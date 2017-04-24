European Banks Vs U.S. Banks - Trade Of The Year?

Contrary to the consensus, we expect European banks to outperform their US peers in the short-term.

More importantly, investors should not overlook the improving fundamentals of the European banking sector.

The results of the first round of France’s presidential elections triggered a sharp rally in European banks.

Emmanuel Macron has won the first round of France's presidential elections, which were held on 23 April 2017. The results triggered a sharp rally in European assets, with European banks being the biggest winners.

Source: Bloomberg

According to the latest opinion pools, Emmanuel Macron is expected to win the second round of the elections with 62% of the vote versus 38% for Marine Le Pen.

Source: IPSOS

The possibility of a Marine Le Pen victory has been among the biggest tail risks for European banks. As such, the removal of this risk should allow investors to refocus on the improving fundamentals of the European banking sector.

US Banks vs European banks

On April 2nd, we published a note on European banks (NASDAQ:EUFN). Our thesis was that European banks were likely to outperform their US peers (XLF) (FAS) (FAZ) (IYF) (KRE). The idea has returned 10% so far, and, in our view, it still has legs. It is also important to note that this idea is based on fundamental analysis. While we do observe trading dynamics in our strategies, we do not use popular trading indicators such as MACDs or RSIs.

Source: Bloomberg

There are five key reasons why we expect European financials to outperform their US peers in the short-term.

1. Rising rates are a tailwind for European banks

The European Central Bank is expected to start tapering its quantitative-easing program and raise interest rates. Importantly, markets are no longer pricing in a rate cut from the regulator. In fact, according to the European forward curve, there is a 25% chance that the ECB will raise its policy rate by the end of the year. In addition, Ewald Nowotny, the governor of the Austrian National Bank, said that the ECB could raise its deposit rate before its main refinancing rate.

Source: Bloomberg

2. The spread between the yields on sovereign bonds

The chart below plots the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note and the yield on the 10-year Germany's sovereign bond.

Source: Bloomberg

The chart demonstrates that the spread is still close to its highs. This suggests to us that European bond yields have more upside potential. Jeffrey Gundlach, the influential bond investor, recently said:

I think it is a joke where European bond yields are. Once that policy changes, the whole thing is going to explode because there is no way rates can stay at these levels.

Source

As we said earlier, rising bond yields should be a huge tailwind for European financials.

3. Euro-area is gaining momentum

As the chart below demonstrates, while the US economic surprise index is still falling, the recovery in the Eurozone is gaining momentum.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

4. Loan growth

As the latest data suggest, US credit growth has slowed since the beginning of the year, while European loan growth is still on an upward trend.

Source: JPMorgan Markets and Research

5. European banks are still trading at a significant discount to their US peers.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Bottom line

We expect European banks to outperform their US peers over the next 6-12 months. The French presidential elections lessened political uncertainty in the Eurozone, and, as a result, we expect investors to refocus on the improving fundamentals of the European banking sector. With that being said, European banks remain a high-beta play and one of the most volatile sectors in the global stock market.

