A Physician Analyzes Valeant's Siliq, As The Stock Crashes

My view is that this drug, revenues from which will be shared with AZN, does not have a materially positive present value, thus I'm still bearish on VRX.

I then perform a detailed overview of Siliq and its competitive positioning, as concisely as I can.

In this article, I review some of the reasons why I've been publicly bearish on VRX since around $100 in Q4 2015.

No bells are rung at the bottom, and the upcoming launch of a biologic for refractory psoriasis, Siliq, has raised hopes of VRX bulls.

Background of my evolving, bearish views on Valeant

Seeking Alpha has been kind enough to publish 8 articles I've written focusing on Valeant (NYSE:VRX). The first was a detailed analysis of the company in late October 2015, when the stock had just pierced $100 following allegations from one or two prominent short sellers of wrongdoing at the company. That article was titled, Basic Problems With Valeant's Valuation, With Comments On Recent News. That was as comprehensive an analysis as I could do, but subsequently, it turned out that under GAAP, the company was not profitable. In the October article, I said that fair value was less than $10 per share even if the company was not guilty of illegal or serious, material unethical behavior. Subsequently, in a series of articles beginning in Q2 2016, I argued that in view of VRX's unprofitability, its fair value could easily be zero. I reanalyzed VRX's existing product line to some extent last month, in a March 2 article titled, Valeant: Probably Worthless, Or Risky But Attractive Now? VRX was in the $13+ range then; this was before Bill Ackman sold his stake in VRX. My conclusion was that Siliq and other parts of VRX were probably not enough to overcome its debt load and thus the stock was probably worthless or nearly so.

Since then, VRX has crashed to about $8.65 pre-market Monday morning. Other highly leveraged pharma roll-ups such as Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO), Endo (NASDAQ:ENDP), Teva (NYSE:TEVA), Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) and Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) have also been acting poorly. I take this as a negative technical sign for all of them and especially for VRX, which is falling the fastest.

Nonetheless, one never knows in advance when a horrible bear market for a group of stocks has hit bottom. It's easy for yours truly to keep an open mind, because I followed and began writing about VRX because it sat at the intersection of two topics I was fascinated with and thought were important. One was the pharma industry, and the other was excessive reliance on non-GAAP accounting replacing GAAP, especially for highly leveraged companies such as VRX that had large amortization charges.

When I began writing about VRX, Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had already walked away from Siliq, an antibody whose chemical name is brodalumab. AMGN had been co-developing brodalumab with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) for psoriasis, asthma and psoriatic arthritis and possibly an additional autoimmune disease (see Clinicaltrials.gov for list of completed and terminated/withdrawn brodalumab studies). However, by the time Phase 3 trials had been analyzed, an excess number of suicides had occurred in the brodalumab group. It was this, plus an excess number of patients with suicidal ideation, that led AMGN to give up rights to the drug. AstraZeneca then announced on Sept. 1, 2015:

AstraZeneca and Valeant Pharmaceuticals to partner on brodalumab AstraZeneca continues to sharpen focus on main therapy areas as collaboration with expert in dermatology is expected to accelerate the development of brodalumab for patients with psoriasis where there is high unmet need US and EU regulatory submission planned in moderate-to-severe psoriasis in Q4 2015

The press release went on to discuss terms (emphasis added):

AstraZeneca today announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. under which it will grant an exclusive license for Valeant to develop and commercialise brodalumab. Brodalumab is an IL-17 receptor monoclonal antibody in development for patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. Under the agreement, Valeant will hold the exclusive rights to develop and commercialise brodalumab globally, except in Japan and certain other Asian countries... Valeant will assume all development costs associated with the regulatory approval for brodalumab... Under the terms of the agreement, Valeant will make an up-front payment to AstraZeneca of $100 million as well as additional pre-launch milestones of up to $170 million and further sales related milestone payments of up to $175 million following launch. After approval, AstraZeneca and Valeant will share profits.

So, VRX was paying substantial monies to AZN, namely $270M before launch plus taking over the ongoing regulatory and other expenses. Then there are significant additional payments to AZN after launch, which is expected to occur soon.

This deal was struck when Michael Pearson was still CEO and chairman of VRX. The press release had him saying:

We are delighted we were able to reach a licensing agreement with AstraZeneca to commercialize brodalumab, which is potentially the most efficacious therapy yet for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

Yet VRX continues on its almost unremitting slide into my initial 2015 sub-$10 target range and possibly to my 2016 updated target price near zero. It has mitigated risk and expense and has allowed AZN to give European marketing rights to LEO Pharma. I believe this arrangement brought no money to VRX.

So, can Siliq, possibly help VRX turn around? After all, with a market cap at or below $3B and nearly 10X that in long-term debt, the stock could whip sharply higher on a true turnaround.

