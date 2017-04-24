Kuehne & Nagel Logs Solid Revenue Growth Despite Weaker Margins - Industry Insights?

Kuehne & Nagel's performance as the first major forwarding, brokerage and logistics reporting peer may shed some light on what to expect for similar U.S. companies.

This performance did not translate to the bottom line, as both net income and diluted EPS declined by greater than two percent; EBITDA was also lower.

For those not as familiar with Kuehne & Nagel's (OTCPK:KHNGF) business, the company operates in four segments, including ocean and air freight forwarding, truck brokerage (known as overland), and contract logistics. This diversified asset light business model has led to an impressive scale for the company.

At the gross level, Kuehne & Nagel generated ₣16.8 billion in operating revenues over the trailing twelve-month (TTM) period. When considering global freight forwarding, brokerage and contract logistics, only Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY) had higher operating revenues at $23.6 billion.

For U.S. investors, the top forwarding, brokerage and contract logistics companies included XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO), CH Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) and Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD). Each one of these companies has varying degrees of market strength within the same four operating segment categories as Kuehne & Nagel.

It should be made clear that package delivery and asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) services including express and ground regardless of modes is not included within freight forwarding, truck brokerage or contract logistics categories.

During the first quarter of 2017, Kuehne & Nagel witnessed robust growth for both ocean and air freight volumes, as the company took market share. Ocean freight transported via twenty-foot equivalent container units ((TEUs)) increased by nine percent to one million. Air freight transported, measured by freight tons increased by 15.5 percent to 350,000.

These two segments were largely the core drivers as operating revenues improved by six and 12.5 percent respectively. The company's overland and contract logistics operating segments witnessed revenue growth at five and three percent. Collectively, gross revenue improved by seven percent.

Investors need to be reminded that asset light businesses are best measured by net revenue, net revenue yield, and profitability margins based on net revenues. As such, Kuehne & Nagel's net revenues increased by 3.5 percent, but net revenue yield, and EBIT and profit margins declined by 3.5, 8.3 and 5.6 percent respectively. Diluted EPS were also down greater than two percent.

Despite the competitive aspect which impacted the decline in Kuehne & Nagel's margins, management's outlook was positive as the company was able to hold its position versus the fourth quarter of 2016. Investors should note that the increase in volume gains were associated with lower freight rates and/or less profitable customers. These types of results typically can increase market share and operating revenues, but tend to weigh on margin performance, as was the case with Kuehne & Nagel. This was confirmed as EBIT and EBITDA margins were down much more so for ocean and air freight segments.

So my focus from Kuehne & Nagel's results is how I can interpret and/or relate it to companies in the same peer group that will be reporting in the near term. This begs the question: Will other asset-light service providers witness a decline in margins during the first quarter, similar to Kuehne & Nagel?

From Kuehne & Nagel's performance, the likely areas for profit weakness extend to ocean and air freight, with ocean freight forwarding. From this perspective, both DHL Group and Expeditors stand to be impacted.

From a global perspective, both Kuehne & Nagel and DHL Group rank first and second in their respective leading freight forwarding categories; ocean freight for Kuehne & Nagel and air freight DHL Group. During 2016, both companies witnessed solid TEU growth. But air freight tons were down close to two percent for DHL Group, while there were up four percent for Kuehne & Nagel.

During the first quarter, Kuehne & Nagel's robust growth for ocean and air freight volumes suggests that DHL Group may be looking at lower comparative result. Whether this dipped into negative territory is not clear, but based on recent trends, I would suspect that performance will be positive, just below Kuehne & Nagel's volume levels.

For Expeditors, approximately one-third of gross revenues were generated in the North America geography. But when considering net revenues and operating income, nearly 50 and 42 percent came from this same geography. This information should get investors thinking that Expeditors International is a globally positioned forwarder, and that its business is not just related to the U.S., and thus, it is a competitor among Kuehne & Nagel and DHL Group.

Expeditors does not break out any of its volume information, only gross and net revenues by geography and operating segment including ocean, air and customs brokerage and other services. By this token, Expeditors ocean and air forwarding gross and net revenues totaled $4.4 and $1.2 billion for 2016. This compared to ₣11.9 and ₣2.4 billion for Kuehne & Nagel, and $9.6 billion in gross revenue for DHL Group (net revenues are not provided).

Again, there is no clear connection to expect Expeditors to have witnessed a decline in volumes, but the highly competitive market impacts on net revenues and profit margins may have similarly occurred.

There is not strong coverage on DHL Group here in the states, but analysts are looking for eight percent gross revenue growth for Expeditors, followed by four percent diluted EPS performance. With the competition brewing from much larger peers, the earnings side may come up short.

The other mentioned companies including CH Robinson, XPO, FedEx and UPS, do not have nearly the same level of comparative operating segment disclosure. Additionally, their proportion of exposure varies. For instance, approximately 90 and 80 percent of CH Robinson's gross and net revenues were generated by truckload and LTL services. This segment would be comparable to Kuehne & Nagel's overland segment, but we would expect an inverse relationships of market share, with CH Robinson dominating the North America geography.

For the global forwarding segment, CH Robinson's gross and net revenues were only at $1.6 billion and $431 million for 2016. This scale is by no means insignificant, but it is much smaller than the three more dominant peers. Still investors should the impacts for CH Robinson's gross and net revenues and more importantly operating income performance against last year. Despite higher exposure to the North American market, any significant weakness in global forwarding could impact diluted EPS.

For XPO, the substantial majority of the company's transportation segment is related to surface transportation, rather than global freight forwarding. A key factor for XPO, is that the company has some strong exposure to owned assets for its trucking services. In the U.S., the LTL services for XPO have contributed strongly to the company's profitability, something that is not comparable to Kuehne & Nagel's more asset light business model. XPO's cross-selling potential and strong geographic coverage between North America and Europe, combined with its owned surface transportation assets, makes for a more complicated comparison.

Both UPS and FedEx do not break out much information aside from their express, ground and LTL services. It can be assumed that UPS and FedEx gross revenue for comparable forwarding, brokerage and logistics services can be estimated at close to $7.5 and $5.5 billion for each company's most recent TTM period. These numbers are obviously more skewed towards air freight forwarding. Tonnage for the U.S. and these two leading peers has been moderately positive, but there is not a strong distinguishing factor between package versus freight volumes.

In conclusion, investors can compare gross revenues across all of the mentioned companies. Expeditors and DHL Group provide the most comparable transparency, and as such, offer investors better insights into potential impacts.

Other companies, including CH Robinson, XPO, FedEx, and UPS, all have varying degrees of transparency. Out of these four, I would suspectXPO may have the least exposure to a potential negative impact on the bottom-line, followed by FedEx and UPS. Whether or not any weakness does occur similarly as to what occurred for Kuehne & Nagel, prospects remain bright for 2017.

