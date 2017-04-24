3% Dividend Yield Is Great, But What Else Do You Need?

When the market gets too bullish, investors have a chance to pull back and identify which securities they want to watch.

I've got a few suggestions for what investments work well with VYM in creating a balanced portfolio.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is a great ETF. The domestic equity indexes are all very expensive currently, but that doesn't mean analysis should take a break. This is a great time to identify which ETFs investors want to own when the market gets back to having some semblance of fear. The expense ratio is only .08%, so investors aren't getting hammered too bad by paying the premium to own an ETF compared to building their entire portfolio out of individual stock selections.

To really dig into the ETF, investors need to start looking at what companies the fund is holding. Over time the holdings will change based on the index the fund is following, but taking a glance at current allocations still provides investors with a quick idea for what kind of companies are selected by the index and what weightings they receive.

Holdings

Below we have a list of the top 13 holdings:

Company Ticker Percent of Portfolio Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) 3.42% Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) 2.31% Johnson & Johnson Stock (NYSE:JNJ) 1.60% JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) 1.55% Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) 1.53% General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) 1.53% AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) 1.44% Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) 1.43% Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) 1.19% Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) 1.17% Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) 1.14% Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) 1.14% Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) 1.12%

The Top 13

We see a healthy mix of different sectors across the top of the portfolio. That is important for investors that want a strong diversification in their portfolio. Remember that holding VYM doesn't mean the investor can't pick their own stocks for the portfolio. It is simply a quick way to allocate a portion of the portfolio into high yield companies. An investor could reasonably be putting anywhere from 10% to 50% of their portfolio into the ETF and then build around that.

The top 13 starts with Microsoft which happens so often in the ETFs I'm working though that I have to wonder how much of the stock is simply sitting in various ETFs. This is a massive allocation to Microsoft as well. The weighting for MSFT doubles that for Johnson and Johnson in third place.

I would like to see Microsoft trading at a P/E ratio way below 30 before I could feel comfortable with using it for a significant chunk of the portfolio. I'm not convinced that Windows 10 is a great product and I don't think MSFT is moving in the right direction with forcing more advertising onto retail customers. When they were only doing it on the cheapest versions of the software, it seemed like a viable way to subsidize the cost. I think professional users who pay a significant premium should be able to opt out of the advertising entirely. Almost every machine I own is still using Windows 7. On one hand, I'm still using MSFT products, but on the other hand, it is their older products because the new ones just aren't impressive.

Johnson and Johnson trades at a much more reasonable P/E ratio, a little over 20. They carry a similar dividend yield. JNJ also has the benefit of selling products consumers want to buy.

As we go lower I think the value proposition starts getting stronger. Procter and Gamble is one of the companies that deserve materially more research. I like consumer staples when the market is hot and I like them when it is cold. The sector underperforms significantly in long bull markets, but I'm much more concerned with protecting against taking a fierce beating when the bear finally arrives.

I haven't been much of a bull on the telecommunications sector either. I was concerned that Verizon and AT&T could see T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) eating their lunch. I think TMUS offers a very materially better value proposition and that could help them take market share. On the other hand, if TMUS were to merge with Sprint (NYSE:S) it would bring the oligopoly down to 3 major players and that would be very favorable for everyone involved since it could put a damper on price-based competition. It would be a huge loss for consumers, but it would be great for valuations across the sector as analysts would see fatter margins for everyone.

Built for Dividend Investors

VYM carries a trailing dividend yield of about 3%. This is one of the top choices for dividend investors seeking an ETF to help diversify their portfolio.

Since some investors like to replicate an ETF by buying the top 10 or 20 holdings, I tossed the top 13 allocations into the best dividend portfolio tracker. Then I weighted the allocations based on the percentage each stock held within the top 13.

Every investment in the top 13 is paying a dividend and yielding at least 2.25%. The closest to falling below that level is JPM. Most of the investments are carrying yields over 3%.

I used the same tool to check the allocation weights for fair value and income based on a portfolio that only used the top 13 allocations:

For only 13 stocks, the diversification of both portfolio value and income source is exceptional. However, it seems pretty clear that an investor hoping to replicate most of the performance for VYM might want to tone down the exposure to MSFT and XOM moderately and put the extra exposure into the other companies on the list.

What to Add

VYM has an exceptionally designed portfolio for splitting up sector allocations. The one suggestion I would make is that an investor using VYM in their taxable accounts may want to look at using some REITs in their tax-advantaged accounts. That gives them high yield investments in both categories but it keeps the more heavily taxed REIT income in the tax-advantaged accounts.

I would still suggest adding at least a moderate bond exposure. I think the market has been a bit ahead of itself on selling off bonds. Since credit spreads are a little thin, I would favor using ETF's packed with Treasuries as the bond hedge to reduce volatility in portfolio values.

For investors seeking a little more income, I would suggest looking into preferred shares. I frequently cover preferred shares for mortgage REITs and I've invested heavily in that sector and normal yields are in the 7% to 9% range. Want to see those holdings? Take a look inside my portfolio.

