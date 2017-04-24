Verizon Communications: Cheap For A Reason

I like to buy good businesses when they are cheap. But sometimes it just isn't that simple. After all, businesses are always cheap for a reason. It is up to the discerning investor to determine whether he is dealing with a beaten-up company or merely a beaten-up stock. Followers of leading U.S.-based telecom Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) might want to ask themselves that question right now. Shares are just about at a 52-week low.

Verizon is indeed quite cheap; there's no denying that. The yield is up to 4.9%, which for this telecom is a really good yield. At 12.3 times trailing earnings (above chart may classify "P/E" as forward), Verizon is a deal, especially since the 10-year average price to earnings is 15.6 times earnings, according to data from FAST Graphs. Right now Verizon trades at a good discount.

But the company also faces real challenges and uncertainties, including disruptive competition in a fundamentally changing business environment, the switch to a non-subsidized postpaid model, and the challenges of integrating several major acquisitions made as of late.

A tough quarter

Verizon has been had a pretty tough last few quarters, particularly regarding revenue. This is because Verizon, and its big competitors, have gradually been switching away from subsidizing smartphones to new customers. To compensate for no smart phone subsidy, the big carriers have had to reduce their monthly postpaid rates and increasingly offer unlimited data plans, both of which have had a negative effect on revenue.

In the case of Verizon, wireless revenue this quarter was down another 6% this quarter. By now 71% of Verizon's postpaid base is on unsubsidized pricing, so most of the pain is over with, but certainly not all of it. I expect this issue to weigh down on revenue for at least a couple more quarters, unfortunately.

This drag on revenue will be increasingly exacerbated by the fact that Verizon has just recently caved into pressure from other certain competitors, and offered an "unlimited" data plan. Verizon offered this plan in the first quarter, so the effects are just beginning to play out.

The figures on this are fairly limited. In the fourth quarter, the wireless division suffered a net loss of 398,000 users, but this quarter wireless had net adds of 49,000. That's the good part of this. The "bad" part for Verizon will likely be less revenue per unit of data, a likely outcome of allowing for unlimited data usage on its network. In the coming quarters we will learn more about the effect on revenue.

"Legacy" Telecom's dilemma

At this point it is pretty well understood that the lines between telecommunications and entertainment are becoming increasingly blurred. This means that consumers are increasingly viewing entertainment programs on mobile devices such as tablets and phones, which, of course, draw their data from telecom carriers. The big U.S. telecoms, namely Verizon and AT&T (NYSE:T), have responded by purchasing content creators (Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) in the case of AT&T and AOL/Huffington Post in the case of Verizon) as well as content platforms (AOL purchased DirecTV).

If the future of entertainment is to be displayed on multiple platforms (which I believe it will), then investors should view these acquisitions as vertical acquisitions. The jury remains out, however, on whether vertical integration is even necessary in this situation. The reason for my doubt is that consumers are increasingly demanding that this be more of an open "ecosystem." All content is moving to the mobile internet, and mobile internet users don't seem to have much patience for arbitrary content walls and limitations. For this reason I remain somewhat skeptical about how useful all these recent acquisitions will be, and I strongly believe this uncertainty is what is helping to drive share prices down.

Until this uncertainty settles, I have a hard time recommending Verizon or AT&T, much as I like the dividends from both. The entire industry is "up in the air" right now, and that situation is exacerbated by T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), which has established itself as a disruptor of the whole industry, and has forced both AT&T and Verizon to offer unlimited data in the first place. I think that the prudent thing for income investors to do is sit on the sidelines and wait it out.

Conclusion

There seems to be no limit to consumers' demand for mobile data. The growth in demand continues and shows no signs of stopping. This points to a need for continued investment on the part of telecoms, especially since the environment remains a very competitive one. Because Verizon pays the majority of its operational cash flow to dividends, it has less flexibility and will have to continue relying on either debt or equity if further data infrastructure is needed.

The overall uncertainty in this industry makes me hesitant to recommend Verizon despite its very reasonable price at the moment. Revenue has sagged due to a transition away from subsidized smart phones.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.