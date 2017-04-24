Financial Institutions Are Way Behind In FinTech: MIT FinTech Conference

But, information spreads and advances can only be postponed giving lots of reason for "bankers" to get going and really start to "push the curve out" in the financial space.

One of the major reasons for this is that the finance industry is so heavily regulated by the government, but, VCs are still looking for the areas not regulated.

A major conference on financial technology (FinTech) was held at MIT and the general feeling of participants at the conference was that financial institutions are behind the Internet curve.

The annual MIT FinTech Conference was held Saturday, April 22, put on by the MIT FinTech Club. I couldn't attend in person but I watched the most of the webcast. It, to me, was worth the time.

The most interesting thing to me was the view of participants about to how far behind the curve the financial industry is with respect to the role of information technology in financial institutions and just how much the industry seems to be lagging others in the use of the Internet.

In one of the morning sessions, the moderator of a panel discussing Blockchain and Digital Currency asked the panel the following question: relative to the evolution of the Internet, just how far do you think the "banking" industry, thinking of "banking" in the broader context of all financial institutions, trails the Internet.

The panelists, all four of them, were quite kind to the "banking" industry. The first responder stated that she thought that "banks" were back about 1994 to 1996. The next responder indicated that he thought the industry was back around 1997. The other two chimed in to indicate that they believed that the financial industry was located around the middle of the 1990s.

Not too good…huh?

The moderator then spoke up. She indicated that at MIT the talk was that the "banking" industry's use of information technology, relative to the evolution of the Internet was back in the 1970s and 1980s.

In other words, the financial industry is nowhere near current in terms of the way it uses modern technology. In fact, one venture capital panelists in the afternoon stated that the financial industry was still in its juvenile stage and had not really matured much at all when it came to the use of information technology and the Internet.

In fact, some talked about "banking" in very derogatory tones.

One VC panelist stated that the "banking" industry was now very much like where drug companies were around the end of the twentieth century, the "banks" are outsourcing all the R&D to startups and early stage companies, the "banks" are doing little or no R&D on their own.

None of the major financial institutions are anywhere to taking a leadership role in this area. This is something I mentioned just last week with respect to what General Electric is doing. As has been announced, General Electric (NYSE:GE) is attempting to become one of the world's major software producers sometime in the 2020s and feels it must do this to stay competitive in the twenty-first century.

I wrote:

"I wish more of the larger banks would take over leadership in this area in the financial world as Mr. Immelt and GE have in the industrial world. The financial world is changing, but nowhere do I see the leadership standing up as is exhibited in this company."

As many of the speakers indicated, however, this is not likely to happen in the near future.

The one major problem that many in the financial industry face is regulation. Financial institutions are so heavily regulated that, the argument goes, they just cannot take the risk of attempting to do something new, use information technology or the Internet in a way that is out-of-line with where the regulators and examiners are.

As several panelists put it, one of the things that venture funds look for when it comes to FinTech is areas that are not regulated. In fact, a good portion of the money going into FinTech is going into spaces that are not regulated and that can be grown.

Brad Peterson, CTO at NASDAQ, used the Varian Rule, named after the economist Hal Varian, as an example of how innovators should look at building FinTech for the future. The Varian rule goes something like this: observe what wealthy people are doing today, in this case, what are they doing with their money, how do they transfer money, how do they invest, and so forth.

The Varian rule is that in ten years from today, middle-income people will be using the same tools. And, then in another ten years everybody else will be using those tools.

Part of the point of this is that the wealthy have advisors and access to things that middle income people and others do not have. A lot of what the wealthy do avoids avenues that are heavily, if at all, subject to oversight of the regulators or the examiners.

Another place to look is at the youngsters in their second decade of life. How are 14 and 15 year olds using the technology that is available to them? And, where are the 11 and 12 year olds starting out. The things these kids are doing and are familiar with have nothing to do with where regulators are thinking.

The point is, the disruptive innovation is going to come from the unregulated areas, from what the economists call "missing markets" and not from the heavily regaled areas.

As many panelists at the conference referenced, there has been no "explosive" disruption to the financial industry and none is really expected - the disruption will be "incremental."

Many participants argued, however, that this is not the way it has to be. Government could - and quite a few contend- that government should play a role in the advancement of the industry.

Government could play a role in the accumulation and use of data. As some panelists reported, this is being done in different parts of the world. I have a loan at a bank. Who owns the information on the loan, how it is being paid off, the information on me that was use to grant the data and so forth. In the United States right now, the answer to this is that the bank feels that it owns my data. Not so in some places in Europe.

And, what about working together? In many cases, the government does not want banks or other financial institutions working together. But, how do you build networks? How do you develop trust between institutions? It is done in other areas, just not in finance.

One of the things that came out of the conference that is not generally thought about is back office management. Many at the conference see major advances that can be made in back office infrastructure. But, it is only being done in a piecemeal fashion in the world of finance these days.

Some interesting things are being discussed in this area of the world right now. But, it seems as if a lot of "catch up" needs to be played by the "banking" industry.

Just one more word on this today: one of the factors underlying the modern world, I believe, is that information spreads and efforts to stop this spread can only be partially successful. Right now, the regulation of financial institutions has slowed down the use of information technology and the use of the Internet in the "banking" industry. Still, there is room in finance for creative thinking to take place, the non-regulated area and this seems to be the area that a lot of really smart people are beginning to think about. It may be here that the real advancement takes place over the next several years.

Remember, however, the drug companies that outsourced R&D to startups and others ended up buying and incorporating the in the bigger firms over the longer-run. This is likely to happen in finance as well.

