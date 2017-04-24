A False Sigh Of Relief

Global capital markets breathed a collective sigh of relief on Sunday evening. Voters took to the polls in France in the first round of their presidential election, and the outcome was as predicted. Independents Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen landed in the top two spots and will proceed into the second round of voting scheduled for just two weeks on Sunday, May 7, with Mr. Macron considered the overwhelming favorite to prevail. But while it appears that the status quo has been defended yet again for the European continent, the problem has not been solved with the outcome of this vote. In fact, regardless of Sunday's vote or the final outcome on May 7, the rot only continues to worsen.

The Latest In An Ongoing Trend

The most disruptive outcome has apparently been avoided. Heading into the weekend, capital markets were increasingly considering the possibility that the far right Marine Le Pen and the far left Jean-Luc Melenchon might land the top two spots in the first round of the French (NYSEARCA:EWQ) elections, thus leading to what could best be described as a more politically extreme equivalent of Donald Trump squaring off against Bernie Sanders in the 2016 U.S. (NYSEARCA:SPY) Presidential election. But it was not to be, as the centrist Emmanuel Macron claimed the top spot in the first round of voting. Instead, the French are left with what might be roughly described as more like Barack Obama circa 2008 squaring off against Donald Trump circa 2016 for the French presidency.

Looking ahead to the second round polls, Mr. Macron currently enjoys a comfortable lead over Ms. Le Pen. The latest polls have Macron leading Le Pen by an average of 63% to 37% in the second round. In short, French voters are not seeing the relatively narrow 4% lead that Ms. Clinton held over now President Trump in the days leading up to the U.S. Presidential election. Put simply, Mr. Macron appears very highly likely to win come May 7 barring a resounding surge in support for Ms. Le Pen in the coming two weeks.

But just because a centrist appears poised to win the French Presidency and the status quo appears likely to be largely maintained as a result, does not mean that the European economy or its battered common market is somehow suddenly in the clear of all of its problems. In fact, the trend in sentiment among French voters should remain a troublesome reminder to their politicians that their time to get things back on track is still quickly fading away.

Consider the following. Just five years ago when the French last held a presidential election in the spring of 2012, the two primary parties in the Socialists and the Republicans secured nearly 56% of the voting in the first round to land the top two spots to advance to the second round. This year, these same two parties - think the Democrats and the Republicans here in the U.S. - landed just 26% of the total first round vote in finishing fifth and third, respectively. Put more simply, this means that an overwhelming majority of the French voting public at 74% wanted someone other than a candidate from one of the two establishment parties in the presidency in France this year. This is an overwhelmingly striking demand for change.

Perhaps more importantly, consider the economic views of the specific candidates that the French voters supported in the first round of voting this year. Almost exactly one-half of all French voters that took to the polls on Sunday, for emphasis 50%, voted for a candidate that would be considered Eurosceptic or wants to abandon the common market (BATS:EZU) and its currency (NYSEARCA:FXE) altogether.

This represents a notable deterioration in sentiment supporting the European Union in France. For example, just five years ago in 2012, only 33% of voters supported a candidate that held Eurosceptic views. And five years before that, only 23% of voters supported candidates that maintained this anti-euro perspective.

The Bottom Line

These two facts alone - that the establishment parties were shut out in the French election and that voters are increasingly supporting candidates that have a negative view of the European Union - suggest that French politicians are effectively on the clock to get things sorted out. For if Mr. Macron prevails on May 7 as expected, he along with more mainstream French politicians have the next few years to get everything sorted out and do their part in putting the European Union economy back onto a sustained growth path.

If the incoming leadership in France fails to achieve these critically important objectives going forward, however, ongoing trends among French voters suggest it is only a matter of time before they actually follow through in electing a politician that is prepared to do their part to bring the European Union (NYSEARCA:IVV) down if politicians from some other country haven't done it already.

So while global capital markets including stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA) breath a collective sigh of relief and are set to rally strongly heading into Monday's trading, investors should not view this market reaction as an indication that the problems emanating out of the European Union (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) have suddenly been solved. If anything, they have been nothing more than delayed for another day in the future. And with the Germans (NYSEARCA:EWG) and potentially the Italians (NYSEARCA:EWI) taking to the polls later this year, the next test of resolve for support in the European Union is lurking right around the corner.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.