Select Sands Adds 49.6 Million Tons Of Value

The value of Select Sands' assets has materially increased because of these acquisitions.

Select Sands Corporation (OTCQX:SLSDF), together with its wholly owned subsidiary Select Sands America Corp., is an industrial silica product company in early commercialization stages of its 100%-owned Northern White Tier-1 silica sands project and Bell Farm property located in Arkansas, as well as other valuable assets.

My first article about Select was published on SA on March 27, 2017, which provides background information regarding the company, its management team and assets, and explains why Select Sands is one of my top picks for 2017.

Source: Select Sands, Sandtown wet plant.

The market for Select's Northern White Tier-1 sand products in the oil and gas sector, both in the Permian and other areas located near Arkansas, is now in very high demand, and the price for Northern White Tier-1 silica sand is rapidly increasing, after having been in a bear market from late 2014 until the fall of 2016.

During the past number of months, Select has transitioned into a rapidly growing operating company, with commercial sales of its Tier-1 sand now being sold into the oil & gas industry. After announcing on January 12, 2017, its first 7,000 ton sale of its sand into the oil and gas industry, on March 17th the company announced that it had entered into a substantial long-term supply agreement with Liberty Oilfield Services (Liberty) to supply 40/70 and 100 mesh sand products (with volumes that will increase to more than 1 million tons per year by next year).

Capital Structure Summary (as of November 2016)

Common Shares: 82,471,755

Warrants: 7,246,634

Options: 4,022,833

Fully Diluted: 93,741,222 (November 2016)

Additional options grant: 2,200,000, as per Jan. 7, 2017, press release.

(Unless otherwise stated, all currency references in this article are in U.S. dollars.)

Share Price Close: April 19, 2017 -- $1.10

52-week range: $0.16-1.55

Market Cap: U.S. $90.7 million

Two New Significant Developments

Since writing my initial March 27th article, Select has announced two significant new developments:

1. The acquisition of a 25 rail car loading facility; and

2. the results of its NI 43-101 maiden inferred mineral resources report for its newly acquired Bell Farm property which indicates the addition of approximately 49 million tons (Inferred) of med to high quality, finer mesh silica sand.

Lease to Purchase Acquisition of 25 Rail Car Loading Facility

On April 4th, Select announced that it had entered into a lease to purchase agreement with Newport Rail Loading Facility, LLC (Seller) of Arkansas, whereby Select acquired a 25 rail car unit rail loading facility for U.S. $2,050,000 payable over 5 years. The first-year payment of U.S. $500,000 has been made to the Seller and the balance will be paid out in equal amounts of U.S. $387,500 every year until March, 2021. The loading facility located in Diaz, Arkansas is connected to the Union Pacific Railroad mainline and is 15 miles from the company's dry processing plant.

This rail loading facility is currently used by Select Sands, and allows for loading and shipping of one 25 rail car unit per day (approximately 2,850 tons of silica sand per day).

This rail car loading facility is being operated by Select Sands 6 days per week; hence, in addition to the trucking facilities, can load and transport 17,700 tons of silica sand per week (based upon a 6 day week and one 25 rail car unit/ day).

One further advantage of owning its own loading facility is that this should generate savings to Select Sands of approximately US $4.00 per ton being loaded (excluding the cost of acquisition and maintenance costs).

Bell Farm Property - NI 43-101 indicates inferred Mineral Resource of 49.6 million tons (23.5% of 30/50 mesh, 48% of 40/70 mesh and 42.1% of 100 mesh (70/140 mesh)

On April 13th, Select announced the results of its National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) maiden inferred resources calculation on its newly acquired 457 acre Bell Farm property. The NI 43-101 concluded Inferred Mineral Resources are 49,622,003 tons of medium-to fine grained, white sandstone, comprised of a grain size distribution of 23.5% 30/50 mesh, 48% of 40/70 mesh and 42.1% of 100 mesh (70/140 mesh). This type of sand is generally described as Northern White Tier-1 sand.

The Bell Farm property covers 457 acres, has paved road access and available three-phase power, and located only about 2 miles northwest of the company's existing Sandtown project.

As a result of this new NI 43-101, Select now owns a total of approximately 90 million tons of sand most of which is finer mesh, high quality Northern White Tier-1 silica sand.

The conclusions in the Bell Farm's NI 43-101 have substantially increased the value of Select.

Valuation

While Select has not yet provided any guidance as to its 2017 revenues or expenses, it has recently transitioned from an exploration and development company into an operating company, having landed a major supply agreement with Liberty under which it began shipping silica sand product in February 2017. Hopefully, by the time Select Sands announces its Q1 2017 results in mid to late May, 2017, investors should have a much better idea as to how 2017 will be shaping up.

