Something else more bearish is dragging oil prices anyway. We think it's the economy.

Despite OPEC seemingly pointing to extending production cuts and geo-political concerns with North Korea, oil (NYSEARCA:USO) has been dropping. Besides shale's production levels, the slowing economy is likely removing support. There is nearby support below at $48. The problem is a break of $48 could be lights out for oil lower.

First, the Chart

Source: Interactive Brokers

There is a nearby support for oil futures at about $47-$48. You can see as you peruse left that $47 held past breakdowns through 2016. If we break $47 though we have no real support until $45. You can see that the market used $45 in August 2016 and bounced. You can also see in early-2016 that $45 was a major breakout-breakdown point. That's why we think $45 is critical.

In conclusion, if we can't hold $47-48 it's lights out for oil down to $45. $45 would be a scare as well spooking investors that it could drop into the $30s like it did in January 2016.

That's the Technical Setup; How Are Fundamentals?

Well, fundamentals should be great, right? Saudi Arabia and OPEC tentatively agreed to extend budget cuts four days ago:

There is an initial agreement that we might be obligated to extend to get to our target.

Currently, OPEC's cuts are slated until June. Extending them is amazing news. It should be helping oil prices shoot back up, right?

Not really.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Here's your great news on Thursday: not so great. The problem is Saudi Arabia saying "we might be obligated to extend." That's not so awe-inspiring of OPEC's raw power to control oil prices. It's a pretty weak statement. They're forced to cut? They have no choice? That's not so good.

OPEC showed their cards (if we didn't know already) that they are in quite a weak position. That is a terrible sign and comment for oil price strength.

But Isn't Summer Driving Season Going to Be the Floor?

We hope it's the floor, but even that's not a lock. OPEC is about 40% of global oil production. They agree to herd everybody from producing and they can't hold up oil prices? Even when they announce a continuation they can't manage to hold oil prices up.

That tells you something else is at play in oil trading. We think it's the slowing economy.

Source: St. Louis Fed with Elazar Advisors markings

GDP and oil move together. In fact, GDP leads oil to some degree. Peaks and troughs of oil were preceded by peaks and troughs of GDP. In the last six years, the two measures seemed to move together in lockstep.

The Atlanta Fed's GDP Now is only looking for .5% GDP for Q1. That would be the slowest showing in three years. Slower GDP likely means lower energy prices.

We can now understand that despite geo-political risk and OPEC cut extensions, oil's only found its way lower, not higher. That gets us bearish on oil. And the sharp move lower could be an early sign of a continuing sharp move.

Conclusion

If oil can't hold $47-$48 it's dropping to $45 with risk into the $30s. Summer driving season could prove disappointing which could hurt oil prices. OPEC's not going to like that so much.

Disclaimer: ETFs reported by Elazar Advisors, LLC are guided by our daily, weekly and monthly methodologies. We have a daily overlay which changes more frequently which is reported to our premium members and could differ from the above report. Portions of this article may have been issued in advance to subscribers or clients. All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC and their related parties harmless. Any trading strategy can lose money and any investor should understand the risks.

Disclosure: I am/we are short OIL BUT THAT CAN CHANGE AT ANY TIME.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.