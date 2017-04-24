Retail Dominance: The Walmart Story

Walmart is looking to cut back on physical construction as they move into online retail.

There's a multitude of companies fighting over the online retail space. Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has seen success so far in online sales. Walmart is planning to significantly reduce their construction of new buildings and that should be excellent for their cash flows. The decrease in capital expenditures should increase the amount available for dividends, buybacks, or acquisitions. As a shareholder, I view each of those developments as being very favorable. There is already an abundance of retail space in America, but there is strong demand from consumers for more convenient service. Success will depend heavily on Walmart's ability to meet and exceed customer expectations in that regard.

How Can We Look Inside?

For now we will be looking at Walmart and several competitors. Comparisons will be drawn using both EV/EBIT and EV/EBITDA. The other companies will be Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Target (NYSE:TGT), Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM), Ross (NASDAQ:ROST), and Macy's (NYSE:M).

Why use EV/EBIT and EBITDA?

Part of the reason to use EV is it allows us to eliminate using debt restructuring to fundamentally change the company's value. So the idea goes like this:

If a company is worth $20 billion, then if the company takes out a bond for $10 billion and uses it to buy back $10 billion of stock, I don't suddenly want to assign a much higher value to the company. Strictly using P/E ratios, the company might look much more attractive because the debt could carry a low interest rate. The idea is simply we want a way to strip out the impact of changes which are occurring from the company issuing new debt and changing the financial structure of the company. While changing the financial structure can be useful I don't want to agree to pay twice as much because some CFO figured out, "I can take out a loan here and that's brilliant." That's what we're trying to get away from. In short, I believe it is a more accurate representation of a retail company should usually be valued. This is primarily useful because it eliminates some of the benefits from creative financial structures.

Charts

Here's EV/EBIT over a 5-year period:

Walmart trades at an attractive valuation and has been fairly steady over time compared to competitors. While indexes are hitting record highs, Walmart is still around their normal historical ratios. While remaining at lower ratios, the company has made excellent progress and investments in the online retail industry. Here's an article on the Jet acquisition.

Now over the 10 year period:

Both Macy's and Target are at significantly lower multiples, though both started at higher multiples. Both have had various issues over the last couple of years so it's up for debate whether they are a good investment. I believe Target is highly underrated and should see a comeback in 2018 or as early as 2017 if they out-perform the very low expectation over the new few quarters.

Moving on to 5 year EV to EBITDA chart:

Walmart trades at an exceptionally low multiple of EBITDA. The EV to EBITDA ratio is 7.872.

Ross has an extremely strong strategy and the current multiple could very well be on the lower side. However, Ross is specialized in clothing whereas Walmart has a much broader product. Further, Ross has great vendor relations and strategic locations where they purchase clothing. In their own words:

" By purchasing later in the merchandise buying cycle than department, specialty, and discount stores, we are able to take advantage of imbalances between retailers' demand for products and manufacturers' supply of those products."

Ross and Walmart aren't strong competitors, but Ross's specialization in clothing does have an impact on almost every store attempting to sell clothing.

Costco also trades at a higher multiple, but investors give them a premium valuation for their recession-proof business model and strong comparable sales results. At the start of the period, Whole Foods carried the highest valuation. Now, organic foods are going out of favor with investors while club stores are highly valued.

The Income Play

Walmart's dividend yield is down since late 2015, but it remains at a high level by historical measures.

Conclusion

For the income investors, the dividend yield remains materially higher than normal. Walmart also trades at a low P/E and EV/EBITDA ratio. This is especially the case for an innovating company with a dominant market share where higher ratios are expected. Walmart continues to be a solid company at a very attractive price. Walmart is a dividend champion and ideal for an investor with a long-term investment plan. In a year or two when Walmart's new strategies are better priced into the stock the company could see share prices jump higher. It's a buy at $70 and a strong buy around $67.

