Changyou.com's (CYOU) CEO Dewen Chen on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 24, 2017 7:00 AM ET

Executives

Margaret Shi - IR

Dewen Chen - CEO

Jasmine Zhou - CFO

Wei Qing - Chief Games Development Officer

Analysts

Alicia Yap - Citigroup

Zoe Zhou - Credit Suisse

Natalie Wu - CICC

Hillman Chan - Macquarie

Han Joon Kim - Deutsche Bank

Thomas Chong - BOCI

Operator

Margaret Shi

Margaret Shi

Thank you, operator. On the call today are Mr. Dewen Chen, CEO; Mr. Xiaojian Hung, COO; Ms. Jasmine Zhou, CFO; and Mr. Wei Qing, Chief Games Development Officer.

For today's agenda, management will discuss highlights for the first quarter 2017. This will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Before we continue, please allow me to read you Changyou’s Safe Harbor statements. Statements that are historical facts, including statements about the company's beliefs and expectations are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

For more information about the potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its registration statement and most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Dewen Chen.

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] We got off to a good start in 2017, with total revenues of US$120 million and non-GAAP net income of US$35 million for the first quarter, both meeting the top end of our guidance.

We started the year with a clear strategic focus targeting MMORPG and advanced casual games in China and we are now looking at expanding further overseas. In China, the main revenue growth driver for mobile games is now increasing user consumption, and in particular, increasing the desire and opportunity for gamers to pay within the games. As a result, the market is dominated by two major type spend, MMORPG and advanced casual games.

MMORPG currently accounts for more than half of the market share for mobile games. Within this highly competitive environment, only games with the highest quality features such as unique social functions, innovative game play, premium graphics and cutting-edge technology can help a game standout. Changyou has accumulated years of experience in developing MMORPG in a PC game era and we have incubated a great group of creators and talented producers. Therefore MMORPG will always be our strategic focus and we will work hard to continue developing the best games around.

While MMORPG are a dominant genre in the market, advanced casual games are catching up. With short game sessions, quick game play and combated elements, advanced casual games are proving to be very popular with young players. We’re encouraging our producers to test out ideas and develop new games in this category, which will hopefully open new doors for Changyou down the line.

As far as overseas games market are concerned, North America in particular is obviously substantial and is dominated by advanced casual games and SLG games. Currently these two types of games are also growing in China and have been leading to a large overlap between two regions. In response, we are working hard to break into various overseas markets for advanced casual games and SLG games. We also plan to explore some other innovative game models such as strategic role-playing games.

Our strategy for new game development is now clear. Meanwhile our strategy for existing games continue to evolve around extending the longevity of these games by creating sustainable in-game environments, which has proven to be effective over the last couple of quarters.

TLBB PC revenue experienced a slight decline quarter-over-quarter due to the impact of the Chinese New Year holiday, while the decline was more moderate than our previous expectations. This was mainly because the expansion pack that we launched at end of last year continued to drive our revenue into the first quarter.

In addition, we also adjusted our in-game operational strategy and game play. Over the past year, we have cut down a number of in-game promotions, which led to a stable user base. We will further reduce a number of in-game promotions during the second quarter in order to achieve a sustainable in-game environment and further prolong the games lifespan. As such, we currently expect revenue from TLBB in the second quarter to decrease 15% quarter-over-quarter.

TLBB 3D revenues were essentially flat for the first quarter instead of a decline that we previously expected. After more than two years of operations, our top priority is to maintain user stability. During the first quarter, we launched two expansion packs, in which we improved the clans battle system, held a Valentine’s Day event and introduced new socially interactive game play. All of this helped to support user interest and monetization of the game. We plan to launch another new impact in the second quarter and hope to keep the revenue level flat quarter-to-quarter.

For new games, our long-waited Legacy TLBB mobile game is scheduled to launch in mid-May. Wei Qing, our Chief Games Development Officer, will give you an update on the latest progress of the Legacy TLBB a bit later.

