Johnson And Johnson: Seize It

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is a name I continue to be bullish on long-term as a dividend growth name. I have opined that 2017 is a key year for the company. The fact is that JNJ will not make you a millionaire overnight, but it grows the dividend and has delivered capital gains since I have been following it. It is a great name to own in a retirement account long-term. The company continues to grow earnings. As a stock, I feel I can never go wrong recommending it, especially on big pullbacks. I got behind JNJ because it is a stable, slow growing, safe play. You have to pick your spots to enter. The name is now 7 points off its highs. The market gives you opportunities to get long the name on dips and when it does, you have to seize the opportunity. I have said many times that when the stock was $100 it was a buy. Well were up over 20% from there but should you be considering a buy on this pullback. Well, the company just reported Q1 earnings that have caught my attention.

So how did the company do? The company's most recent quarter saw sales of $17.77 billion. This was a slight uptick in sales of 1.7% year-over-year. I was a bit surprised that this figure missed estimates slightly by $240 million. Like many other domestic U.S. companies, the changes in currency year-over-year are having a negative impact on the absolute numbers. That fact is that businesses with a lot of international business are hurting from the stronger dollar. Taken independently, operational sales results increased 2.0% and the negative impact of currency was 0.4%.

On an absolute basis, domestic sales increased 0.6%, while international sales were up just 0.6%. Why? Well, this perceived weakness in international sales reflects actual operational growth of 2.8%, which is strong but also included a negative currency impact 0.8%. Johnson & Johnson is one of the harder hit companies by negative currency impacts, but the magnitude of the currency impacts seems to be decreasing each quarter. That is a trend that I have detected in the last year and a half, with this and other companies with a strong international presence. While I don't follow currency rates all that much, the value of the dollar relative to other currencies explains this trend. The company itself continues to move forward, but investors want growth. That is what they are looking for. Well, on an operational basis, worldwide sales increased 1.2%, domestic sales dropped 0.7% but international sales rose 3.4%. This excludes the impacts of acquisitions and sales over the last year.

Taking into account the company's operational expenses and sales data, the company saw net earnings come in at $4.4 billion. Taking into account the existing number of shares this translates to net earnings per share of $1.61. After further taking into account special items, adjusted net earnings were $5.0 billion and adjusted earnings per share were $1.83. The adjusted earnings per share rose 5.8% over last year. The $1.83 in adjusted earnings beat analyst estimates by $0.07. The company continues to deliver. Alex Gorsky, chairman and CEO, said:

"Johnson & Johnson's first-quarter results are in line with our expectations and we are confident we will achieve the full-year financial guidance we established at the beginning of the year. The pending acquisition of Actelion demonstrates our ongoing commitment to bringing innovation to patients with significant unmet needs, and provides a unique opportunity for us to expand our portfolio with leading, differentiated in-market medicines and promising late-stage products. We look forward to the associates from Actelion joining the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies."

The quarter was a bit lackluster but I was pleased with the slight profit beat. The big news obviously is the Actelion acquisition. Sales missed the mark on domestic weakness so we have to keep an eye on that going forward. Looking ahead, the company is including the Actelion purchase in its outlook. JNJ now sees 2017 sales of $75.4 billion to $76.1 billion. This continues to reflect expected operational growth in the range of 4.0% to 5.0%. Adjusted earnings guidance for full-year 2017 is $7.00 to $7.15 per share. Considering the growth, the pipeline of the company, and the fact that the dividend will keep growing, I continue to love this stock. However, I would wait for a further pullback before buying, and wouldn't add on until at least $119.