In calculating a rough sum of the parts valuation, I am considering the following assets owned by Select:

1. Sandtown Property (Arkansas)

According to its independently prepared Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) report with details announced in June 2015, the Sandtown Property contains approximately 42 million tons of finer mesh finer quality sand, with a 26-acre production facility (both dry and wet plant) nearby with rail and trucking facilities. Taking into account the following factors, I am roughly calculating the Sandtown frac sand asset is worth in excess of $200 million, based on:

A potential run rate of sales of 1 million tons per year (just from the Liberty Oilfield supply agreement). I am assuming rates will be in the $35-40/ton range, which is just below current spot pricing. Based upon the foregoing assumptions, the Liberty Oilfield contract alone could start generating $35-40 million gross revenues by next year on an annualized basis. Sources of other revenues could increase this figure. As well, it may be possible to add additional production capacity;

Hi-Crush Partners' (NYSE:HCLP) February 2017 acquisition of the Permian Basin Sand Company, located in Winkler County, Texas, under which it paid $5 per ton for sand reserves for a well-located facility with primarily Texas brown sand, with no permit or production facility. See Hi-Crush's February 23, 2017 press release for further details; and

the June 2015 PEA, which valued 40% of Sandtown at a Net Present Value (NPV) of $160 million ($92 million NPV after-tax), based upon average revenues of $49/ton, a pre-production cost of $42 million and operating costs in the range of $19/ton processed.

The Bell Farm - 49 million tons of sand (NI 43-101)

The NI 43-101 for the recently acquired 457 acre Bell Farm indicates a 49 million ton (Inferred) mostly finer mesh, high quality white sand. Valuing it even at $3.00 per ton/ in the ground, utilizing a 40% discount from the $5.00 per ton Hi-Crush acquisition (based upon its Inferred NI 43-101), would still value the 49 million tons of sand at the Bell Farm property at U.S. $147 million.

26 Acres-Plus Processing Facility

While Select Sands bought the 26-acre parcel and production facility assets at a remarkable bargain price, the asset should be valued at approximately $20-30 million given that the June 2015 PEA assumed a $42 million capex to build the production facilities.

20 Million Shares in Comstock Metals (OTCPK:CMMMF)

Comstock Metals is a junior (primarily gold) exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. Its shares trade on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol CSL.V and on the OTC under symbol CMMMF. The company owns mining deposits or mining rights in the Yukon, Saskatchewan and Ontario. It is currently executing a 2,500-meter drilling program at its Preview exploration deposit in Saskatchewan, Canada, as more particularly disclosed in its March 7th press release found here.

For more information about Comstock Metals, please see Comstock's company website. Based upon the current trading price in the Cdn $0.15-0.17/share range, the 20 million Comstock Metals shares are currently worth about Cdn $3.0 million.

Cash

While Select should have close to U.S. $5.5 million in its treasury, for the purposes of my valuation, I am not attributing any value to this cash or equivalents, as the company does need some working capital. Select has no debt other than the usual current trade payables.

Based upon the foregoing, on a sum of parts basis, I am valuing Select Sands at about U.S. $370 million (approximately Cdn $500 million). Based upon the foregoing assumption, on a fully diluted basis, the current value of Select's shares is approximately U.S. $3.90 per share (OTCQX:SLSDF), or Cdn $5.25 (SNS.V), which provides a substantial upside to Select's current share price of U.S. $1.10 or Cdn $1.49 (SNS.V).

Potential Upcoming Catalysts

The following are some of the potential upcoming catalysts for Select Sands:

The current production facility being increased from 600,000 tons to 1 million ton capacity (anticipated to be completed by late Q2 or Q3). The upgrade involves installation of equipment upgrades to the facility with funding from the company's existing cash. Additional and larger production facilities being built, as well as improved and larger rail capacity. Increased sand prices on the spot market. On that note, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. came out with a note on April 21 that 40/70 mesh sand is effectively sold out, 100-mesh and to some extent 30-50 are increasingly in demand. Q2 2017 pricing for 40/70 mesh sand is now materially above $45.00 per ton. Recognition of Select's value as a producer, which should provide a premium to today's share price value. An increase in the value of the 20 million Comstock Metals shares in the event of a successful drilling program (or other positive news). The development of leading-edge downstream logistic solutions. Uplisting to the Toronto Stock Exchange main board, which I anticipate will likely occur by the end of Q2 or Q3 2017. Additional M&A to increase the assets of the company, or alternatively, being bought out itself.

Risks

Select Sands remains an early stage company and should be considered a speculative investment. It has various risks, including market risks (oil and gas prices, sand prices), competition, execution risks, equipment failures, litigation risks, lack of trading liquidity, and the various other risks which are set out in more detail in the company Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) filed quarterly and available on the sedar.com web site or the company's website.