Before we officially launch Legacy TLBB, our revenue projections for the game remain uncertain. Given the significance of this game to Changyou and uncertainty inherent at this time, we believe that it is best to take a conservative approach and not include any projections for the game in our second quarter guidance. So overall, excluding the potential impact of Legacy TLBB, we are expecting to see a modest decline sequentially in the second quarter revenues.

Now let me turn the call over to Wei Qing.

Wei Qing

[Interpreted] We conducted a second round of tests on Legacy TLBB in March. The results were in line with our expectations and improved greatly over the first round of tests. In particular, we saw a major improvement in user behavior among non-core users after we adjusted the introductory sessions for new players and simplified some of the game play, making it easier for users to familiarize themselves with the game and play within the game.

We plan to start our open beta testing in mid-May. Before then, our team will continue to modify the game and make incremental improvements based on the latest test results. We hope to give the game the greatest possible chance of becoming a hit.

Now let me turn the call over to our CFO, Ms. Jasmine Zhou, to discuss the financial highlights.

Jasmine Zhou

Thank you, Wei Qing. Now let me walk you through our financial highlights for the first quarter.

Revenue. Total revenue was US$120 million, meeting the top end of the company’s guidance, down 8% both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. The depreciation of RMB against the U.S. dollar impacted our reported financial results on year basis. On a constant exchange rate basis, total revenue in the first quarter of 2017 would have been US$6 million higher than 3% instead of 8% year-over-year.

Online game revenue was in line with our guidance at US$85 million, down 17% year-over-year and 11% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the natural decline in revenues of older games. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to a seasonal downturn of revenues from TLBB around Chinese New Year holidays in the first quarter of 2017, as well as the natural decline in revenues of older games.

Online advertising revenue was US$6 million, down 26% year-over-year and 30% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to fewer games being marketed on the 17173 website. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to a seasonal trend in advertising typical of the first quarter.

Cinema advertising revenue was US$25 million, increased 81% year-over-year and 21% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were a result of an active approach we took in acquiring more advertising resources.

Internet value-added services revenue was US$4 million, down 30% year-over-year and 36% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year decrease was a result of lower revenue from mobile internet products in the first quarter of 2017. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was a result of lower revenue from PC internet products in the first quarter of 2017.

Now let me provide some more details about our financials. From now on, most figures discussed will be on non-GAAP basis. As a reminder, you can find a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measures now published financially [ph].

Non-GAAP gross profit was US$81 million, down 8% year-over-year and 10% quarter-over-quarter. Gross margin was 67%, which compares with 68% in the first quarter of 2016, and the 69% in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Non-GAAP operating profit was US$37 million, which compares with US$33 million in the first quarter of 2016 and US$37 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited was US$35 compared with US$31 million in the first quarter of 2016 and US$40 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Non-GAAP fully-diluted net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited per ADS was US$0.66, compared with US$0.58 in the first quarter of 2016, and US$0.75 in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Next moving onto the balance sheet and cash flow statements. As of March 31, 2017, we had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$836 million, compared with US$831 million as of December 31, 2016. For the first quarter, we had net operating cash inflow of US$14 million.

Finally for second quarter of 2017 guidance, we expect total revenue to be between US$110 million and US$120 million. This implies a flat second quarter at high end or a sequential decrease of 8% at low end. Within total revenue, online game revenue to be between US$75 million and US$85 million. This implies a flat second quarter at high end or sequential decrease of 12% at low end.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Chanyou.com Limited to be between US$25 million and US$30 million. Non-GAAP fully diluted net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited per ADS to be between US$0.46 and US$0.56. Share-based compensation expense to be around US$2 million, assuming no new grants of share based awards and that market price of our shares as unchanged.

In our guidance, we have adopted a presumed exchange rate of RMB7 to US$1 as compared with actual exchange rate of approximately RMB6.88 to US$1 for the first quarter of 2017.

As Dewen mentioned before, our second quarter guidance exclude the impact of Legacy TLBB mobile games due to revenue uncertainties inherent at that time.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Thank you for joining the call today. Operator, we would now like to open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator
We will now take our first question which comes from Alicia Yap of Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Q - Alicia Yap

Hi good evening. Thanks for taking my questions. I have two quick questions. Number one is related to the TLBB Legacy. What is the remaining improvement or the update that you need to change for the game before the open beta test and do you expect TLBB Legacy to attract your existing TLBB 3D user as well as the TLBB PC user? And among your testing sample, do you know what is the percentage of the user from the existing TLBB user base? Thank you.

