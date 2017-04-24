Get WACked?

Here I first point you to two of the better articles and then try to present something new.

The Problem:

Walter Investment Management (NYSEMKT:WAC) is a troubled mortgage provider with three main lines of business: mortgage origination, mortgage servicing, and reverse mortgages. It also utilizes a fourth cost center segment which it calls other to essentially report corporate costs and interest.

Of the three profit centers, the mortgage origination segment provided the majority of income the last few years. However, with mortgage rates increasing, this segment is likely to face headwinds. The purchase mortgage business is still expected to continue to see growth as the economy recovers; however, the refinance business is dying due to higher rates. Customers rarely refinance a mortgage at 4.3% (current 30-year rate) when they already have one at 3.5% (previous 30-year rate).

Mortgage servicing historically has been hit and miss. Overall, it is problematic that WACs servicing costs as a % of UPB (unpaid principle balance) have run higher than competitors such as Nationstar. Management needs to fix this. In any particular quarter however, this tends to be overshadowed by the valuation of the MSRs (mortgage servicing rights), which go up or down drastically based on small changes in assumptions. It is important to understand, valuation changes in the MSRs hit the P&L. They are part of servicing revenue. So, negative valuation adjustments, as well as goodwill write-offs, are a big part of why WAC has shown losses on the P&L in the past. Last year there would have been losses even with these costs reversed, but with rates going up, the MSR valuation could start to be more of a tailwind than the strong headwind it has sometimes been (more on this later).

The third segment, reverse mortgages has pretty much always been a consistent looser for WAC with occasional quarters of break-even. This is something the new CEO essentially admits, when he indicates he has written-off all goodwill in this segment, and is actively seeking "strategic alternatives" (a.k.a. trying to sell). The big deal with the third segment however is it soaks up a lot of cash, having thrown WAC into a liquidity crisis that it had to make some tough decisions to extricate itself from (e.g. selling MSRs, the insurance business, etc.).

Make no mistake, overall Walter is troubled and the new CEO has quite a challenge on his hands trying to turn it around. Compass Point recently put a sell on the stock assigning a 50% probability of bankruptcy to the name. A number of previous articles on Seeking Alpha have also covered Walter's challenges. Here are a couple recent one's I would suggest:

"The Bull Case For Walter Is Irrevocably Broken" by John Zhang (good P&L modeling)

"Analyzing Walter Investment Management Challenges" by Big Green Investors (good balance sheet coverage)

The financials have already been covered these and other previous articles. John Zhang providing a useful chart depicting what 2014 - 2016 P&Ls would have looked like without the goodwill write-downs and negative MSR valuation changes. Big Green goes into some important but admit-ably more difficult to understand balance sheet aspects that are key. I recommend you read it twice, or however many times it takes for you to understand what is going on.

However, rather than spending more time than absolutely necessary rehashing what has already been well covered in previous articles, what I would like to do here is try to add value by taking it one step further. Showing a place where I see potential hidden opportunity which I don't think has already been covered.

The Risk:

To be clear Walter remains a very risky investment. It had a very disappointing Q4, losing 61¢ per share in the quarter despite positive MSR valuation changes. It also lost a whopping $14.71 for the 2016 year. The stock price has plummeted 78% YTD, and is now around $1 per share vs. the $50 per share it traded at only 4 years ago. Surely as Compass points indicates, this thing is headed for bankruptcy, right?

Well maybe, but probably not. You see there are a few forces lined up that may work against bankruptcy.

The Players:

First, there are some pretty well-heeled and influential hedge funds-Baker Street, Birch Run, and Raging Capital-with sizable equity positions:

Source: WAC 13G filings, WAC Proxy statement

Mr. Perelman of Baker Street and Mr. Beltzman of Birch Run already have seats on the board and a significant vested interest. With a little help from Raging Capital, they control over 50% of shares outstanding and so can vote in or out anything they choose. Mr. Renzi is basically their man, brought in to help solve the problem. These guys are not going down without a fight.

Second, there may be no fight, bondholders would probably also rather see this company not go into bankruptcy. From what I have read (caveat I am not a lawyer), if the company were to go into bankruptcy, the Mortgage Servicing Rights would likely be pulled by the mortgage holder and reassigned elsewhere, with no corresponding compensation. Additionally, another major asset of the company is Deferred Tax Assets (DTA's). DTAs represent the carry forward of losses from previous years on one's taxes. Thus, if one were to make $1 in taxable profit this year, but had a $1 DTA from losses in previous years, no taxes would be owed. In the case of bankruptcy, these DTA's are also lost. Between the MSRs, the DTAs, and what little Goodwill and Intangibles remain, there is over $1.3 billion worth of value that could be lost in a bankruptcy. Big Green already makes these points in his article but in this case, I think they bear repeating.

Additionally, in a distressed situation, I doubt the $12.4 billion in residential loans held for sale get sold without at least a little bit of a discount. Then the HMBS obligations, vendor payables, servicer liabilities and warehouse borrowings should all have precedence over the corporate debt holders. Once you do all that, as a corporate bond-holder, you are not sitting in a comfortable position. The company has much more value as a going concern that it does in bankruptcy.

Even from the bondholder's perspective, it better to give new management a decent chance to turn it around, sell off some assets, or even if necessary switch debt for equity or otherwise restructure the debt, rather than lose the value of the MSRs and DTAs. The bondholders probably prefer WAC does not go into bankruptcy.

For these two reasons alone, I think Compass Points 50% chance of bankruptcy is too high. However, there is another reason.

The Opportunity:

There is potentially some additional hidden value in Walters MSRs.

