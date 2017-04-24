Why Hasbro Is Eating Mattel's Lunch

When Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) posted its disappointing first quarter results late last week, owners of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) were understandably concerned. Not only did Mattel miss its earnings and revenue estimates, MAT shares fell a whopping 13.6% in response to yet-another bad quarter. It didn't bode well for Monday morning's first quarter report slated for Monday morning.

As it turns out, however, HAS shareholders once again didn't have anything to worry about. Not only did Hasbro top its Q1 sales and earnings estimates, the stock itself gained nearly 6% shortly after the results were unveiled.

To those observers with a short-term memory that took a deeper look at the first quarter results from both companies will know why one failed while the other succeeded -- Mattel's vendors didn't have room for more Mattel toys because they were sitting on too many Mattel toys leftover from the all-important Christmas quarter of last year.

For those investors who've kept longer-term tabs on the Mattel saga though, last quarter's lackluster results -- and rhetoric -- were all too familiar.

See, Mattel doesn't have a short-term inventory-turnover problem. It's got a (much) bigger picture innovation problem that's not apt to be fixed anytime soon.

But, first things first.

Are These Companies Even in the Same Business?

Just to illustrate just how long this disparity has been in place for the two seemingly-similar organizations, check out the comparative revenue and comparative earnings path for each.



Data from Thomson Reuters, image made by author



Data from Thomson Reuters, image made by author

A picture really is worth a thousand words, so the two images make the 2000-word argument that Mattel has been missing the mark for far longer than just one quarter. Indeed, the struggling toymaker has been moving in the wrong direction at least since Bryan Stockton was named CEO in late-2011, since Christopher Sinclair replaced him in early 2015, and certainly since former Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) executive Margo Georgiadis took the Mattel helm in January of this year.

Maybe, just maybe, leadership isn't the problem. Or, maybe in a much bigger sense, leadership is exactly the problem.

Mattel Lacks the Portfolio it Needs

Mattel is the name behind Barbie and Hot Wheels, as well as relatively new phenomenon Monster High... the melding of princesses with familiar ghouls. The company also is a licensee of DC Comics, making a wide variety of superhero toys. It also owns the higher-end American Girl brand of dolls.

On the surface, that seems like a competitive lineup versus Hasbro's brands and toy lines, which include a Marvel Comics licensing deal, Play-Doh, Nerf, Transformers, a slew of Disney tie-ins, and familiar board games like Scrabble and Twister.

Ask the average nine year old kid what he/she likes though, and increasingly they'll choose a Hasbro toy over a Mattel toy.

The 'why?' isn't easy to pinpoint, because there are several contributing causes. The overarching explanation is, however, Mattel's toys are losing appeal because the toy market is changing, but Mattel isn't changing with it.

Giving credit where it's due, Zacks observed and deftly voiced the issue late last year, saying:

Age compression is hitting the toymakers revenue severely. For instance, previously, the demand for Barbie was more common among kids aged 3 to 9 years, which has narrowed down to 3 to 6 years. This is tapering the demand for traditional toys.

A closer second look at the Mattel portfolio reveals its offerings focus more on those traditional toys that appear to a shrinking demographic, while it lacks the exposure it needs to electronic devices and video games.

Last quarter, in contrast, Hasbro saw a 10% improvement for its gaming division, largely on the heels of digital-based game products.

It's not just an off-kilter product mix that's holding Mattel back, however. When all is said and done, Mattel also hitched its wagon to the wrong licensing horse.

As of right now, Hasbro makes Star Wars, Frozen, The Avengers, G.I. Joe, Transformers and Jurassic World toys. The common thread among them is that these are all popular media franchises, and once kids see the corresponding movies and television programs, they want to extend that experience with a toy. To that end, Hasbro's licensing revenue doubled (year-over-year) to $11.3 million last quarter... about 16% of its total net income.

To its credit, Mattel has gotten some traction with its Batman and Superman lines in the wake of movies featuring both superheroes. They've not been the mega-blockbusters anything Marvel -- now a Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) property -- has released though. Indeed, some DC character-based movies like Suicide Squad have been relative disappointments. While it was technically a box office success, it was aimed at a small segment of DC fans and didn't inspire any hot-selling toy tie-ins.

Perhaps more than anything though, Hasbro is succeeding where Mattel is failing because Hasbro makes a point of thinking about what kids want.

Hasbro Chairman and CEO Brian Goldner finally served up some of the company's corporate philosophy a couple of quarters ago, explaining:

We began to surround our consumers with stories and characters around our brands and began to tell those stories, which enabled us to engage with consumers to build more innovative product lines... ... A lot of what we wanted to understand was creating that innate desire for play, understanding why play is so essential to young children. We went out with Harvard to look at this increasing array of media choices for children and what kind of play is most beneficial ... We want to be a great purveyor of stories and content in that new media era.

Piper Jaffray analyst Stephanie Wissink saw the same, but put it in different words:

The company has sold factories and hired talent for brand development commercializing, something you would see at Disney or an ad agency... Hasbro's model is starting to prove its merit-cyclicality is waning and the durability of the brand development versus item strategies is catering to continuous years of portfolio strength.

No matter how it's described, that's a deliberate, well-reasoned R&D strategy. If Mattel does the same, it's anything but clear.

Bottom Line

As was noted early on, while there are some clear reasons Hasbro is beating up Mattel in the toy aisle isn't the three aforementioned realities. Those are symptoms. The overarching reason was and still is a lack of compelling, innovative toys. As Christopher Sinclair once noted following a disappointing quarter report:

... our brand propositions were simply not compelling enough to consumers. This was particularly true across our Barbie and Fisher-Price brands. Our product innovation was inconsistent as some brands performed well, but many did not. In addition, the success of our marketing activities was mixed as our spending did not generate a lift to brand sales beyond the specific products that we were promoting. Now these results make it clear that we need to do a better job of creating compelling brands and products for our consumers. At the same time we must maintain our brand engagement throughout the year instead of waiting until just the holiday season.

Problem is, that's something Sinclair said in January of 2015 just a few days after he took over for Bryan Stockton. Nothing changed in the meantime though.

Knowing what the problem is is one thing. Being able to do something about it is another. Thus far, nobody's been able to do anything about it. There are only so many iterations of Barbie you can produce before the market tires of the idea... particularly a market that's no longer stoked about dolls.

The advent of Margo Georgiadis is a sweeping change to be sure. But, as former top-dog of Google's YouTube with a brief stint as COO of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN), it's tough to imagine her leading the philosophical change Mattel so desperately needs.

Hasbro is the clear must-have name in the toymaking business. Mattel looks years away from self-imposing the overhaul it needs. An oft-rumored acquisition is looking increasingly likely, but only because the turnaround task is looking insurmountable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.