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language - Chinese] [Interpreted] Okay. Just onto the first question, we have now less than one month before the official launch of the game and game is pretty much close to completion. We are just making incremental improvements on the details such as fonts, the dialogs and notifications within the game. So we weren’t expect any significant changes between now till the official launch, so we shouldn’t see much delay in the actual launch date.

To answer the second question, from the test we’ve seen so far, the most loyal have come TLBB PC players [indiscernible] very keen on trying new games. They are happy being own game. So the new Legacy TLBB mobile game is really targeted towards those who have left. Those are the ones who have shown the most interest in trying out that actually TLBB mobile games.

In terms of TLBB 3D, it’s more like the action-based RPG game. So there is very much overlap between TLBB 3D and the Legacy TLBB. And so far from the results we’re seeing there shouldn’t be too much effect on TLBB 3D but we won't know until the new Legacy TLBB mobile game is actually launched. Thank you.

Alicia Yap

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

We'll now move to our next question, which comes from Zoe Zhou of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Zoe Zhou

Hi management. Thank you for taking my question. I have two questions. First of all, on the decline of TLBB 3D active monthly accounts. It was down by 66% this quarter. Do we see any impact from the competition such as Tencent’s Honor of Kings, et cetera during Chinese New Year? And the second question is regarding the decline of 17173’s revenue. What do we think about the implications from here? Does this decline mainly come from the big game titles or the smaller ones? Thank you.

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language - Chinese] [Interpreted] That was Dewen. I’ll just translate the first question.

So in the disclosed metrics for mobile games, it’s actually a combination of all our games including those that were launched in Q3 last year. For those new games the metrics declined fairly quickly and that’s why you’re seeing a fairly rapid downward trend in a disclosed metrics. And for TLBB 3D itself, the metrics has declined a little bit over because of Chinese New Year holidays. So in terms of the revenue, first quarter was fairly flat compared to the previous quarter and we expect second quarter revenue to be flat as well.

The reason why we are seeing a downward trend for 17173 is most of advertisers on 17173 are PC games and then as the PC game market continues to decline, we are seeing declining revenues for 17173 but we are shifting - in the third quarter of this year we are shifting our strategy towards mobile games. Thank you.

Zoe Zhou

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

We'll now move to our next question which comes from Natalie Wu of CICC. Please go ahead.

Natalie Wu

Hi, good evening management. Thanks for taking my question. Two questions here. The first one is regarding the margin profile. So regarding the gross profit margin of TLBB PC and TLBB 3D respectively, is the gross profit margin relatively stable for both these games, and wondering if management can share with us some color on the like gross profit margin of the two games respectively? And also for the TLBB Legacy…

Dewen Chen

Hello?

Operator

We'll just move to the next question that comes from Hillman Chan of Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Hillman Chan

Hi management. Thank you for taking my question. Regarding the beta testing of Legacy TLBB in March, I’m excited to hear that the result has improved greatly from the previous round [ph]. Is there any way that Wei Qing can quantify the improvement, be it the game participation, user retention or the in-game spending by users? And then I have another follow-up question. [Foreign Language - Chinese].

Wei Qing

[Foreign Language - Chinese].

Hillman Chan

And my second question is regarding the pipeline - sorry.

Unidentified Company Representative

Hillman, let me translate the answer. So in March, our test results compared to the November test, there was a huge improvement. But unfortunately we cannot disclose the specifics but in terms of we’ve seen very good improvement across all our metrics including our second two-day retention rate, seven-day retention rate, 14-day retention rate, ARPU paying ratio and lifetime value. So what we can say is that the results met with our expectations and from now - between now to May, we will still be making additional improvements and then we think there should be another upgrade from what we have seen now until the actual launch of the game. Thank you.

Hillman Chan

Thank you. My another question is regarding the pipeline for [indiscernible] on management talk about the key titles in the pipeline in particular [indiscernible] with the Tencent, also new version of Sword and Fairy and also the PC title. [Foreign Language - Chinese].

