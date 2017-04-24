Tesla: Q1 2017 Earnings Preview

After the close of trading next Wednesday, May 3rd, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will announce its first-quarter earnings. While the company already detailed record quarterly deliveries, there are still plenty of questions that remain. As shares continue to trade near all-time highs, investors are waiting for key updates on current models, Model 3 progress and the solar/energy businesses.

With a full quarter of SolarCity results included in Q1 plus more than 25,000 vehicle deliveries, Tesla will announce a record revenue quarter. Current expectations call for $2.58 billion, a more than 125% increase over last year's production constrained period. It will be interesting to see what management says about Model S and X deliveries for Q2, given the recent lineup changes as well as the expiration of prior-quarter tailwinds like the ending of the free lifetime supercharging program.

It will be interesting to see how much revenue the company records for its enhanced autopilot option. The company did not record any revenues for this feature in Q4 because of the ongoing rollout with many items that have been delayed, causing a recent class action lawsuit. Recording these revenues should help gross margins rebound towards Q3 2016 levels, depending on how much revenue was generated from ZEV credit sales.

On the bottom line, analysts are currently looking for a non-GAAP loss of $0.76 per share compared to $1.45 a year ago, although the share count will be much higher this year. Don't forget that the addition of a full quarter of SolarCity will cause an unusual impact to the bottom line, so GAAP versus non-GAAP results will be much different. Tesla's operational expenses will also start to rise a bit as we approach the Model 3 launch and as the energy storage business starts to ramp production.

Investors will be looking for an update on Tesla's capital expenditures and Model 3 forecast, perhaps the company's biggest story for 2017. Management expects to spend $2 to $2.5 billion on capex before the launch, which includes investments in the Gigafactory, Fremont factory, sales/service infrastructure, superchargers, etc. I would like to see an update on Tesla's Germany unit, given reports about labor troubles and a possible strike that could impact Model 3 plans.

One thing investors should watch immediately after the earnings report is if Tesla shares pull back on any negative news. I'm not saying this to be a bear, but because the key 50-day moving average currently sits at $277 and is rising by the day. If shares fall below this key technical level after earnings, it could cause some technical selling that leads to an extended pullback. As a point of reference, the longer term 200-day moving average is currently at $233.50.

Next week, all eyes will be on Tesla as the company reports its first quarter. While the company reports record revenues, it will be interesting to see how margins fare, given some potential autopilot revenues. Additionally, how will things look given a full quarter of SolarCity results? I believe we'll see a sequential guide lower for Q2 deliveries, which may cause customer deposits on the balance sheet to decrease again. With Model 3 production just a few months away, investors want to hear that plans are on track for a big second half of 2017. That will ultimately determine if shares can stay near all-time highs, but if they do decline, watch the key 50-day moving average.

