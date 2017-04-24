Boeing: Limiting Your Risk In A Concentrated Portfolio

Boeing Flying High So Far In The Trump Era

Back in January, we wrote about hedging Boeing (NYSE:BA) in light of concerns about foreign repercussions of Trump Administration policies (Trump Insurance For Boeing). In that article, we noted that Portfolio Armor was more bullish on Boeing than Wall Street's sell-side analysts: our site estimated a potential return of 16% for Boeing over the next six months, while Wall Street's consensus 12-month price target implied a potential return of 4.4% over the same time frame. So far, our site's bullishness seems to have been more accurate, with Boeing up 9% since:

Our site is still bullish on Boeing, but there have been other causes of concern for longs recently, including the company's announced layoffs due to weaker demand. Seeking Alpha premium contributor Dhierin Bechai, who runs the AeroAnalysis service in Seeking Alpha's Marketplace, drilled down more into Boeing's order weakness in an article over the weekend ("Boeing Continues To Lose Orders For Its Jumbo Jet"). Bechai concluded (in part),

The current firm order book gives reason to worry. The current backlog and backlog development hinges on order conversions from AirBridgeCargo Airlines and UPS. Boeing ended up in this vulnerable position because demand on the air cargo market has not materialized for a long time, which led to airlines canceling orders and not placing any orders.

Bechai did disclose that he was long Boeing, so order weakness isn't necessarily a reason to exit the stock. But you may want to consider limiting your risk in it. We'll look at a way of doing that below.

Building A Hedged Portfolio Around A Boeing Position

As we did last week with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) (Netflix: A Sandler-Powered Portfolio), rather than just present a hedge, we'll present a more holistic approach, using the Hedged Portfolio Method. We'll start with the following premises:

You have $100,000 to invest.

You are unwilling to risk a drawdown of 15% or more over the next six months, so you want to be hedged against any decline greater than that (this is more conservative than in our Neflix example, where the protected against drawdowns of 20% or more).

You want to invest in a handful of names, including Boeing, with a goal of maximizing your potential return net of hedging costs.

Here's a recap of the steps involved, if you want to do this manually.

Step 1: Estimate Potential Returns

To figure out what names to include alongside Boeing, you'd want to start with the ones with the highest potential returns. Our site calculates its own potential returns (for an in-depth explanation see the section titled "Calculating a Potential Return For Amazon" here), but you can derive yours from Wall Street price targets or the price targets given by Seeking Alpha contributors you follow, if you like. Your initial universe can be as big as Portfolio Armor's (the ~3,400 stocks and Exchange-Traded Products with options traded on them in the U.S.), or something smaller, such as the Dow 30.

Step 2: Calculate Hedging Costs

Since you're going to hedge, gross potential returns are less important to you than potential returns net of hedging costs. To figure those out, you need to figure out the optimal, or least expensive way to hedge each name. We wrote about how to find optimal hedges here. For this example, you'd be looking for the cost of hedging against declines of 15% or greater.

Step 3: Rank Names By Net Potential Return

For each of the names in your initial universe that has a positive potential return, you'll want to subtract the hedging cost you calculated in Step 2 to get a net potential return.

Step 4: Buy And Hedge

Here you simply buy and hedge a handful of names that had the highest potential returns net of hedging costs. The automated approach we'll show below includes a fine-tuning step to minimize your cash, but these four steps are the basics.

An Automated Approach

Here's how the process looks using our site's automated hedged portfolio construction tool.

First, we enter "BA" in the optional tickers field, along with the dollar amount we're looking to invest ($100,000), and the maximum decline we're willing to risk (15%).

After clicking "Next," we see the screen below, where we're asked if we want to enter our own potential return for Boeing. That's optional, so we'll leave it blank and let the site use its own potential return for it.

Next, we click "Create," and after a minute or two of processing, are presented with the hedged portfolio below.

In addition to Boeing, the site included Marriott Vacations (VAC), Micron Technology (MU), and Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP) as primary securities, based on their net potential returns, their share prices (Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN) also had a high net potential return, for example, but too high a share price to be included in a $100,000 portfolio). It attempted to allocate roughly equal dollar amounts to each of those names, but rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock (to lower hedging costs).

In its fine-tuning step, it selected Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) as a "cash substitute" - that's a security that when collared according to your risk tolerance with a tight cap (the site uses 1% or the current money market 7-day yield, whichever is higher) and has a potential return greater than the current money market rate. The site allocated as much as possible of the cash left over from its rounding-down step to the cash substitute.

Note that each of the underlying securities is hedged. Here's a closer look at the Boeing hedge (screen capture via the Portfolio Armor iOS app):

As you can see above, Boeing was hedged with optimal puts, while the other securities in the portfolio were hedged with optimal collars. The site tries hedging securities both ways, estimating the net potential return both ways, taking into account the historical incidence of outliers. Essentially, the lower hedging cost of collars is weighed against the chance for higher upside when hedging with puts. In Boeing's case, the puts won out.

The Worst-Case Scenario

The worst-case scenario for this hedged portfolio is the "Max Drawdown" of -14.55% (at the bottom of the hedged portfolio). That's what would happen if each of the underlying securities went to $0 before their hedges expired (the idea is to hold each position for six months or until just before its hedge expires, whichever comes first).

Hedging Cost

The hedging cost for the portfolio was $777, or 0.78% of position value, assuming, conservatively, that you placed your hedging trades at the worst end of the spread, buying the puts at the ask and selling the calls at the bid. Note that this is significantly lower than the cost of hedging Boeing alone against the same decline threshold.

Best-Case Scenario

The best-case scenario is the net potential return of 17.52%. That's what you'd get, net of hedging costs, if each security hit its potential return, which is unlikely (in theory, you could get a higher return since the Boeing position is uncapped, but, again, that would be unlikely).

A More Likely Scenario

Historically, actual returns average about 0.3x our site's potential returns. The Expected Return of 6.74% takes that into account, along with the hedging cost. The odds of hitting that number on the nose are slim, but it's a more realistic target than the net potential return.