The rest of this article addresses that topic, then concludes with my updated views of prospects for the share price of VRX.

First, some quick background for the need for Siliq and its biologic competitors for psoriasis.

Introduction to biologics for psoriasis

When topical creams and ointments, the Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) oral drug Otezla if prescribed, sunlight therapy and other modalities are insufficient to provide relief, injections by biologic agents, either subcutaneous or IV are often prescribed. The first important group of biologics for this indication were the TNF (tumor necrosis factor) inhibitors. The three innovators on the US market are Humira from AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Enbrel from AMGN and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). AMGN markets a Remicade biosimilar called Amjevita.

Over time and given that psoriasis is a large market, competitors to the TNFs appeared. One of the newer competitors is a JNJ product, Stelara (ustekinumab). Siliq compared itself with this drug in its clinical trial program. This clinical program helped convince VRX to acquire the drug. In 2015, I believe September, BioWorld summarized matters (emphasis added):

[Siliq] was shown to be effective last year in the pivotal phase III AMAGINE-3 study, replicating the findings from the first pivotal AMAGINE-1 study. The data, reported in November 2014, suggested brodalumab was superior to Stelara in achieving total skin clearance at week 12 - the primary endpoint - as measured by the Psoriasis Area Severity Index (PASI 100). Findings showed that 36.7 percent of patients in the brodalumab 210-mg group, 27 percent in the brodalumab 140-mg group, 18.5 percent in the Stelara group and 0.3 percent in the placebo group achieved PASI 100. (See BioWorld Today, Nov. 13, 2014.) Brodalumab subsequently showed superiority to Stelara in AMAGINE-2, the third head-to-head study in the phase III program... Specifically, among the phase III head-to-head studies against Stelara, four instances of suicidal ideation occurred across 3,180 brodalumab patients (0.13 percent) compared to one instance of suicidal ideation out of 613 Stelara patients (0.16 percent). Three suicide attempts occurred in 3,180 brodalumab patients (0.09 percent), compared to one suicide attempt in 613 Stelara patients (0.16 percent). Importantly, two suicides occurred in the brodalumab arm compared to none in the Stelara arm.

So, 18% more patients had complete psoriasis resolution with Siliq than with Stelara, but two Siliq patients killed themselves compared to none of the Stelara patients. That's not necessarily a ringing endorsement for Siliq versus Stelara. After all, moderate psoriasis is bad, and bothersome, but it's not cancer.

The linked BioWorld article also reviews several other major deals that VRX was doing at the time.

That period, summer 2015, is precisely when VRX soared to its all-time peak and then began its precipitous fall.

Stelara blocks certain proteins found outside of cells, interleukins or "IL's" called IL-12 and IL-23. Its prescribing information goes into more detail on its clinical effects. Siliq/brodalumab blocks IL-17, a different interleukin.

Taltz from Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Cosentyx from Novartis (NYSE:NVS) are IL-17 inhibitors already on the market for psoriasis. Thus, Siliq is a bit late to this specific class of drugs; the others are marketed by powerhouse brand companies with large financial resources.

Siliq has been approved for marketing by the FDA, but in contrast to the TNF inhibitors, Stelara, Otezla, etc., its P.I. includes a black box warning that reads:

WARNING: SUICIDAL IDEATION AND BEHAVIOR See full prescribing information for complete boxed warning. Suicidal ideation and behavior, including completed suicides, have occurred in patients treated with SILIQ. (5.1, 6.1) Prior to prescribing, weigh potential risks and benefits in patients with a history of depression and/or suicidal ideation or behavior. (5.1) Patients with new or worsening suicidal thoughts and behavior should be referred to a mental health professional, as appropriate. (5.1) Advise patients and caregivers to seek medical attention for manifestations of suicidal ideation or behavior, new onset or worsening depression, anxiety, or other mood changes. (5.1) SILIQ is available only through a restricted program called the SILIQ REMS Program. (5.2)

That's troublesome for prescribers and patients alike, not to mention payors. Perhaps determinative against Siliq?

We shall just have to see how prescribers, insurers, expert bodies such as dermatology organizations, etc., deal with this issue.

I would expect that given many biologics now approved for refractory psoriasis, the various competitors will do what they need to do, using price, bundling, exhortation, fear inducement, etc., to keep Siliq to a very low market share. And at very low market shares, drug launches can generate no profit.

Before analyzing this and some other points from the P.I., it's important to discuss just some of the competition that is expected to arrive in the next two years for Stelara, TNF inhibitors, and the other drugs for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis (the dominant form).

This could be significant for VRX and its hopes for Siliq:

Competition from superior, next-generation drugs on the way could be severe for Siliq

Focusing on just two of the many new agents or approved drugs looking for an additional indication for moderate-to-severe psoriasis may be useful.

