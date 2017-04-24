Investors Wise Up To CVR Refining's Biofuel Credit Gambit

A growing body of academic research, backed by statements by others in the refining sector, suggests that the changes would not even have the intended results.

Mr. Icahn has been a vocal proponent of changes to the RFS2 that would nominally benefit refiners, and he is now President Trump's adviser on regulatory reform.

A new report released by Reuters earlier this month states that Carl Icahn's company CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI), which holds a controlling stake in merchant refiner CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR), placed a large bearish bet on Renewable Identification Number [RIN] prices at the end of 2016 by selling its existing inventory of the credits, thereby worsening its shortfall of them. CVR Refining is required as an "obligated blender" under the revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] to submit a predetermined number of RINs to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA], which oversees the RFS2, every year. Ideally these credits are to be generated by blending qualifying biofuels with refined fuels prior to retail but, when the entity in question does not own sufficient blending capacity (as is the case with CVR Refining, along with many other merchant refiners), it must purchase the credits owed to the EPA on the market instead.

The CVR companies have effectively shorted the RIN market with the RIN sales since CVR Refining is required by law to submit those same RINs to the EPA. For now, at least, the gamble appears to be paying off. While the Reuters article is short on details, it does state that CVR Energy (through CVR Refining) had a net RIN deficit worth $186 million at the end of 2016, a large shortfall equal to 11% of CVR Energy's market cap. RINs have a shelf-life of two years, however, and the price of the primary "D6" RINs has fallen from a high of $1.08 last December to $0.55 today, a decline of 49% (see figure). Depending on the timing of the trade and RIN market's liquidity, then, CVR Energy has reduced its RIN expenditure through CVR Refining for 2016 by as much as $91 million.

Source: EcoEngineers (2017). Note that while the price database is only available through March 30, PFL's Weekly Recap shows that the D6 price has remained virtually unchanged through April 14.

The news of this short trade will only fuel concerns among ethics watchdogs in Washington D.C. that Mr. Icahn is using his position as President Donald Trump's regulatory reform adviser to increase the value of his shareholdings. Mr. Icahn has waged a lobbying campaign since before the election to overhaul the RFS2, as I have detailed here, but this marks the first public news that his companies have positioned themselves to derive large profits from his efforts.

More notable than this news, however, is the fact that investors have broadly abandoned the previously-prevalent belief that Mr. Icahn's campaign will result in a rebound of CVR Refining's earnings. The company's share price was one of the largest gainers in the aftermath of Mr. Trump's surprise November election victory, increasing by nearly 80% in just over two months after November 8 (see figure). Late January marked the high-water point, though, and while the company's share price is still above its pre-election levels, it has since retraced the majority of its post-election gains.

There are two main reasons for investors' fading bullishness. The first is that Mr. Trump's first 100 days in office have been marked by as many failures, including on such big-ticket items as immigration bans and healthcare reform, as successes. These shortfalls, combined with the prospects of a potential government shutdown next week and bipartisan opposition to a promised tax reform package, have given investors new reasons to doubt that Mr. Trump will be able to implement meaningful changes to something as politically-fraught as the RFS2. D6 RIN prices have rebounded by 53% from their March lows, for example, and remain above the levels that have prompted outcries from merchant refiners in the past.

This shift in investor perception is not just limited to CVR Refining. Fuel retailers Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) and Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) have been accused by Mr. Icahn and others of profiting as non-obligated blenders via RIN sales to merchant refiners. While the share prices of both blenders benefited from the broader market's post-election bump (see figure), they declined over the subsequent months as the details of Mr. Icahn's new government position were released (and as CVR Refining's share price soared). Their share prices have once again reversed, continuing to move inversely to that of CVR Refining, although Casey's General Stores has lagged.

Looking beyond Mr. Trump's immediate political ability (or inability) to implement the changes to the RFS2 that Mr. Icahn has championed, there is also the possibility that the impact of RIN prices on merchant refiners' bottom lines are being exaggerated. Analyses of blendstock, retail, and RIN prices by researchers at Cornell [pdf], MIT, and UC Davis [pdf] have all concluded that refiners and retailers pass changes to RIN prices through to consumers, although this finding weakens when the relatively rare E85 ethanol blends are considered. This statistical finding is supported by statements by executives at Tesoro (NYSE:TSO) that refiners are recapturing their RIN expenditures via higher blendstock prices.

If the academics and Tesoro's executives are correct then January likely marked the high point for CVR Refining's share price, assuming that refining margins don't unexpectedly rebound to their 2014 levels. Continued headline volatility is of course a possibility (and a likely one at that), but CVR Refining's regulatory outlook is not nearly as optimistic as it was immediately following Mr. Trump's election victory. The prospect of RIN relief for the refiner is dimming, assuming that it even existed in the first place. The RIN short sale could result in a nice one-time boost to earnings, but Mr. Icahn's ability to influence RIN prices will not be as strong in the future as it has been previously.