To understand one first must be clear on how an MSR works. MSRs or Mortgage Servicing Rights are basically an entity getting paid (typically about 28 basis points) to collect your mortgage check and in turn disburse the appropriate portions to the mortgage holder, insurance companies, etc. More importantly, when you don't pay, they are also the people gently reminding you of your obligations, and if necessary foreclosing on you. And last but not least, when you refinance to some new lender, so to the mortgage servicing right goes with it.

When the economy is good and housing prices are going up, there are less costs associated with collections and foreclosures. When mortgage rates go up, you are less likely to refinance and therefore the income stream to the servicer is likely to continue. Thus, in situations like today, an improving economy and higher mortgage rates, MSR income stream are both more likely to continue and less expensive to service, making them much more valuable. Given this background, what is wrong with this picture? (hint: see red underline)

Source: YCharts (30-year mortgage rates), and WAC 10K for RUL valuation inputs used

The chart above is the 30-year mortgage rate over the last few years with my addition of the Remaining Useful Life Walter Asset Management used at the end of each year to value its MSRs. As you can see, mortgage rates increased significantly after the election from about 3.3% to 4.3% and have stayed above 4% since. When this happens, all the people who have gotten mortgages over the last few years below 4%, have no incentive to refinance. In fact, doing so usually raises their monthly payments and costs them significant amounts of money. Thus, they tend to hold on to existing mortgages longer. If one were to argue that we have seen the opportunity of a lifetime in low mortgage rates, that the bottom is already in, then it stands to reason that people would hold these mortgages for very long periods of time. Even decades.

It thus seems quite conservative that WAC is using an expected remaining useful life to value its MSRs (6 years) that is actually lower than it used in previous periods (6.6 and 6.3 years) when there was much more incentive for people to refinance! For reference, Annaly Mortgage (NYSE:NLY) has stated they expect prepayments rates (CPR) of less than 10% in the future, implying a much longer remaining useful life than 6 years on its mortgage holdings. New Residential (NYSE:NRZ) used remaining useful life of 7 to 9 years to value some of its MSRs (depending on type). 6 years seems well, overly conservative.

But this was not the only conservative figure used by WAC to value its MSR assets. They also discounted future cash flows by 11.6% for the end of 2016 valuation vs. the 10.9% they used at the end of 2015, and the 9.6% used at the end of 2014. Is it really less likely that you are going to collect those cash flows today than it was one or two years ago? A time when rates were much lower, and the possibility of clients refinancing much higher.

Realize, while these changes may seem small, they make huge differences when it comes to the world of MSRs. A few extra basis points (bps) on a $100 billion+ worth of UPB (Unpaid Principle Balance of mortgages, the total dollar amount of mortgages being serviced) adds up:

Source: WAC 10k and authors calculations

The chart above first shows the Walters MSR valuations for the last three years, and then three different scenarios designed to show the effect of potential alternate valuations assumptions. The 2016 valuation was 93.7 bps on $101.4 billion dollars in UPB, which comes out to $949.5 million worth of MSRs that WAC owns.

In Scenario 1, it is assumed Walters MSRs were instead valued at the same rate (in bps) that New Residential actually paid Citibank in January for $97 billion UPB worth of MSRs, 101.2 bps (compare yellow cell in Scenario 1 above to first line in the chart below).

Source: Press releases for New Residential (NRZ), NRZ 10K, and Impac Mortgage Holdings (NYSEMKT:IMH) 10K

As you can see in this Scenario 1, this change is estimated to add $2.14 per share to WACs book value. Just this one change, from the 93.7 bps to the 101.2 bps valuation of the NRZ / Citi deal, adds over $2 to book value on a $1 stock!

In Scenario 2, I took a 6.5-year useful life and a 10% discount rate, numbers in between what WAC used in 2014 and 2015, to come up with a similar valuation, this time an extra $2.47 in book value. As further confirmation, I would point out this 102.4 bps result is lower than the 106.5 bps valuation Impac Mortgage Holdings (IMH) came up with for its MSRs at the end of 2016.

For the fun of it, I also did a best reasonable case Scenario 3. In Scenario 3 I assumed 9 years of remaining life on the average mortgage. I do not consider this too outlandish a best reasonable case if in fact we have already seen a lifetime low mortgage interest rate. I also applied a 9.55% discount rate to the resulting cash flows, the same as WAC did in 2014. Given these inputs, my calculations show Walters MSR valuation increases so much it actually adds over $10 per share to the book value per share.

Before you say an extra $10 in book value per share sounds ridiculous, remember WAC was trading at over $50 per share four short years ago. To say there is meaningful leverage to WACs valuation based on relatively small MSR assumption changes, is a significant understatement.

Conclusion:

Again, there are significant risks in WAC stock. I am not trying to discount those risks. There is the possibility of bankruptcy, a debt for equity deal massively diluting shares, or the continued drain of an organization that may be beyond restructuring. However, there are also key shareholders with resources, knowledge, power, and a lot of incentive to maximize the value of WAC shares: Baker Street, Birch Run, and Raging Capital. And on the other side, Bondholders also have valid reasons to try to work something out.

Additionally, to go along with the huge risk, there is an even bigger opportunity. The potential upgrade in valuation on the MSRs. This is a highly risky, asymmetric bet. The most one can lose is 100%, but the potential gain could be five or more times that. As such, should one decide to invest, a smaller than normal position size is probably warranted, as well as thorough due diligence. WAC is expected to report earnings in about two weeks.

As always, I welcome further scrutiny and feedback from readers.

