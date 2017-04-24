AmerisourceBergen: Total Return With Growing Dividend

AmerisourceBergen is one of the largest distributor of pharmaceutical products and will grow as the population grows older and needs more drugs.

AmerisourceBergen has increased its dividend for 10 of the past 10 years and presently has a yield of 1.8% which is slightly below average for the market.

Fundamentals of AmerisourceBergen will be reviewed in the following topics below The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

AmerisourceBergen passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

AmerisourceBergen is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $19.1 Billion. The large size of AmerisourceBergen gives it the muscle, plus its cash flow to increase the business going forward. AmerisourceBergen 2017 estimated total yearly cash flow at $1.8 Billion is strong allowing the company to have the means for company growth and paying a growing dividend.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 11.0% (S&P Capital IQ) easily meets my requirement. This high CAGR is conservative when you consider the forward economy growing strongly as President Trump lowers the tax rates and brings foreign earnings back to the United States.

Looking back five years $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $24,700 today. This makes AmerisourceBergen a fair investment for the total return investor looking back and a fair investment for the dividend growth investor.

AmerisourceBergen S&P Capital IQ rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $99.0. AmerisourceBergen price is presently 19% below the target. AmerisourceBergen is under priced at the present price and is a good investment for total return investor who also wants average income.

One of my guidelines is would you buy the whole company if you could, the answer is yes as the demand for its products increases . The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes ABC interesting is the increasing economy growth, growth of the senior citizen population and the hope of reduced taxes.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. AmerisourceBergen total return greatly over performs the Dow baseline in my 51.8 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 51.8 month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 95.26% makes AmerisourceBergen a investment for the total return investor and provides a steady growing dividend that almost matches the market average. AmerisourceBergen Has increased its dividend for the past 10 of 10 years and presently has a yield of 1.8% which is slightly below average for the income investor.

DOW's 51.8 month total return baseline is 56.82%

Company Name 51.8 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage AmerisourceBergen +95.26.% 38.44% 1.8%

As seen in the 5 year price chart below AmerisourceBergen price chart moves up and to the right for the first 3 years but has underperformed for the last two years. The last six months shows that ABC is turning around to the up side.

Last Quarter's Earnings

ABC data by YCharts

For the fourth quarter on January 31, 2017 AmerisourceBergen reported adjusted earnings that beat expected by $0.13 at $1.36. Revenue was $38.17 Billion up 4% year over year and missed expected by $800 Million. This was a good report with bottom line and top line beating expected numbers. Management guided earnings for 2017 to a new range of $5.72 to $5.92. The next earnings report will be out in early May 2017 and is expected at $1.07 compared to last year at $1.13 showing continued pressure from the price war in the short term.

Business Overview

AmerisourceBergen is one of the largest pharmaceutical supplier in the United states. The company grows by adding new customers and buying bolt on companies with its good cash flow.

As per Reuters "AmerisourceBergen is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company's segments include Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers. As of June 30, 2016, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment consists of two operating segments, including the operations of AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation (ABDC) and AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG), which distributes specialty drugs to their customers. Servicing healthcare providers in the pharmaceutical supply channel, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment's operations provide drug distribution and related services. The Other segment consists of the operations of various segments, including the AmerisourceBergen Consulting Services (NYSEARCA:ABCS), the World Courier Group, Inc. and the MWI Veterinary Supply, Inc. ABSG operates distribution facilities that focus primarily on complex disease treatment regimens. "

AmerisourceBergen is growing its business with good organic growth and increases from bolt on companies as seen in the quote below from the fourth quarter earnings crelease.

From the January 31, 2017 earnings release Steven H. Collis (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) said.

I am very pleased with the strong performance we delivered in the December quarter and the improved outlook and financial guidance we are providing for fiscal year 2017. AmerisourceBergen continues to execute and succeed within a challenging healthcare landscape by offering our customers the most innovative and business-critical solutions needed to drive their growth while carefully controlling operating expenses. The customer response to our services and enhanced offerings has been extremely positive and they are helping AmerisourceBergen and our customers achieve our respective business goals.” “In the first quarter of the fiscal year, we continued to lead the market in specialty products and pharmaceutical services and to deliver excellent growth from our recent acquisitions, MWI Animal Health and PharMEDium,” Mr. Collis continued. “As we move further into 2017, we have great confidence in our unique portfolio of integrated services and the significant value we bring to pharmaceutical manufacturers and provider customers. Our consistent execution enables people to access the healthcare products they need, ultimately improving the lives of patients and delivering long-term value to all of our stakeholders.”

Over all AmerisourceBergen is a good business with 8%-11% CAGR projected growth as the need for more pharmaceutical products are needed as the economy grows going forward. The good cash flow provides AmerisourceBergen the capability to continue its growth by buying bolt on companies and adding additional new customers and expanding its service areas.

Source : ABC web site

Our leadership position in specialty products puts AmerisourceBergen at the full front of a rapidly growing market segment. When we refer to outstanding specialty products, it's important to note our market-leading position in both full-line distribution, as well as specialty distribution. This quarter we are pleased to see continued growth of specialty products available through full-line distribution affirming the value and efficiency of the prime vendor model for our customers including hospitals, health systems and community pharmacies."

Also as a tail wind we have President Trump who wants to lower tax rates and bring back the foreign earnings to the United States. As the tax rate is lowered earnings of AmerisourceBergen business should increase with lower rates than the present 35%.

The economy is showing moderate economic (about 2.1%) growth right now and the FED has raised rates in March 2017 with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy. The FED projects for 1-2 more increases in 2017. I feel when it does raise rates it will be less, maybe just one more, they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

AmerisourceBergen is an investment choice for the total return and dividend growth investor with its above average total return compared to the DOW average and its growing dividend. AmerisourceBergen is 1% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held until earnings start to improve as projected by management, then the position will be increased. If you need more steady income in your portfolio then the pharmaceutical supply sector, AmerisourceBergen may be the company for you. The next buy for the portfolio will be American Tower (AMT) when cash is available from the trimming of Harley Davidson (HOG)

Trimmed Harley Davidson to 3.8% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. A great company but competition is hurting earnings and are projected to be less than last year. Earnings reported on April 18 beat expected by $0.03 at $1.05 but much less than last year of $1.36. Revenues were also down 15.8% at $1.33 Billion year over year, not a good report. Selling of covered calls is making money while the portfolio trims this position.

Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 5.84% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income and a dividend increase is coming in mid April.

Trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10% of the portfolio to 9.4%. Great Company but you have to be diversified.

Sold covered calls May 5th $58.0 strike price on a portion of the HOG position to make some money while I wait for Harley sales to start to grow again.

Sold covered calls April 28th $59.0 strike price on a portion of the HOG position to make some money while I wait for Harley sales to start to grow again.

Added to position of Ingersoll-Rand (IR) now at 4.1% of the portfolio a full position. S&P recently raised IR target price to $86 from $80.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) now at 1.3% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) is 8.0% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 8.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.2% of portfolio and Boeing is 9.4% of the portfolio, therefore all four are now in trim position.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $251 Million in the fourth quarter a $64 Million increase from the third quarter. The fourth quarter earnings were good with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.14 at $2.47. S&P Capital IQ also raised its one year target to $191. First quarter earnings will be out April 25 and I expect a beat of $0.10 at $2.10.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line but Mr. Market did not like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever, it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector is under pressure to reduce medical costs.

For the total Good Business Portfolio please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2016 4th-Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real time follower and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors, Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot (HD) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course this is not a recommendation to buy or sell and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account and the opinions on the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABC, HD, MO, JNJ, BA, OHI, HOG, IR, TXN, DLR,.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.