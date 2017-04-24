More Games To Be Played

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has provided its shareholders with excellent returns over the past 5 years. Nonetheless, we have seen many investors exiting this company as they believe it has reached it potential and currently has limited upside. We believe this is simply not true. Activision has significant room for growth through its online gaming add-ons, a market leader position in eSports, and steadily improving customer engagement rates.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Success with online gaming add-ons

We have seen continued success in the online community with MAUs of 50 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. This was driven by another successful year of the Call of Duty franchise as it was once again named the number one online game in North America for the 8th year in a row. We are confident that this growth will continue, as the company welcomes a new generation of gamers with new in-game tweaks and weapons they are monetizing on users much more effectively. For one, the company is increasing its revenues by re-releasing backward compatible titles that were hits for the Xbox 360 onto the Xbox One. There are relatively low costs associated with re-engineering existing games to work on the Xbox One platform, and could potentially be a major driver for revenue growth. Additionally, blizzard has created a new revenue stream from online games by popularizing the purchase of customization bundles. These bundles allow players to customize their online character and gun with different features and looks. Players have shown a high willingness to pay for these add-ons as they can reach over $56.99 CAD. These in-game features have made the company over $3.6 billion dollars in 2016, and management has stated these are only the early days of realizing the potential of in-game content sales. These programs could work to provide steady streams of revenue from older games that are still adored by fans that continue to purchase these packages. We expect this number to continue growing as management has clearly found the formula for success in the field.

Expanding Reach

ATVI has experienced a strong growth in monthly active users (MAUs) throughout 2016. It achieved record fourth quarter numbers of 41 million MAUs, driven by significant growth in World of Warcarft's users increasing over 18% and Hearthstone user base growing an additional 20%. Both of these high growth rates were guided by extremely successful expansion launches with the Legion expansion for WoW and the Mean Streets of Gadgetzan for Hearthstone. We expect these record numbers to continue growing and providing additional revenue streams. We believe that as MAUs increase for games, users become much more likely to spend money on additional features and bonuses in games, that will drive higher revenue numbers for Activision. Additionally, we have seen users spending more time playing Activision games with over 43 billion active hours recorded in 2016. This signals that Activision continues to create customer engagement through creating captivating gaming worlds, and providing constant updates and tweaks to keep gamers interested. We believe management has displayed an industry leading ability for the creation of such games and believe this will be a driver for future growth in the stock.

Well Positioned to Leverage eSports Growth

eSports have become a popular market across the world, with over 300 million people watching on a daily basis. The market has been currently valued at over $500 million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% for the next four years.

(Source: Goldman Sachs Research)



We believe this provides a significant growth opportunity for Activision and it is currently well positioned to take a market leader position. Activision has acquired Major League Gaming for $46 million in January of 2016. MLG is a professional eSports organization that has become a leader in organizing and creating live gaming events, competitions, and operating competitive gaming leagues. This acquisition has made Activision the only major game publisher that is vertically integrated in eSports infrastructure. This projects has been very successful so far, with viewership growth on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat) increasing 50% year-over-year. We believe this is a strong catalyst for two reasons. The first is the obvious revenue streams that will be actualized from hosting events, televising, and advertisements. More importantly, we believe this will allow Activision to emphasize the display of their games across the network, leveraging it for additional marketing efforts and potentially using it to drive sales in their video game segment.

Our Takeaway

We are bullish on Activision. Online gaming, eSports, and an improving customer engagement rate will continue to drive the stock price upwards. Our rating: BUY.

