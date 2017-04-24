W.W. Grainger - A Cash Cow Selling At A Discounted Price

On Tuesday, April 18th the Illinois based industrial equipment wholesaler W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) released their 2017 1st quarter earnings and the market was not pleased. The stock price lost over 25 points and for the week the stock closed at $195.15. Earlier this year the stock reached an all-time high of over $261. Currently, Grainger's stock is 25% lower than it was in February of this year. This article will review Grainger's business model, review its capability to be cash cow, and consider its investment potential.

Grainger is a wholesaler of industrial equipment. They specialize in the maintenance, repair, and operations segment of the industrial equipment distribution industry. They sell over 1,500,000 items from over 2,500 suppliers. Grainger does the bulk of its business in the United States (approximately 75%) with Canada being the second highest revenue source. Grainger does do business in Latin America, Europe, and Asia as well but those markets pale in comparison to the United States market.

Grainger is the largest player in the market of wholesale industrial equipment. However, the market is segmented to many different players and that bodes well for Grainger. In the past they have bought up smaller distributors and then used their size to scale their purchasing in order to improve margins.

Customers can do business with Grainger by buying over the phone, at one their stores, or online. The online segment of Grainger's business is growing the fastest and Grainger is the 6th largest e-retailer in North America according to Internet Retailer. Grainger finds that customers who order online have a higher transaction size and are also more profitable customers.

Their product pricing has been a concern and Grainger announced that it will lower their prices in order to attract more volume from its largest customers. It was this announcement that caused the stock to drop this week as the market sees this as nothing but lower revenues and lower earnings in the upcoming quarters. It is my expectation that Grainger will succeed in pricing its products appropriately and then winning customer orders at a rate that will allow their future earnings and revenues to climb.

I say that because Grainger has seen volume pick up in the 1st quarter already but the operating margin has fallen. Grainger's management doesn't expect the bottoming process of volumes and margins to complete itself until 2018. To me this creates an opportunity for shareholders looking to acquire a cash cow and a dividend aristocrat.

A cash cow is defined as a company whose free cash flow is at least five percent of its revenues. As Table 1 below shows Grainger routinely meets this metric.

Table 1 - Grainger Metrics

Source

Table 1 just shows the last five years but Grainger has met this mark for years. This is one of the reasons that its dividend can be increased each year. In fact, Grainger has increased it dividends for 44 consecutive years. Currently, Grainger pays $4.88 per share in dividends and yields 2.5%. The free cash flow that Grainger produces also rewards shareholders through share repurchases. Grainger is not a terribly large company with a market cap of about $11.4B. In the past four years Grainger has reduced its shares outstanding by over 10%. Currently Grainger has allocated $600M for share repurchases in 2017. I hope some of that allocation is being used now to buy back shares at this discounted price. At a stock price of $200 Grainger's management could buy back 3M shares with this year's allocation.

From a valuation standpoint Grainger is selling at a PE ratio of over 19 based on its trailing twelve month earnings. However, its forward PE ratio is just over 15.

In summary, Grainger looks like a compelling buy to me at this price for the dividend growth investor. Grainger's business model of selling a large variety of supplies to customers in the maintenance, repair, and operations segment of the economy looks durable. The economy is slowing expanding and there is a push for infrastructure spending which should benefit a company like Grainger. The market Grainger operates in is highly fragmented and Grainger is the largest player in this market. Grainger should be able to continue to buy up competitors, both domestically and globally, and then use its scale to improve its buying power and its margins. While its new pricing strategy may hurt earnings in the next quarter or two, Grainger's long term growth should continue. Its ability to produce free cash flow will allow its dividend to continue to grow and will allow management to continue to buy back shares. Investors with a longer term time frame should consider this 25% decline in the stock price as an excellent level to buy some shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GWW over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.