Wei Qing

[Foreign Language - Chinese] [Interpreted] For Qianjun [ph], we did one test in January with Tencent and so now we are with combined doing more modification on the game. So when we are ready, we’ll probably do the next round of tests.

So we are doing another round of test on [indiscernible] and if everything goes well it should be launched by the end of this year. And other games are still under development and testing. So overall we have about 26 games that’s on the development right now. So we have very high expectations for the quality of the games. So it’s more important that we roll-out high quality games than the number of games that we launch in a year. Thank you.

Hillman Chan

[Foreign Language - Chinese].

Operator

We'll now move to our next question which comes from Han Joon Kim of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Han Joon Kim

Great. Thank you very much for the questions. You’ve mentioned that your aim is to stabilize the TLBB PC side. Can you just give us a perspective on what you think the KPIs should look like and how close you are to stabilization? I think you mentioned second quarter should be down a little bit but does that mean that progressively into 3Q and 4Q, we should be flat lining from there forth, or how much further room do we have to report if we reach a soft landing? Thank you.

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language - Chinese] [Interpreted] So the TLBB PC game is in its tenth year of operation and the PC market has evolved so much over the last few years, so what the numbers that we look at is the active - the number of active users and how active they are in the game.

So overall we think the rate of migration from PC game to mobile games has actually slowed down this year compared to the previous years. So as a result, retaining these users and keeping them within the game is most important KPI for us rather than increasing ARPU for those users. Thank you. Hello?

Operator

We'll now move to our next question which comes from Thomas Chong of BOCI.

Thomas Chong

Hi, thanks management for taking my questions. I have two quick questions. My first question is about our overseas strategy. Can management give us some color about which countries do we target first and our expected revenue contribution? And secondly, we see we are having more closer relationship with Tencent and are we open to any strategic investment? Thanks.

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language - Chinese] [Interpreted] So the target countries as part of our overseas expansion plan, is North America and Europe and mostly the English-speaking countries.

And the reason for that is more than half of our web games revenue from 7Road - when we still had 7Road came from overseas market. And then we also saw some great success in some of our peer companies that’s making overseas markets. And also in terms of the size of market for North America is very similar to China.

So second question, there is no talks related to what Wei just mentioned. Thank you.

Thomas Chong

Thank you.

Operator

We'll now move to our next question which comes from Nancy Wu [ph] of CICC. Please go ahead.

Natalie Wu

Hi. Is that me?

Operator

Yes, please go ahead.

Natalie Wu

Hi. Yes, this is Natalie. Sorry. It’s me again. My line just got like cut off just now. So actually I still have a second question regarding the TLBB Legacy. So as it is recorded on net revenue basis, so can we assume that the majority of that game to be recorded can be transformed to net profit line, so which means that net profit margin for this game would be very high? Would it be great if management can help us understand the rough margin level of the new game to be launched?

Jasmine Zhou

Hi, this is Jasmine.

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language - Chinese].

Jasmine Zhou

For Legacy TLBB mobile game, I think the margin will be improved because as a net basis but for starting from Q2 we will have get prepared for some new games we launched as second half of the year, so we will have more spending in marketing. Just that will be partially offset the positive impact of that margin. And for Q2, we’re expecting actually the margin will be remain stable.

Natalie Wu

Thank you, Jasmine. So just a quick follow-up with the R&D expenses for this quarter. For the first quarter, the R&D expenses declined over 10% in terms of absolute number. So just wondering is there any kind of streamlining going on with the company and what should we expect of the headcount of each department this year?

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language - Chinese] [Interpreted] We don’t have any plans for further headcount reduction, and the reason why you saw a decline this quarter was because of reduction in bonus expenses.

Natalie Wu

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

I would now like to hand it back to your speaker, Margaret Shi, for any closing or additional remarks.

Margaret Shi

Once again, I would like to thank you for joining today’s call. If you have any follow-up questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us. Thank you.

Jasmine Zhou

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. That concludes today’s conference call. Thank you for your participation. Ladies and gentlemen, you may now disconnect.

