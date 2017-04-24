GE Q1, 2017 Earnings - Steady As She Goes

Overall, GE is in solid position, pending the development of its digital initiatives.

GE has repeatedly flunked the share price test badly, nonetheless it remains an attractive investment with long term upside potential.

Introduction

GE (NYSE:GE) is a huge enterprise undergoing a comprehensive makeover. GE's investors are understandably nervous. Their company has had a rough run. Cynicism, born of serial disappointments, runs deep and raw.

The ultimate scorecard for most investors is the share price. By this scorecard, GE is stuck in a big rut as it tries to march up from the bottom of a steep ravine.

The same captain has been running this ship for 17+ years. The share price has dropped by half during this period. By this scorecard, GE's latest quarter was another disappointment.

What about the company, is it failing like the share price? No, it is not.

GE has seven reporting industrial segments plus an eighth segment, GE Capital.

One oft repeated criticism of GE is that its accounting is unduly difficult to follow. GE takes regular advantage of non-GAAP accounting techniques. According to its critics it does so in the service, not of clarification, but of obfuscation.

GE has eight reporting segments. It has GE Capital Verticals which is an internal finance division, a stump of the once mighty GE Capital. This segment is now primarily constrained to serve GE's seven industrial segments: power, renewable energy, aviation, oil and gas, healthcare, transportation and lastly, energy connections and lighting. GE's latest 10-K describes the arrangement at p. 20.

I cannot dispute the assertion that GE's quarterly presentations often seem unduly confusing. They regularly flummox me when I am preparing articles on the company. I have taken the posture that this is an inevitable byproduct of GE's current restructuring. If it continues into 2018 that will be the time when I will join the critics.

In the meantime, I do the best I can to evaluate the company based upon the information that is available. That is the approach I will take for the balance of this article.

GE's three largest segments by revenues: aviation, power, and healthcare, are performing admirably.

GE's three largest reporting segments are aviation, with quarterly revenues of $6.804B, power, with quarterly revenues of $6.089B and healthcare, with quarterly revenues of $4.291B. Together their quarterly revenue makes up $17.184B, >62% of GE's total quarterly revenues of $27.7B.

Each of these segments posted strong results with positive variation as shown by the three slide sections below from GE's Q1, 2017 slide deck, slides 10 (aviation), 9 (power) and 11 (healthcare).

Aviation, GE's largest and strongest segment, has been performing well for an extended period. It serves as an excellent anchor around which GE can rally.

GE's next largest segment power, shows even better variation.

With segment profit reported up 39% on higher volume and increasing margins, power's fundamentals are particularly strong.

GE's third largest segment by revenues, healthcare, had a solid but unremarkable quarter. Healthcare's growth of 3% hardly matches the

robust growth of power and aviation, but it is still growth in a segment with a long and illustrious past and expected future.

GE's four smaller segments present mixed results, with oil and gas remaining in firmly negative growth territory.

Slide 7 below shows all seven of GE's industrial segments. Each of GE's seven industrial segments contributed to operating profit for the quarter. Growth was an issue for oil and gas and transportation as has been the case for some time. The growth profile for energy connections and lighting is distorted by the sale of GE's appliance

division which was traditionally included with the lighting segment. Renewable energy had another very strong quarter in terms of revenue growth and operating profit growth.

Overall, GE is in solid position, pending the development of its digital initiatives.

Overall, the quarter presents a mixed picture that I view positively in that the segments where performance is critical are performing in terms of both operating profit and growth. The segments that are of less overall current significance remain profitable albeit with growth challenges.

My thesis as a shareholder of GE is that I expect the company to maintain solid profitability to support its dividend as it digests its restructuring and maximizes the advantages of its digital initiatives.

GE formed GE digital in September 2015. Now 18 months along it has made steady progress in its mandate to harness big data to the advantage of itself and its customers.

It has internally developed its software solution Predix. This software allows it to process the incredible data streams generated by the various techniques of the digital industrial internet that GE is working so diligently to master.

GE has hundreds of thousands of digital twins that it monitors in real time. GE's acquisition of Meridium put it in the forefront of companies employing asset performance management to provide real time analytics to manage industrial assets of all kinds. I provide detailed documentation of GE's digital progress in one of my favorite articles here.

A recent SA news item highlights the incredible power of GE's digital proficiencies. It is currently in line for a $3B services contract with an Algeria utility. If GE is ever to break to a higher plain, it will do so on the back of services contracts, far more likely than by selling widgets.

Conclusion

GE's Q1, 2017 was an okay quarter, nothing special...but that is all that GE needs as it pursues its longer term initiatives in the digital industrial internet. What GE really needs is time. It took Amazon considerable time to build up its consumer internet colossus. GE will never have the luxury of the long years Amazon is taking.

GE starts in a stronger position than Amazon. It already has scale and infrastructure and deep knowledge of industrial processes that should help it leapfrog forward. In order to succeed it needs to preserve its vision. The next few years promise to be fraught ones as GE pursues its ambitious quest.

