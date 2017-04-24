Hub Group - Still No Deal, More Than A Year Since The Acquisition Plan Announcement

Perhaps the time spent seeking a bolt-on has led to this thought for management as well; then again, a deal could still be announced in the near term.

There are a large number of target opportunities, but the more I think about it, Hub Group itself could become an acquisition target.

Earlier in the month, the company provided preliminary revised guidance to the downside, and reaffirmed the commitment to diversify the business via an acquisition.

It's more than one year later, and there's no deal yet.

Source: Google Images

This article was originally published on April 17, 2017 for premium subscribers to Transports In Focus.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) management's growth by acquisition strategy was unveiled over a year ago. The primary driver for the company to look to increase growth via a merger at this time stemmed from the pressures the stock was facing (in the first quarter of 2016, the stock price was at the lowest point over the past two years at around $29 per share).

A year and a quarter later, and Hub Group has yet to make any deal. In fact, the last deal to be made was the Mode acquisition which occurred in 2011 for approximately $85 million. Management has not provided much detail on the scale of any potential company being considered. The company has only stated that it is looking to diversify the business from its strong intermodal focus.

For all of 2016, Hub Group witnessed a very strong fiscal year performance. This led to 12 percent diluted EPS growth and a 33 percent surge in the stock price. But as we approach the company's first quarter 2017 announcement, preliminary guidance was issued with an earnings revision that was substantially lower than previously estimated. The stock price has once again been pressured to the down-side, and management once again reiterated its acquisition strategy to diversify the business.

Upon assessing the intermodal marketing company (IMC) industry, and considering the recent competitive pricing pressures, Hub Group is an ideal acquisition target itself. The company does not have a structure that would preclude it from being acquired. The founder, David Yeager does have two sons working at the company and most management has been the company for a decade or longer.

So, while the company is not structured to disallow a deal, it would appear that the management in place is committed to the longevity of Hub Group's future. Thus, it is prudent to take the company's focus on an acquisition seriously and consider the options. Afterward, looking at Hub Group's own acquisition appeal, is also something to think about.

In order to get a sense of who Hub Group is thinking about as an acquisition target, we need to go to the same source that Hub Group is using, Transport Topics top 50/100 freight brokerage and/or logistics companies.

Transport Topics lists the top 100 freight brokerage companies, as well as the top 50 logistics companies. Hub Group's Mode Transportation ranks as the number 10 freight brokerage company, while Hub Group, in its entirety ranks number 28 for logistics companies.

Based on Hub Group's $85 million price tag for Mode Transportation, the company paid around one times net revenues. Net revenue is a core performance measure as brokerage/logistics companies typically provide asset-light services. As such, their gross revenues include substantial amounts of purchased transportation. Excluding this cost provides net revenues for which profits are better compared to.

Based on Hub Group's cash position at $127 million, assuming that the company could get a similar one times net revenue purchase price, Hub Group would be able to purchase any of the 90 freight brokerage companies ranked below it. Many of these companies provide air/expedited, rail intermodal, LTL, dry van, refrigerated, flatbed and heavy haul services. A wide variety are private, so the proportion of services is not necessarily clearly apparent, but we would assume Hub Group is not seeking stronger exposure to intermodal based on its statements.

Out of the top ten, there are a few additions that Hub Group could consider without paying a steep price above its cash levels, again assuming a one times net revenue multiple. The companies include Crane Worldwide Logistics, Sunteck TTS or Worldwide Express (all with net revenues from $155 to $200 million). At a larger scale, the company could consider Total Quality Logistics with net revenues at $465 million, but this would entail significantly increased leverage.

There are a couple public companies including Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) and Radiant Logistics (NYSEMKT:RLGT) that could also be considered. These two companies would be around the $200 to $320 million price range based on net revenues. At this point, it is worth noting that companies with higher net revenues would potentially be priced at a higher premium than one times net revenues.

When considering the top 50 logistics companies, the price tag for a deal based on net revenues gets a lot steeper. For instance and as stated, Hub Group ranked number 28 on this list. The last ten companies net revenues were from $215 to $312 million.

The benefit of these logistics companies is that Hub Group could likely find an acquisition target with a stronger capability of diversifying the business from its intermodal focus. As an example, Estenson Logistics provides dedicated contract carriage, safety and maintenance, logistics management and consulting and specialized equipment services for the truckload market.