From JNJ, there's a good-looking next-generation version of Stelara, guselkumab. This blocks IL-23, but not IL-12, and could be an important drug. On Oct. 1, 2016, JNJ announced results of VOYAGE 1, a Phase 3 trial of guselkumab. One paragraph of this lengthy press release indicates how successful this drug was in this trial:

In the VOYAGE 1 study, the co-primary endpoints were met at week 16, with 85.1 percent of patients receiving guselkumab 100 mg at weeks 0 and 4 and then every eight weeks achieving cleared (IGA 0) or minimal disease (IGA 1) compared with 6.9 percent of patients receiving placebo (P < 0.001). Nearly three-quarters of patients receiving guselkumab (73.3 percent) achieved a PASI 90 response, or near complete skin clearance, compared with 2.9 percent of patients receiving placebo (P < 0.001).

This suggests powerful efficacy. Safety data summarized by JNJ looked acceptable. There was no mention of suicidal ideation or attempted suicide, or of any deaths. In November, JNJ announced that it had filed a BLA for this drug with the FDA.

A trade journal reported on the above presentation by saying the following (emphasis added):

Guselkumab achieves highest-ever response rates in psoriasis The primary endpoints required by regulatory agencies involved efficacy comparisons between guselkumab and placebo at 16 weeks. Those results were a foregone conclusion. Far more arresting were the prespecified secondary endpoints comparing guselkumab to adalimumab at 24 and 48 weeks. "These are very exciting results. We're seeing efficacy in this trial that has not ever been seen before in a phase III study," said Dr. Blauvelt, president of the Oregon Medical Research Center in Portland. Take, for example, an efficacy yardstick dermatologists are quite familiar with: the PASI 75 response, defined as at least a 75% improvement from baseline in the Psoriasis Area Severity Index score, which averaged 22 at baseline in this trial. The PASI 75 rate in guselkumab-treated patients was 91.2% at 16 weeks, remained at 91.2% at 24 weeks, and was 87.8% at week 48. "To my knowledge this is the highest PASI 75 response rate that's been seen in a phase III study of any biologic in psoriasis," the dermatologist said.

Subsequently, JNJ released data on the two other Phase 3 clinical trials of guselkumab. One of these, VOYAGE 2, also showed better results than with Humira. The other, NAVIGATE, showed positive results with guselkumab for patients with an inadequate response to Stelara.

Then there is AbbVie's next-generation drug, one of at least two that it has in Phase 3 to do its best to deal with Humira's aging process. While guselkumab may see a 2017 launch, if not 2018 (assuming timely approval), ABBV has been collaborating with the private German company Boehringer Ingelheim on risankizumab.

This was compared in a Phase 2 study with Stelara, and the results, while not directly comparable to those for Siliq versus Stelara, look good for ABBV. The BI press release describes results this way:

A phase II study showed that after nine months, 69 per cent of patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis maintained clear or almost clear skin (PASI 90) with risankizumab in the higher dose group compared to 30 per cent of patients on ustekinumab. Patients also achieved this skin clearance significantly faster and for more than two months longer than those on ustekinumab. Completely clear skin (PASI 100) was maintained after nine months in nearly triple the percentage of patients on risankizumab compared with ustekinumab.

This drug could see a 2019 US launch. The mechanism of action is similar to that of guselkumab. Risankizumab is also in Phase 2 for psoriatic arthritis and Crohn's.

I seem to recall that in a recent quarterly conference call, ABBV waxed enthusiastic about risankizumab. We'll see this week if ABBV has much to say about it.

Other oral and injectable drugs are in various stages of development for moderate-to-severe psoriasis beyond these.

Some of these are also approved for a closely related but different condition, psoriatic arthritis. The lack of such an indication for Siliq represents a further competitive disadvantage.

If currently-marketed competition for Siliq is already tough, and newer, more efficacious and reasonably safe drugs are anticipated to come to the market before Siliq can ramp up sales, then why should investors ascribe much, if any, present value to VRX shares from this drug?

Comments on competitive challenges for Siliq

As you can see, VRX is late to the IL-17 blocking party in the US. The P.I. for Taltz has no black box warning, no REMS complication. Neither does the P.I. for Cosentyx. Plus, after loading doses, those drugs are given half as often as Siliq.

That's part of the context that explains last week's VRX announcement that:

... the company has decided to list SILIQ (brodalumab) injection, at $3,500 per month, which is the lowest injectable biologic psoriasis treatment currently on the market.

That was driven by having the problems with Siliq that led AMGN to walk away from it and AZN to not market it. Siliq does not have a specific FDA-approved language that it is superior to Stelara, even Remicade has a discounted biosimilar. Otezla, an oral drug that is also approved for psoriatic arthritis and has relatively few side effects, has a lower list price than Siliq.

