myanmar, reducing the possibility of major policy shifts even with the incoming civilian government in place. The improved political stability would encourage higher domestic consumption as well as attract more tourists into the country. For China, outbound tourism is on an uptrend with the rising wealth of the Chinese. With the air quality in the country continuing to remain unsatisfactory, coupled with the spike in low-cost international flights as airlines fight for market share, prospects for Banyan Tree's coveted luxury resorts and hotels are turning brighter.

Laguna Resorts & Hotels Deeply Undervalued

It's worth noting that the P/E of Laguna Resorts and Hotels Pcl at 12.4 currently is lower than the industry average and the share price is off 40% from the 5-year peak. Thailand peers, Shangri-La Hotel Public Company Limited, Dusit Thani Public Co Ltd, and Asia Hotel Public Company Limited, are trading at P/E 15.7, 67.8, and 662.7, respectively. On July 10, 2014, just months after the political unrest stirred in Thailand in late 2013, the share price of Laguna Resorts & Hotels hit THB35, a rebound of 41% in five months. The strong rebound came despite a military coup in May 2014 as the takeover was in fact deemed favorable to the investment climate, since the formation of a military government with additional powers heralded a period of long-awaited political stability. While the company was barely profitable in the year with EPS at a low THB0.11, the share price still managed to stay higher than the current level for the most part of the year.

Fast forward to today, when the EPS has recovered to THB2.28 and the NAV improved to THB76.10 from THB68.44 in 2014, the current share price is just 37% of NAV. Quick Ratio has doubled from 2014, indicating a clear improvement in short-term liquidity. While the Receivables Turnover ratio is at similar level as 2014, the Accounts Payable Turnover ratio has reduced substantially, demonstrating stronger negotiating power over its suppliers since 2014. The sector P/E ratio is 23.62 according to data from Reuters. The sector Price-to-book at 3.21 is more than eight times that of Laguna Resorts and Hotels. Assuming that the market notices the business recovery of Laguna Resorts and Hotels and accord it a P/E of 20 (lower than sector to be conservative), its market capitalization would rise to USD221.3 million. This would form 76% of the market value of Banyan Tree Holdings, up from just 31% currently, implying that the company would be a clear beneficiary as Laguna Resorts and Hotels regain the favor of investors.

Forex Considerations

The CFO did an impact analysis on foreign currency fluctuations on Banyan Tree Holdings. It was found that a 5% strengthening of the USD against the SGD would result in a positive SGD1.87 million to the profit before taxation. The reverse is true for a 5% weakening in the same currency pair. Given the multi-decades appreciation trend in the SGD (see the USD-SGD forex chart below), the latter scenario seems more likely to happen. Nevertheless, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (central bank) recently announced its intent to maintain a zero appreciation of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) policy band "for an extended period." This meant that the Singapore Dollar is likely to stay range bound in the mid-term. With President Donald Trump's belief that the US Dollar remains "too strong," there is potential for a further weakening in the USD and that would be a negative for Banyan Tree. Fortunately for US investors buying into the SGD-denominated shares listed on the Singapore Exchange, such currency effect is mitigated.

Understanding Country Risks

Given that Thailand is where Banyan Tree Holdings has the highest concentration of assets, it is natural for investors to be concerned about what might happen to the country. Nevertheless, as I have elaborated earlier in the discussion on the business prospects, the political climate of Thailand appears to be stabilizing while upcoming public sector investments bode well for the economy. On the other hand, we should turn our focus to China. While China only constitutes 8% of Banyan Tree's 2016 revenue, the rapid expansion in China thus far and in the coming years by the company means that we should increase our attention on the country. Fortunately, the Chinese President Xi Jinping's elevation to "core" leader status would ensure his term last until 2022. This is important as, since the founding of the Communist Party of China, only predecessors Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping were referred to as core leaders. With the immense clout and allies amassed during the two terms, he would probably have lingering influence on policies sometime after his official departure in 2022. Hence, despite rising numbers of largely isolated economic protests and labor strikes, political stability is expected to continue with largely predictable policy direction. While the Chinese economy remains heavily dominated by state related players and foreign companies are particularly subject to the whims and fancies of the government as well as nationalist fervor at times, the strong hands of the state ensures economic stability for all. Public-sector investments remain healthy and when necessary will be boosted to counter shortfalls in the private sector. At the same time, the government has been spurring private sector investments as well as household consumption through experimentation with reductions in various fees and taxes.

Conclusion & Price Target

Banyan Tree Holdings is progressing past its challenging four years plagued by the lackluster economy in Europe, the anti-corruption drive in China, and political instability in Thailand. Things are looking up for the company as travelers flock back to Thailand, its core market. The proliferation of low-cost carriers and price wars among full-fledged airlines is a boon for hospitality companies like Banyan Tree. The impending investment by two much larger names in the industry, Accor and Vanke, is a validation of the potential of the company. Subsequent collaboration between the new partners would repair its balance sheet and bring Banyan Tree Holdings to greater heights through expansions. Using the cash injections to lower its debt, the company would be saving substantially on financing costs which have hobbled the profitability in the past years. Taking the 3-year P/NAV average in 2010-2012 at 1.14 (before the recent troubles), the share price could increase to SGD0.84 (current NAV at SGD0.74 multiplied by 1.14) if the P/NAV reverts to the historical level. Conservatively, at the P/NAV of 0.81 in 2012, the share price could rise to SGD0.60. The projected SGD0.60-0.84 price target for the shares listed on the Singapore Exchange implies an appreciation of 12-57% over the last closing price at SGD0.535. Professional analysts have largely abandoned coverage of the company after the shares suffered a huge correction in the past few years. The partnership with Accor and Vanke might be the catalyst for them to return covering the stock and rosy targets are expected, given the positives postulated in this article.