Based on these opportunities, one could easily surmise that Hub Group has had a very detailed due diligence process upon the review of over 100 companies. The fact that it is 15 months later after the company first announced its acquisition strategy, one could justify this length of time as Hub Group seeks to find a deal that suits its objectives. Additionally, preliminary negotiations may have occurred with some entities.

There are some strong opportunities here which could very well improve Hub Group's near-term growth and immediately increase its valuation. So management's focus on building the company's diversification and scale is definitely in the best interest of shareholders, especially if the deal could be consummated with modest leverage, and in the event the acquired company's leverage position was minimal.

But just as Hub Group is looking for a fish in this freight pond, there are other much larger fish within the pond, that could greatly benefit from the addition of Hub Group. During 2016 Hub Group generated $455 million in net revenue. Currently the company sports an enterprise value of $1.4 billion, or 3.1 times net revenues. This is after a -17.5 percent stock price decline after Hub Group's preliminary earnings announcement.

Before the decline, Hub Group's stock price was as high as $50 per share, a $1.7 billion enterprise value or 3.8 times net revenues. To the earlier point, larger brokerage/logistics companies with substantial scale command higher premiums. I would suspect that Hub Group would sell for an enterprise value closer to $2.1 billion, a multiple of nearly five times net revenues.

Based on this, we could assume that companies below $200 million net revenue would be closer to a sales price of around one times net revenues and those higher, but below $400 million could be valued anywhere between two to three times net revenues.

Based on an assumed price tag of around $1.7 to $2.1 billion there are two companies that immediately come to mind with strong cash positions and minimal debt that could consider such a deal. These include Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) and Kuehne & Nagel (OTCPK:KHNGF).

Expeditors and Kuehne & Nagel both had approximately $1 billion and $840 million in cash on-hand at the end of 2016. Both companies similarly had little to no debt. With these levels of cash and equity-based capital structures, adding Hub Group would not be detrimental to this capital structure.

As an example, in the event Expeditors were to acquire Hub Group for $2.1 billion, the combined equity would roughly be at $2.6 billion and combined EBITDA would be around $900 million. Expeditors could take on $1.1 billion in debt, including Hub Group's $115 million, this would total around $1.2 billion. This would leave the company with a 32 percent debt to capital structure with gross debt at 1.3 times EBITDA.

Hub Group has been flat from a free cash flow perspective recently as the company has increased its investments into revenue equipment. Expeditors on the other hand, has generated around $500 million in free cash flow (around $330 million after paying dividends), which could be used to pay debt down substantially soon-after a deal.

Kuehne & Nagel would be in a similar position. Assuming a combined company, Kuehne & Nagel would have $2.8 billion in equity and $1.3 billion in EBITDA. Kuehne & Nagel would need a little more debt to make the deal totaling $1.4 billion.

This would place the combined company at 33 percent debt to capital structure with gross debt at 1.1 times EBITDA. Kuehne & Nagel generated $650 in free cash flow during 2016, but the company pays a high dividend leaving cash flows at around $50 million after the dividend payment. This would mean that Kuehne & Nagel would likely need to maintain this debt level.

The interest for either company as a potential acquirer of Hub Group is not solely related to the capital structure and relative debt measures. Both companies provide substantial logistics services including both sea and air freight. The sea freight business in particular is of interest as synergies could be gained through the strong position of Hub Group's intermodal and drayage businesses.

Having Hub Group's business would provide a strong position for international containers arriving to North America seaports being directly transported to destinations whether by rail or truck; as well as the transloading of international containers to domestic through Hub Group's rail network. This could especially be valuable for Expeditors for its market position within the North America geography.

In summary, management's longer amount of time that has been taken prior to making a deal can be viewed with cautious optimism. In the event Hub Group is considering a move for a larger freight brokerage or logistics peer, this could lead to a substantial increase in the company's valuation level. Additionally, a longer time period could also be related to larger players considering Hub Group as an acquisition target.

Management's perspective on the competitive pricing for its intermodal market is that this is not going to be a prolonged occurrence. However, this is no certainty as JB Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT), Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR), XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO), Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), and others will continue to compete for market share.

Investors should be focused on the demand and supply sides of the equation. If things do get back on track later in the year, Hub Group will again look to approach the $50 per share level. Making a deal before or after this occurs (depending on the company) may also serve as a catalyst for stock price upside. In the event Hub Group was acquired, this would obviously increase the stock price based on the purchase price. Long-term today's valuation level is compelling for Hub Group.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HUBG, JBHT, SNDR, XPO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.