I do not see this list price of Siliq as cheap enough to be compelling.

In thinking about Siliq's commercial prospects, I think of a specialist, usually a dermatologist, seeing a person with a bad, widespread, itchy rash. The diagnosis of moderate-to-severe psoriasis is made. Various remedies are tried. They fail. The person is now a full-fledged patient and itches like crazy. Approval is gained for Otezla. It fails or is not well tolerated. Then perhaps approval for either Remicade or its biosimilar is obtained, or for Stelara, and they fail.

The patient is already depressed and anxious from the itching and the failure of anything to help enough. The patient is itching at night, has trouble sleeping, may be bleeding from parts of the rash, may be applying greasy ointments all over the body, may have the rash where it is visible, and is in general being made miserable by this disease.

Does the doctor want to take the chance of dealing with phone calls or office visits from this patient whose mind, the P.I. warns, may get addled by yet another medicine that may not help much if at all? And who may suddenly talk of suicide?

I think not.

And what about the patient, who by this time is probably knowledgeable about the remaining alternatives? Does he or she want to take a potentially psychoactive drug? The rash got better but the patient jumped off a bridge. Is that what anyone wants?

No.

At a certain point, and I would say I've described the point, an insurer will just have to do what insurers are actually supposed to do, and what they used to do. That is, allow the best treatment for a sick patient to be given. And from the sound of it, Cosentyx or Taltz within the IL-17 blocking class have very strong efficacy and no black box warning of mood changes or suicide risk.

Thus, I find it difficult to think that Siliq is going to gain much, if any, profit for VRX.

Then consider the unapproved JNJ and ABBV drugs described above, assuming approval, and the rest of the drugs in various stages of development throughout the industry.

My conclusion is that this is a challenging product launch, even for a strong company with great resources. The last thing specialists such as busy dermatologists want to do, or are trained to do, is double as psychiatrists. And, to be blunt, dead patients who have come to you for a rash are not good for your reputation. There might even be a lawsuit, or an investigation by the state's medical licensing board.

Thus, I've never given Siliq any present value in thinking about VRX as a stock, and continue to think that way. Let it prove itself first. VRX has other challenges, meaning paying off its debt as several high-margined brand products the company uses to generate cash flows go generic over the next few years.

Concluding remarks - tough times for VRX

The Pearson era at VRX was marked by an impressive amount of speculation in U.S. and international pharmaceutical assets. Siliq was just one of many gambles, and clearly not the worst. But it's an example of gambling errors of the past carrying over to the future, possibly from simple momentum. The current CEO, Joseph Papa, has largely been in the generic business since 2001. Is it possible that the Siliq project at VRX should have been canceled by him (or before he joined, after the board took charge of running the company), in line with respecting AMGN's decision to bail out in 2015 and AZN's decision to outlicense this product?

VRX has a thin pipeline, reflecting very limited R&D spending.

I have never had a short or put position on with VRX, nor have I ever worked in concert with any such market participant. I'm a neutral observer. As an analyst, my analysis of Siliq suggests to me that there's little important obvious prospective value from it to VRX, and perhaps a negative value due to manufacturing, marketing, and royalty/milestone costs. I just see too much existing and looming competition that is as efficacious and/or safer. I do not think that a relatively low asking price for a biologic with a suicide warning in a black box will do the trick to any large extent. If I'm wrong, it costs me nothing to not be long VRX.

In view of I still think that despite the current board's and management's best efforts, VRX remains the "tip of the spear" of the ongoing deteriorating stock prices of several of the debt-heavy pharmaceutical roll-ups mentioned in the first section of this article. And that's not an attractive long for new money to jump into as I see it. If new money can go elsewhere, to stocks acting better or famous names that are lagging a bull market such as IBM (NYSE:IBM) and GE (NYSE:GE), and brand biotechs such as AMGN and several others, it becomes hard to see a reason for VRX to continue to attract bottom-fishers, speculators, fundamentalists who think Bausch & Lomb has underappreciated value, etc.

So my guess continues to be that the path of least resistance for VRX is down, that near zero is a reasonable target price for this stock over time - but that anything can happen. The lower the stock gets, and the greater the riskiness of the stock appears, the greater the chance that eventually the stock will develop an air pocket: upwards. Whereas, the greatest risk in my view was around $100 in Q4 2015 on the way down. Could VRX now be hated enough to be putting in a bottom? I still do not think so, but it is an interesting thought? I just see too many barriers to real profitability using generally accepted accounting principles as fundamental barriers to this experiment in growth by acquisition to change my bearish view of VRX.

Thanks for reading and sharing any views you may wish to contribute; best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN,ABBV,CELG,JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.