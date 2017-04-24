Risk Arbitrage Today: Rite Aid Reporting

In our first merger arbitrage poll last Monday, there was news surrounding the poll just hours after it was published. Cabela's (NYSE:CAB) deal with Bass Pro Shops received a price cut. This week's poll concerns the Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)-Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) transaction. Please vote.

Rite Aid

This Thursday marks an anniversary of sorts for the Walgreens-Rite Aid merger. On Thursday the two drug stores' proposed deal will officially turn 1 1/2 years old. And while the second request from the Federal Trade Commission isn't as old as that, it will have a birthday of its own on Tuesday. Happy 500th day Walgreens-Rite Aid 2nd request!

I thought it would be nice to celebrate those special occasions with 23 headlines from media sites who have been reporting on the transaction. As someone with a journalistic background, I have great respect for the writers of the articles listed below. Some of the headlines and information are from sources quoted in their articles. But first a comment from the top.

I am still positive on this deal. I believe we have a strong argument to defend this deal-Walgreens CEO Stefano Pessina, from earlier this month.

June 9, 2016 New York Post Signs point toward FTC approving Walgreens-Rite Aid merger

November 11, 2016 CTFN Albertsons and Kroger are Key Prospects for Rite Aid/Walgreens Divestitures

November 27, 2016 CTFN Movement of FTC Staff (to Valspar (NYSE:VAL)-Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) merger) Positive Signal for Rite Aid-Walgreens

December 9, 2016 CTFN Walgreens close to finalizing Rite Aid Divestitures (that should allow it to close its acquisition of Rite Aid)

December 23, 2016 New York Post FTC will make a decision on Rite Aid-Walgreens merger (President Obama's Federal Trade Commission plans to decide before it leaves town whether to accept the proposed remedy in the Walgreens-Rite Aid merger)

January 6, 2016 CTFN Sources See FTC Approval of Divestiture to Fred's in Rite Aid/Walgreens Merger

January 10, 2017 New York Post Walgreens-Rite Aid merger expected any day now

January 12, 2017 MLex Market Insight Rite Aid/Walgreens Boots Alliance FTC Probe Said to be Wrapping up

January 20, 2017 Bloomberg Walgreens Faces U.S. Antitrust Concerns Over Rite Aid Fix

January 27, 2017 New York Post Private equity firm could be a white knight for Walgreen-Rite Aid merger (Cerberus Capital)

January 27, 2017 Bloomberg Cerberus Says Hasn't Reiterated Interest in Walgreens-Rite Aid Stores

February 13, 2017 CTFN Improved Store Mix Likely to Make Fred's Acceptable Fix in Walgreens' Acquisition of Rite Aid

February 15, 2017 New York Post Walgreens-Rite Aid deal may finally be a go

February 27, 2017 CTFN Sources See FTC Approval for Rite Aid/Walgreens Merger Soon

March 9, 2017 MLex Market Insight Key Rite Aid assets could be sold to Fred's

March 15, 2017 Capitol Forum-FTC Having Issues With Rite Aid, Walgreens Combination

March 17, 2017 CTFN Rite Aid/Walgreens Review Stalls Pending Next Move from Companies

March 30, 2017 New York Post Walgreen sets deadline for $9.7B merger with Rite Aid

April 6, 2017 CTFN Walgreens Still Working on Sweetened Rite Aid Divestiture Package

April 6, 2017 New York Post Investors breathe life into Walgreen-Rite Aid merger (More than one prominent investor has recently approached Fred's Inc. about investing money).

Also from the April 6 NY Post article: Maureen Ohlhausen, the interim FTC chair, has recently approved the drafting of a legal complaint that would enable the FTC to sue and block the merger

April 19, 2017 Capitol Forum Capitol Forum Out Saying FTC Considering Lawsuit Against Rite-Aid

April 20 CTFN Depositions in Rite Aid/Walgreens Seen as Standard Practice

RAD data by YCharts

Summary

There have been so many twists and turns in the Rite Aid-Walgreens deal. Sources and experts have been making predictions and hypotheses for more than a year. Circumstances seem to be changing by the week. The only thing that seems certain at this point is that nobody really knows. Nobody knows how this will end. Nobody knows if it ends in rejection where RAD stock will trade.

C.R. Bard

A big time merger in the medical technology sector was announced on Sunday evening with U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) buying its competitor C.R. Bard (NYSE:BCR) in a $24 billion cash and stock deal. C.R. Bard shareholders will receive $222.93 in cash and .5077 shares of Becton Dickinson. The transaction comes at a 25 percent premium over Friday's closing price.

Becton is banking on Bard's strong product portfolio and innovation pipeline to increase its opportunities in fast-growing clinical areas.

Our two companies share the conviction that a product leadership strategy focused on unmet needs and improved outcomes that provide economic value to the global healthcare system will provide long-term shareholder returns-Tim Ring, Bard's chairman and chief executive officer

BDX's last major deal came just two years ago when it bought CareFusion. The Bard transaction is subject to regulatory and Bard shareholder approvals and is expected to close in the fall.

BCR data by YCharts

Chemtura Corporation

Chemtura Corporation's (NYSE:CHMT) merger LANXESS Additives has closed. CHMT shareholders will receive $33.50 in cash. The deal took just under seven months to close.

Air Methods Corporation

American Securities LLC completed its tender offer for Air Methods Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRM). Tenders can close quickly since there often is no requirement for a vote, but this deal wrapped in 36 days. Pretty hard to beat that. Air Methods holders will get $43 per share in cash.

If you enjoy merger arbitrage, tender offers, exchange offers, spinoffs and odd lots, please consider following me by clicking on the Follow button on top of this page.

Disclaimer: The above article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock or option mentioned in this article before investing. Merger arbitrage is a risky strategy because there is significant downside in the event of most potential deal rejections.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAD, AIRM, VAL, CAB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.