Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of April 24-28, 2017

After a few weeks of slow earnings releases and subsequent dividend raises, the week of April 24-28 sees 12 Canadian Dividend All-Stars report earnings, of which two are expected to raise dividends and one other is a potential candidate for a raise. It's been two weeks since the last update, so let's take a look back before getting into this week's expectations.

LAST WEEK - RESULTS

Last week there were no expected dividend increases for Canadian Dividend All-Stars and there were no unexpected surprises as we had the week prior. First, a quick update on MTY Food Group (OTC:MTYFF). MTY failed to report earnings as anticipated a few weeks ago but did end up reporting earnings on Monday, April 10th. In my dividend increase update dated April 3-7, I brought forward some management comments that it appeared MTY was focused on growth through acquisition and that dividend growth was not a clear priority. As expected, MTY did not raise dividends and left their rate unchanged at C$0.115/share. Likewise, Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) was featured two weeks ago but I expressed concern about their ability to raise their dividend this year. As expected, they announced a C$0.9875 dividend for June, July and August in line with their previous payout and subsequently will result in 28 months of dividend stagnation.

EXPECTED INCREASES

Jean Coutu Group Inc (OTCPK:JCOUF) (TSE: PJC.A) - Current Streak - 10 YRS, Current Yield - 2.23%

Earnings Release Date: Thursday, April 27

Jean Coutu Group ("PJC") franchises and operates a series of approximately 420 pharmacy stores under various PJC banners primary located in Quebec, New Brunswick and Ontario. Likewise, they also have a generic drug segment in which they own Pro Doc Ltd, a Canadian manufacturer of generic drugs that manufactures and distributes to wholesalers and pharmacies. PJC has been a model of consistency having announced a dividend raise to coincide with earnings either near the end of April or early May since 2009.

What can investors expect: Year-to-date, PJC's dividend payout ratio as a percentage of free cash flow is 47% and as such they are well positioned to maintain their pace of dividend growth. Much like they have consistently raised their dividend at a specific point in time, PJC has also been very consistent with the dollar amount by which they raise. Typically, PJC raises dividends by C$0.01/share or C$0.015/share so there is no reason to expect them to deviate. As such, investors can expect at minimum a 8.3% increase, or C$0.01/share, for a new quarterly rate of C$0.13.

Methanex Corp (MEOHC) (TSE: MX) - Current Streak - 6 YRS, Current Yield - 2.36%

Earnings Release Date: Wednesday, April 26

Methanex is a Canada-based producer and supplier of methanol and they have operating production facilities in Canada, Chile, Egyt, New Zealand, the U.S., and Trinidad and Tobago. Methanex trades on both the Nasdaq and Toronto Stock Exchange. Methanex has not increased their dividend in 8 straight quarters, having left their dividend unchanged at $0.275. Of note, Methanex is one of the few Canadian companies that pay out their dividend in U.S. funds. Methanex last raised their dividend in April of 2015.

What can investors expect: The reason for Methanex's dividend stagnation looks to be fairly straight forward. The company has seen revenue decrease YOY for the past 3YRS (2013-2016) and along with revenues, so too has net income, which culminated in a loss in 2016. Operating cash flow has also deteriorated, dropping from a high of $USD 646 million in 2013 to $USD 250 million in 2016. The good news is that dividends only accounted for a respectable 61% of free cash flow in 2016, which is actually an improvement over the past number of years due to reduced CAPEX and major projects coming online. That being said, they are still highly dependent on the price of Methanol and the good news for investors is that the price has been increasing in 2017. Over the first 4 months of 2017, the monthly average $/MT was $443, a 70% increase over the first 4 month of 2016. Another bit of good news for dividend growth investors is that during their last earnings call, management has reiterated their commitment to growing their dividend on a yearly basis. They specifically state "Most investors that are invested in the company for dividends, which is a lot, would like to see growth each and every year and that is our philosophy." If that is not convincing enough, they also stated: "We have the ability today with our wider production base to sustain a higher dividend than we did 12 months ago." Couple those two statements with the indication that they would "look at the dividend around the AGM," which is next week, Methanex has positioned itself to announce a raise. If they don't, I would view it as a disappointment. Methanex's average dividend growth rate of the past few years is about 10%, and I estimate that investors could expect a 9% increase ($0.025/share) to a new quarterly rate of $0.30/share.

WILL THEY OR WON'T THEY

Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSEMKT:IMO) - Current Streak - 22 YRS, Current Yield - 1.48%

Earnings Release Date: Friday, April 28

Imperial Oil is an integrated oil company engaged in all phases of the petroleum industry in Canada and is listed on both the NYSE and the TSX. Imperial Oil is one of Canada's premier dividend growth companies having raised dividends for 22 straight years, tied for sixth all-time. They last raised dividends in April of last year.

What can investors expect: The reason for Imperial Oil's inclusion on this list is for the simple fact that investors can expect the unexpected with Imperial Oil. Over the past few years, although they have consistently paid out a higher dividend YOY, when they announce dividends has been very inconsistent. With such a long-standing streak, I have no doubt that Imperial Oil will raise dividends at some point this year. The question is when? Imperial Oil's 3YR and 5YR dividend growth rates hover around 6%, and last year Imperial Oil raised their dividend by C$0.01/share. I anticipate that if Imperial Oil was to raise their dividend next week, it would be once again C$.0.01/share, or 6.7% for a new quarterly payout of C$0.16/share.

DIVIDEND GROWTH IS BACK

After a few weeks of little to no dividend growth from Canadian All-Stars, this coming week will see at least two all-stars reward dividend growth investors. Jean Coutu is pretty much a lock for declaring a dividend raise, while Methanex's management pointed to their commitment to dividend growth during their last quarterly earnings conference call. As such, I would be surprised if they subsequently disappointed investors by not raising their dividend. Finally, I am not prepared to say with certainty that Imperial Oil will come through for investors as they have a very inconsistent history. That being said, I believe it is not a matter of IF, but WHEN Imperial Oil will announce a raise. After announcing their raise in April last year, there is a possibility that they do so again next week.

