AGNC Investment Corp.: Where To Now?

Hopefully this article will help you grow your assets.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is a blue-chip mortgage REIT. AGNC had a tough Q4 2016, but CEO Gary Kain et al. far outperformed many of the other mREITs in the industry. In Q4 2016 we saw a +85 bps rise in the yield of the 10 year US Treasury Note (see chart below). Bond values normally go down during such times. One should not be surprised or horrified that they did so for AGNC.

Since about mid-December 2016, rates have fallen; but they have mostly consolidated. In Q1 2017 they fell only -5 bps from 2.44% on December 31, 2016 to 2.39% on March 31, 2017. This should translate into a nearly flat quarter for AGNC's book value in Q1 2017. It is even possible that Gary Kain et al increased AGNC's book value a bit in Q1 2017. Remember the net interest spread should have been higher on average in Q1 2017 than in Q4 2016. The yield on the 10 year US Treasury Note was rising for most of Q4 2016. With a +85 bps rise in the yield in Q4 2016, the average for AGNC's net interest spread in Q1 2017 should be higher than the average in Q4 2016. There was only a -5 bps drop from the end of Q4 2016 to Q1E 2017. AGNC's TBA positions should have done well too.

As of February 28, 2017 the net book value was $21.17 per common share; and the tangible net book value was $19.50 per common share. These values were unchanged from those of December 31, 2016. The yield on the 10 year US Treasury fell only -3 bps from February 28, 2017 through Q1E 2017. Therefore the book value figures are unlikely to have changed much in the last month of Q1 2017. Hence AGNC had a good Q1 2017. It should have covered its $0.18/common share monthly dividend nicely; and it should have maintained (or perhaps added a bit to) its book value. It will report Q1 2017 earnings on April 27, 2017 at 8:30 am ET.

From Q1E 2017 the 10 year US Treasury Note fell from 2.39% to 2.17% on April 18, 2017 (-22 bps). This seemed to give AGNC's book value a big boost in Q2 2017. However, that fall has already begun to correct itself. As of this writing April 24, 2017 the 10 year US Treasury Note is at 2.30% (+13 bps from the April 18, 2017 value); and the trend is upward. The recent French Presidential election seems to have spurred interest rates higher again. The expected result of Le Pen and Macron has allayed fears. It has also given investors the seeming assurance that Macron, who wants to stay in the Euro, will win the run off election on May 7, 2017. In other words, one expectation being met has made many believe the run off race expectation of a Macron victory will be met. The current polls suggest Macron will beat Le Pen by a 60% to 40% margin. The reasoning for a flight to safety (lower bond yields) due to the French Presidential Election would seem to be gone. The uptrend in rates may continue at least on this basis. The good thing for AGNC is that it still has 9 bps of the original drop since Q1E 2017 in its pocket. Still this uptrend in yields probably means that investors may want to trim their AGNC holdings at least temporarily.

In addition to the French Presidential Election euphoria of France likely remaining in the Euro, Donald Trump is bringing the Obamacare repeal back into play -- potentially this week. That would be a bonus for his Tax Cut programs. These are many and varied. The biggies are probably corporate taxes and personal income taxes. The following link explains some of these. Trump and/or Steve Mnuchin have been touting recently that they are closer to displaying such plans to people. We will have to see. If the Trump/Mnuchin duo can present even one tax plan soon, this will likely be another reason for rates to keep rising -- for the Trump euphoria to continue. Trump vowed April 22, 2017 to present a "massive tax cut program" this week (of April 24-28). Again we will wait to see. At the same time Trump signed an Executive Order to look at ways to dismantle parts of Dodd-Frank (FinReg). Cutting parts of the Dodd-Frank regulations would likely be a big boon for banks. This would tend to stimulate the US economy at least in the near term; and that would tend to drive interest rates upward.

The US Federal Government debt ceiling reinstatement at $20.1T on March 16, 2017, may eventually cause interest rates to spike higher too. The US Debt Clock shows the US Debt currently at $19.89T. It is slowing creeping toward the US Debt Ceiling. Many think the US Congress will have to act to raise the Debt Ceiling by late summer or early fall. Otherwise the US may hit the Debt Ceiling; and defaults will start. As the US edges closer to this "real deadline", interest rates may start to spike higher in the absence of Congressional action. Further the Fed Fund Futures currently call for a 66.2% probability of a rate hike at the June 14, 2017 FOMC meeting. A rate hike would likely push rates up a bit.

All of the above indicate significant upward pressure on interest rates / Treasury yields. Small upward movements can usually be managed well by mREIT management teams. However, even with good management, the book values tend to go downward. There seems to be the potential for large upward movement at this time.

The biggest argument in counter to the above would be the Atlanta Fed's GDPnow reading for Q1 2017 of +0.5% GDP Growth. This is a very slow economy. Many expect this to pick up in Q2 2017; but we will have to see. For instance, retail store closings and deteriorating sub-prime auto loans may provide a significant headwind to significantly faster GDP growth in Q2 2017.

The one year chart of AGNC provides some technical direction for a trade/investment.

The above shows a strong uptrend. It is likely to extend itself today on a big overall market uptrend. However, the yield on the 10 year US Treasury is also up strongly today. That may mean that gains on the stock price may be capped in the near term. The large gap between the stock price and the 50-period SMA argues for less upward mobility in the near future too.

Further capped gains due to fundamentals make sense. The tangible net book value as of February 28, 2017 was $19.50 per common share. It was likely very close to that value on March 31, 2017. This means the closing stock price as of April 21, 2017 was trading at a +6.6% premium to the tangible net book value as of February 28, 2017 (or even the March 31, 2017 tangible net book value). With the yield on the 10 year US Treasury down only about -9 bps since Q1E 2017, there has probably not been a huge gain in book value in Q2 2017. The net book value proposition is better. The stock price as of the close on April 21, 2017 of $20.79 is still less than the net book value of $21.17 per common share as of February 28, 2017.

Depending on which book value you choose to use, AGNC could be bought or held on a book value basis. I believe that the trend upward in interest rates / yields is likely to continue in the near term and perhaps in the medium term. Mortgage REIT stocks typically perform poorly in such an environment. Book values typically erode during such times. I would tend to put a HOLD on AGNC near the end of the day today (or even midday). This might translate into trimming my AGNC position in the near term. After I had seen what I believed to be the near term move upward in interest rates. I might tend to add back to my AGNC position. One good thing about the monthly dividend is that you can trade into and out of AGNC without losing too much of the dividend. I still like Gary Kain. I still like AGNC. I still like the 10.4% annual dividend. I will wait for the earnings release on April 27, 2017 to display any new charts and tables depicting AGNC's holdings. Please look for a new article soon after earnings.

NOTE: Some of the fundamental fiscal data above is from Yahoo Finance.

Good Luck Trading/Investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.