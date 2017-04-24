Emerging Markets Are The Way To Go But Not Through ETFs

I conclude with an indication of four sectors and eight stocks that are cheap and bound to grow alongside economic development in emerging markets.

Emerging markets are the place to be

Let's say your parents decide to give you and your sibling an inheritance in the form of two houses. The one that wins a coin toss gets to choose first. The first house is in Boston, the price is $2 million, and the potential rental income is $75,000 per year, resulting in a 3.75% rental yield. The other house is in a developing country with a face value of $200,000 and rental income of $25,000 per year for a 12.5% earnings yield. Well, if you win the coin toss, the choice is easy; the mansion in Boston, as it has higher rental income and a higher value.

Now, let's imagine your parents play a little game with the both of you by adding one condition to the inheritance, you will get it in 2050, thus 33 years from now. The choice now isn't as easy because you have to include the potential appreciation and add up the present value of future rental incomes.

Let me give you a third option, an option that stares in the face of every investor in this world. Let's say your parents offer the house in Boston as is, but at the same time, the emerging market counterpart has also a face value of $2 million with rental income at $250,000. Which one would you choose now? Well, probably the emerging market house, as the rental income is much higher and the listing value is the same.

Then, let me ask you a question, why do you (if you are not part of the vast majority of investors, I apologize) own the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) or anything related to it at price to earnings ratio around 25 when there are markets like the Chinese one that offers better economic growth prospects with a price earnings ratio of 7.6?

Let me answer the question for you; market irrationality, herd mentality, domestic bias, and plain masochism to end. The last report of the International Monetary Fund projects growth rates above 6% for China in the next two years, above 7% for India, and around 5% for Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Figure 1: Developing economies' growth rates are off the charts

Source: IMF

You would imagine that extreme growth rates would be highly priced. That is the case for countries like India with a PE ratio of 25.4, Indonesia with 21, but China has an average PE ratio of 7.6, while the average for Asia-Pacific emerging markets is 15.9. Still, far less than what the S&P 500 offers.

Now, according to prevailing market mentality, the best thing to do would be to switch your S&P 500 ETFs for emerging market ETFs. This is far better than investing in the S&P 500 but still not the best option because ETFs or any kind of mutual funds do not give proper exposure to emerging markets.

An emerging market ETF is not a good option

Many own ETFs but never bother to look at what is it that they actually own. A look at the constituents of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) will show that such an ETF doesn't grasp the potential coming from the growth emerging markets offer.

Figure 2: The MSCI emerging market index distribution per country

Source: iShares, author's calculations

A country dissection shows that China has the biggest weight with 26.6%, which is good as China is expected to grow at above 6% for the foreseeable future. However, a country like South Korea has a weight of 14.6%, which is ridiculous as I wouldn't call it an emerging country. Its projected GDP growth is at 2.7%, which is much lower than what China offers. The same principle applies to Taiwan that has a 12% weight. In addition, India is expensive to buy, Brazil isn't growing, South Africa is in trouble, while Mexico is also expensive. The rest of the countries have a small weight with the constituents mostly being the largest companies from the specific country, usually banks and obsolete telecom providers.

A look at the top 20 holdings of the MSCI emerging markets index shows the fallacy of passive investing, especially for emerging markets. The first fallacy is the allusion of diversification.

Figure 3: Top 20 holdings of the iShares MSCI emerging markets ETF

Source: iShares

The emerging market ETF has 842 holdings in total, but the top 20 holdings already make 29% of the fund. Therefore, the majority of returns is dictated by the performance of the above stocks. The sad thing is that the above stocks are not selected through deep due diligence, risk analysis, market correlations, future prospects, debt levels or P/E ratios but through only one criterion, market capitalization.

The market capitalization criterion leads to a misallocation of capital and terrible sector diversification.

Figure 4: The sector allocation is terrible for the top 20 EEM holdings

Source: iShares, compiled by author

40% of the top 20 are financials where we don't know what are the systemic risk those financials run, nor the currency risks or any other kind of risks. What is especially significant is that in emerging markets, governments often control the main banks, making them big by market capitalization but with questionable transparency. 35% of the top 20 is in Information Technology where companies compete on international markets, making the emerging part irrelevant. Just think about Samsung Electronics Co. (OTC:SSNLF) which is a global company but has a 4.02% weight in the emerging market ETF.

The above is not what I would like to be invested in when considering emerging markets. Given the perceived risks most market participants have towards emerging markets, what I expect from an investment in emerging markets is business stability, long-term growth potential, single-digit P/E ratios, and a nice dividend to make it easy for me to wait until the market realizes the kind of returns a value/growth emerging market stock offers.

Sounds too good to be true? Let's take a look at the top 100 holdings of the MSCI emerging market index in order to see if we can create a portfolio with characteristics that are better in comparison to what an ETF or index fund offer.

A better portfolio than the MSCI emerging markets index for the same risk

I went through the top 100 holdings of the MSCI emerging markets index and found the following sectors/companies that have much better characteristics in comparison to what the index offers. The criteria are simple; a stable business that will grow alongside the economic development emerging markets enjoy, a margin of safety coming from a low valuation, a good price to book value, and if possible, a nice dividend.

Many think that owning a smaller number of stock increases the risk, but I believe it does the opposite. There is no difference in risk between a portfolio of 800 stocks and a well-diversified, equally weighted, geographically well-spread portfolio of 20 stocks. If you apply common sense to putting a portfolio together, the returns should be higher and the risk lower because you can avoid owning low quality assets.

After a quick look, this is what I found:

A Chinese bank

There is no point in holding three Chinese banks as it is better to hold the best Chinese bank. Bank of China (OTCPK:BACHY) has a P/E ratio of 5.5 with a dividend yield of 5.74%. China Construction Bank Corp. (OTCPK:CICHY) and Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd. (OTCPK:IDCBY) have similar valuations so what has to be done is proper due diligence to find the best investment opportunity.

A car manufacturer with great exposure to India and good electric vehicle supply

Hyundai Motor Co. (OTC:HYMLF) might be unfamiliar to western investors but has a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a dividend yield of 4.13%. It also has a 17% share of the Indian car market and is extremely exposed to emerging markets with 51.4% of sales. As emerging markets develop the demand for cars will increase and sales for the companies with already established distribution channels will grow.

An energy play

You can own Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) at a P/E ratio of 42, or you can own PJSC Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) with a P/E ratio of 4.04, a dividend yield of 5.74%, and a dividend payout ratio of just 22% compared to XOM's 158%.

Utilities

Utilities will grow alongside economic growth, and those are really cheap in emerging markets. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a dividend yield of 7.09%, while a Chinese utility, Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) has a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a dividend yield of 10.83%. If you prefer to diversify a bit with Latin America, don't forget about Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) with a P/E ratio of 12.4 and a dividend yield of 3.6% that should grow as Brazil gets out of the current economic and political crisis.

Conclusion

The main point of this article is to show that it is possible to create a portfolio exposed to actual, fast growing emerging markets, with low P/E ratios and stable businesses. As the above stocks are selected from just the top 100 holdings of the MSCI emerging market index, proper research in emerging markets will lead you to many more value/growth opportunities that allow for further diversification for the same expected returns.

I hope to have opened at least a few eyes and that more people will take their S&P 500 profits and rebalance towards cheaper emerging market stocks that offer better future returns.

