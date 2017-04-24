PCI: Cracking Open The Lid On The Swap Box

PCI currently has a large short / paid exposure to interest rates with the NAV holding up well from rising rates over the last six month.

Fund Positions

Closed-end Fund portfolios hold different types of positions:

core assets such as bonds, mortgages, equities and others

financing positions such as reverse repos, which enable the fund to leverage its core assets

derivative positions such as FX futures, interest rate swaps, CDS and others which allow the fund to manage its risk appetite

Fund returns are in large part driven by core assets, which makes financing and derivative positions easy to overlook. However, these positions can make a significant impact on fund risk and return profile as well, especially in times of interest rate volatility such as we have seen over the last few months.

In this article we zoom in on the interest rate positions of the PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) to see if we can extract any interesting information.

Why would a fund trade interest-rate swaps?

A partial list of reasons is the following:

Hedge leverage costs: Rising interest rates would, all else equal, reduce the income of a fixed-income leveraged fund since financing transactions (whose costs would rise) are shorter-term (1 to 3 months typically) than the duration of the fund's core assets.

Gain/Reduce exposure (Beta): A fund may seek to maintain a particular interest rate duration (to match its benchmark for instance).

Gain income (Carry): A fund may take advantage of an upward-sloping interest rate curve by receiving rates outright or holding swap flatteners.

Position tactically (Alpha): A fund may seek to tactically trade interest rates in order to monetize a particular market view.

PCI Net-Asset-Value and Interest Rates

Plotting the PCI NAV and par 10-year interest rate swap rates, we see that the two appear to move together; as interest rates decrease, so does the NAV. This behavior stands in contrast to a standard fixed-income bond portfolio, which would, all else equal, increase in value as interest rates fell.

This inverse relationship may be due to tactical interest-rate positioning, deterioration in price of certain assets (a risk-off market environment tends to see lower interest rates), greater reliance on floating-rate securities, etc. Over the last few years a number of these factors have all played a part in this trend.

How is PCI positioned currently in interest rates?

Running our monthly regression model on the GOVT ETF, we calculate a beta of -0.7 with a t-statistic of 2.1, suggesting that PCI does indeed have a strongly negative correlation to interest rates.

Looking through the most recent fund commentary, the management team writes:

The portfolio maintains moderate exposure to U.S. interest rates and is able to generate yield associated with that exposure. However, due to historical low yield levels and flatter yield curve post-"Brexit" vote, we have a short exposure to the long end of the U.S. Treasury curve.

If we run a time series regression of NAV to interest rates, we see that the fund duration has dipped below zero, which it has only done once before over the last three years.

How has PCI traded interest rate swaps?

If we dig into the semi-annual holdings reports and aggregate the swap exposure into 10-year "equivalents" (interest rate swaps expressed in terms of 10-year bonds), we see the following picture.

Looking at the pattern of trading we can make the following conclusions:

The current interest rate exposure is paid rates / short bonds (we calculate as $1.4bio 10-year equivalents - or almost 50% of total net assets). This is very high relative to historic exposure.

Current exposure has an annualized drag on income of about 0.8%.

In the prior two semi-annual periods the exposure was small received rates / long bonds expressed as a flattener with positive carry (0.5% and 0.8% annualized yield).

In Sep-14 and Mar-15 exposure was also paid rates / short bonds though in smaller size than currently.

Conclusion

PCI has so far navigated the rising interest rate environment very well with its NAV rising to one-year highs. The fund currently has a sizable paid rates / short bond position, which will perform if interest rates continue to rise. The market has so far taken a pause with 10-year Treasuries almost 40 basis points off the highs achieved in March, so it will be interesting to see how the fund team responds to this, especially if European contagion rises or the Fed takes its foot off the gas.

